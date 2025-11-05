Two former All Blacks join Moana Pasifika's 2026 squad
Coming off their most successful Super Rugby Pacific season to date, Moana Pasifika have named their squad for the 2026 season, and while it does not include Ardie Savea, it does include some new All Blacks talent.
Ngani Laumape and Augustine Pulu will don Moana Pasifika colours for the first time next season, joining a dozen other new faces in the squad.
The pair bring Test experience with both New Zealand and Tonga to the table for Tana Umaga’s team, and have been lured back to Super Rugby by the idea of representing their culture and contributing to the next generation of Pasifika rugby.
“Seeing what Moana has been doing, I always thought it would be cool to one day be a part of it,” Pulu said. “The Pacific pride, family and that feeling when we’re down or when we’re high, we do it all together.
“Seeing what the boys did last year and hearing the experience that’s coming in, and the younger guys who are still heading towards their peak. I think if we can put that together, it gives you a lot of confidence that we can go a step further than the previous season.
“Watching from overseas and seeing North Harbour Stadium packed out week in and week out … it just shows what giving love to our team can really do, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”
Another Super Rugby veteran, Jimmy Tupou, has also joined the club, expanding the wealth of knowledge within the playing group.
“Having the experience of the likes of Augustine Pulu, Ngani Laumape, Jimmy Tupou, and Julian Savea will uplift the younger guys coming through,” Tana Umaga added.
“Also, having fresh faces like Israel Leota, Faletoi Peni, and the return of Miracle Faiilagi and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa just adds to that excitement around our rising stars of the competition.
“We also still have guys like Jonathan Taumateine and William Havili who have been with the club from day one and have experienced all the highs and lows. So it’s special to still have them on board.”
There are plenty of rising talents in the ’26 squad who have been rewarded for their NPC form, and also Brave Blossoms hooker Mamoru Harada, who joins from Richie Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus.
“The movement continues for us, and as the new season approaches, a new wave of players will join our growing story. Building on what was done last year is important to us as well as maintaining our core Pasifika values and unique flavour.”
Moana Pasifika squad for 2026
Props
- Tito Tuipulotu
- Paula Latu *
- Malakai Hala-Ngatai *
- Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou
- Chris Apoua
- Abraham Pole
Hookers
- Mamoru Harada *
- Millennium Sanerivi
- Samiuela Moli
Locks
- Alefosio Aho *
- Allan Craig
- Jimmy Tupou *
- Ofa Tauatevalu
- Tom Savage
Loose Forwards
- Dominic Ropeti *
- Miracle Faiilagi
- Niko Jones
- Ola Tauelangi
- Semisi Paea
- Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa
- Tupou Afungia *
Halfbacks
- Augustine Pulu *
- Jonathan Taumateine
- Melani Matavao
- Siaosi Nginingini
First fives
- Faletoi Peni *
- Jackson Garden-Bachop
- Patrick Pellegrini
Midfielders
- Julian Savea
- Lalomilo Lalomilo
- Ngani Laumape *
- Tevita Latu *
Outside backs
- Glen Vaihu *
- Israel Leota *
- Solomon Alaimalo
- Tevita Ofa
- Tuna Tuitama
- William Havili
Pulu is just the sort of player to guide some of these guys, even more made for the role and team than O’Connor was this year for Crusaders.
Looking forward to seeing Latu at this level too, he just seems to have all the attributes to make a consistent player. They will need someone to step up and replace Patafilo.