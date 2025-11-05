Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Two former All Blacks join Moana Pasifika's 2026 squad

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 01: Augustine Pulu makes a break away on debut during the International Test Match between the United States of America and the New Zealand All Blacks at Soldier Field on November 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Coming off their most successful Super Rugby Pacific season to date, Moana Pasifika have named their squad for the 2026 season, and while it does not include Ardie Savea, it does include some new All Blacks talent.

Ngani Laumape and Augustine Pulu will don Moana Pasifika colours for the first time next season, joining a dozen other new faces in the squad.

The pair bring Test experience with both New Zealand and Tonga to the table for Tana Umaga’s team, and have been lured back to Super Rugby by the idea of representing their culture and contributing to the next generation of Pasifika rugby.

“Seeing what Moana has been doing, I always thought it would be cool to one day be a part of it,” Pulu said. “The Pacific pride, family and that feeling when we’re down or when we’re high, we do it all together.

“Seeing what the boys did last year and hearing the experience that’s coming in, and the younger guys who are still heading towards their peak. I think if we can put that together, it gives you a lot of confidence that we can go a step further than the previous season.

“Watching from overseas and seeing North Harbour Stadium packed out week in and week out … it just shows what giving love to our team can really do, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”

Another Super Rugby veteran, Jimmy Tupou, has also joined the club, expanding the wealth of knowledge within the playing group.

“Having the experience of the likes of Augustine Pulu, Ngani Laumape, Jimmy Tupou, and Julian Savea will uplift the younger guys coming through,” Tana Umaga added.

“Also, having fresh faces like Israel Leota, Faletoi Peni, and the return of Miracle Faiilagi and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa just adds to that excitement around our rising stars of the competition.

“We also still have guys like Jonathan Taumateine and William Havili who have been with the club from day one and have experienced all the highs and lows. So it’s special to still have them on board.”

There are plenty of rising talents in the ’26 squad who have been rewarded for their NPC form, and also Brave Blossoms hooker Mamoru Harada, who joins from Richie Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus.

“The movement continues for us, and as the new season approaches, a new wave of players will join our growing story. Building on what was done last year is important to us as well as maintaining our core Pasifika values and unique flavour.”

Moana Pasifika squad for 2026

Props

  • Tito Tuipulotu
  • Paula Latu *
  • Malakai Hala-Ngatai *
  • Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou
  • Chris Apoua
  • Abraham Pole

Hookers

  • Mamoru Harada *
  • Millennium Sanerivi
  • Samiuela Moli

Locks

  • Alefosio Aho *
  • Allan Craig
  • Jimmy Tupou *
  • Ofa Tauatevalu
  • Tom Savage

Loose Forwards

  • Dominic Ropeti *
  • Miracle Faiilagi
  • Niko Jones
  • Ola Tauelangi
  • Semisi Paea
  • Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa
  • Tupou Afungia *

Halfbacks

  • Augustine Pulu *
  • Jonathan Taumateine
  • Melani Matavao
  • Siaosi Nginingini

First fives

  • Faletoi Peni *
  • Jackson Garden-Bachop
  • Patrick Pellegrini

Midfielders

  • Julian Savea
  • Lalomilo Lalomilo
  • Ngani Laumape *
  • Tevita Latu *

Outside backs

  • Glen Vaihu *
  • Israel Leota *
  • Solomon Alaimalo
  • Tevita Ofa
  • Tuna Tuitama
  • William Havili

ADVERTISEMENT

 

1 Comment
J
JW 10 days ago

Pulu is just the sort of player to guide some of these guys, even more made for the role and team than O’Connor was this year for Crusaders.


Looking forward to seeing Latu at this level too, he just seems to have all the attributes to make a consistent player. They will need someone to step up and replace Patafilo.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 11 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 34 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 47 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 48 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 57 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
