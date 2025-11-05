Two former All Blacks join Moana Pasifika's 2026 squad

Coming off their most successful Super Rugby Pacific season to date, Moana Pasifika have named their squad for the 2026 season, and while it does not include Ardie Savea, it does include some new All Blacks talent.

Ngani Laumape and Augustine Pulu will don Moana Pasifika colours for the first time next season, joining a dozen other new faces in the squad.

The pair bring Test experience with both New Zealand and Tonga to the table for Tana Umaga’s team, and have been lured back to Super Rugby by the idea of representing their culture and contributing to the next generation of Pasifika rugby.

“Seeing what Moana has been doing, I always thought it would be cool to one day be a part of it,” Pulu said. “The Pacific pride, family and that feeling when we’re down or when we’re high, we do it all together.

“Seeing what the boys did last year and hearing the experience that’s coming in, and the younger guys who are still heading towards their peak. I think if we can put that together, it gives you a lot of confidence that we can go a step further than the previous season.

“Watching from overseas and seeing North Harbour Stadium packed out week in and week out … it just shows what giving love to our team can really do, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”

Another Super Rugby veteran, Jimmy Tupou, has also joined the club, expanding the wealth of knowledge within the playing group.

“Having the experience of the likes of Augustine Pulu, Ngani Laumape, Jimmy Tupou, and Julian Savea will uplift the younger guys coming through,” Tana Umaga added.

“Also, having fresh faces like Israel Leota, Faletoi Peni, and the return of Miracle Faiilagi and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa just adds to that excitement around our rising stars of the competition.

“We also still have guys like Jonathan Taumateine and William Havili who have been with the club from day one and have experienced all the highs and lows. So it’s special to still have them on board.”

There are plenty of rising talents in the ’26 squad who have been rewarded for their NPC form, and also Brave Blossoms hooker Mamoru Harada, who joins from Richie Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus.

“The movement continues for us, and as the new season approaches, a new wave of players will join our growing story. Building on what was done last year is important to us as well as maintaining our core Pasifika values and unique flavour.”

Moana Pasifika squad for 2026

Props

Tito Tuipulotu

Paula Latu *

Malakai Hala-Ngatai *

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou

Chris Apoua

Abraham Pole

Hookers

Mamoru Harada *

Millennium Sanerivi

Samiuela Moli

Locks

Alefosio Aho *

Allan Craig

Jimmy Tupou *

Ofa Tauatevalu

Tom Savage

Loose Forwards

Dominic Ropeti *

Miracle Faiilagi

Niko Jones

Ola Tauelangi

Semisi Paea

Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa

Tupou Afungia *

Halfbacks

Augustine Pulu *

Jonathan Taumateine

Melani Matavao

Siaosi Nginingini

First fives

Faletoi Peni *

Jackson Garden-Bachop

Patrick Pellegrini

Midfielders

Julian Savea

Lalomilo Lalomilo

Ngani Laumape *

Tevita Latu *

Outside backs

Glen Vaihu *

Israel Leota *

Solomon Alaimalo

Tevita Ofa

Tuna Tuitama

William Havili

