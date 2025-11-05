Mix of new and returning players headline Hurricanes squad
The Hurricanes have announced their 33-man squad for the 2026 Super Rugby season which includes three new faces and three returning players.
The returners are headlined by the return of All Black No.12 Jordie Barrett from Leinster, while winger Josh Moorby has been re-signed by the club after departing in 2024 for a season in the Top 14 with Montpellier.
The third returnee is first five-eighth Lucas Cashmore, who was with the club during the 2025 season but finished up his commitment at season end. Cashmore comes back to cover for Harry Godfrey, who was ruled out of the entire 2026 season.
Japanese international Warner Dearns headlines the three new names at the club, a towering lock and two-time Japan Rugby League One winner with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.
Former New Zealand U20 captain and Manawatu hooker Vernon Bason has earned his first full-time contract, completing his journey through the Hurricanes system to the top squad.
Ex-Highlanders midfielder Josh Timu also joins the squad for the first time. The Otago midfielder spent a season out of Super Rugby but has picked up a spot with the Hurricanes after his NPC form.
The settled squad will try to pick up from where they left off after finishing as the number one seed in 2024 with a 12-2 regular season record and another post-season appearance in 2025 after finishing fourth on the ladder.
“It’s an exciting time of the year when the final squad gets announced and we start to look forward to bringing the players back in,” Laidlaw said.
“We think we have built some really strong depth in the group over the last couple of years and have certainly tried to push hard to get the consistency and cohesion and maturity we now have in our squad.”
2026 HURRICANES SQUAD
Props
Siale Lauaki
Tyrel Lomax
Tevita Mafileo
Xavier Numia
Pouri Rakete-Stones
Pasilio Tosi
Hookers
Asafo Aumua
Vernon Bason*
Jacob Devery
Raymond Tuputupu
Locks
Tom Allen
Warner Dearns*
Caleb Delany
Hugo Plummer
Isaia Walker-Leawere
Loose Forwards
Devan Flanders
Brayden Iose
Du’Plessis Kirifi
Peter Lakai
Arese Poliko
Brad Shields
Halfback
Ereatara Enari
Cam Roigard
Jordi Viljoen
First-Fives
Brett Cameron
Harry Godfrey
Callum Harkin
Lucas Cashmore**
Midfielders
Jordie Barrett**
Riley Higgins
Billy Proctor
Jone Rova
Bailyn Sullivan
Josh Timu*
Outside Backs
Fehi Fineanganofo
Ruben Love
Josh Moorby**
Kini Naholo
Ngatungane Punivai
*Denotes new Hurricanes players
**Returning Hurricanes
I hope Laidlaw gets it right from the start and plays Love at 10 and Barrett at 15.
So much talent, I raelly wish they would can SR and start a new comp with a lot more teams.