Mix of new and returning players headline Hurricanes squad

The Hurricanes have announced their 33-man squad for the 2026 Super Rugby season which includes three new faces and three returning players.

The returners are headlined by the return of All Black No.12 Jordie Barrett from Leinster, while winger Josh Moorby has been re-signed by the club after departing in 2024 for a season in the Top 14 with Montpellier.

The third returnee is first five-eighth Lucas Cashmore, who was with the club during the 2025 season but finished up his commitment at season end. Cashmore comes back to cover for Harry Godfrey, who was ruled out of the entire 2026 season.

Japanese international Warner Dearns headlines the three new names at the club, a towering lock and two-time Japan Rugby League One winner with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Former New Zealand U20 captain and Manawatu hooker Vernon Bason has earned his first full-time contract, completing his journey through the Hurricanes system to the top squad.

Ex-Highlanders midfielder Josh Timu also joins the squad for the first time. The Otago midfielder spent a season out of Super Rugby but has picked up a spot with the Hurricanes after his NPC form.

The settled squad will try to pick up from where they left off after finishing as the number one seed in 2024 with a 12-2 regular season record and another post-season appearance in 2025 after finishing fourth on the ladder.

“It’s an exciting time of the year when the final squad gets announced and we start to look forward to bringing the players back in,” Laidlaw said.

“We think we have built some really strong depth in the group over the last couple of years and have certainly tried to push hard to get the consistency and cohesion and maturity we now have in our squad.”

2026 HURRICANES SQUAD

Props

Siale Lauaki

Tyrel Lomax

Tevita Mafileo

Xavier Numia

Pouri Rakete-Stones

Pasilio Tosi

Hookers

Asafo Aumua

Vernon Bason*

Jacob Devery

Raymond Tuputupu

Locks

Tom Allen

Warner Dearns*

Caleb Delany

Hugo Plummer

Isaia Walker-Leawere

Loose Forwards

Devan Flanders

Brayden Iose

Du’Plessis Kirifi

Peter Lakai

Arese Poliko

Brad Shields

Halfback

Ereatara Enari

Cam Roigard

Jordi Viljoen

First-Fives

Brett Cameron

Harry Godfrey

Callum Harkin

Lucas Cashmore**

Midfielders

Jordie Barrett**

Riley Higgins

Billy Proctor

Jone Rova

Bailyn Sullivan

Josh Timu*

Outside Backs

Fehi Fineanganofo

Ruben Love

Josh Moorby**

Kini Naholo

Ngatungane Punivai

*Denotes new Hurricanes players

**Returning Hurricanes