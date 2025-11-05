New recruits complete Waratahs’ stacked Super Rugby Pacific squad

The NSW Waratahs have been busy recruiting new players for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, securing Wallabies stars and other exciting talents as they chase a return to finals football and mount a genuine push for the title.

Angus Blyth has made the move south from the Queensland Reds, Ioane Moananu signed from the title-winning Crusaders, George Poolman has left the Western Force to join the Tahs, and experienced playmaker Jack Debreczeni has signed on.

Wallabies Matt Philip, Pete Samu and Harry Potter are other big-name recruits ahead of the new campaign, with Samu starring for Top 14 heavyweights Bordeaux during their run to Champions Cup glory last season.

Potter debuted for the Wallabies during the 2024 Spring Tour, before standing out yet again as one of the form wingers in Super Rugby Pacific this year. The speedster scored the Wallabies’ sole try last weekend, as the visitors fell to rivals England 25-7 at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Five Academy prospects have been elevated to the top squad, including former Australia Sevens star Sid Harvey. Harvey debuted on the HSBC SVNS Series last season before representing Australia U20 in 15s, and then the Tahs in Super Rugby AUS – named in the Team of the Season.

“I’m very pleased with the quality of the squad we’ve assembled for the upcoming season,” coach Dan McKellar said in a statement.

“We’ve retained a strong core of experienced campaigners, complemented that with some key recruits, and provided an opportunity to some exciting talent from the Waratahs pathways.

“The depth we’ve built in every position will create genuine competition for starting spots and help drive our club’s standards, on and off the field.



“Waratahs members and fans deserve a team that will fight hard for them every time they take the field, and that is what we are setting out to do in 2026.”

NSW Waratahs squad for 2026

Props

Apolosi Ranawai

Dan Botha

Isaac Kailea

Jack Barrett

Siosifa Amone

Tom Lambert

Will Goddard

Hookers

Ethan Dobbins

Folau Fainga’a

Ioane Moananu

Locks

Angus Blyth

Ben Grant

Eamon Doyle

Matt Philip

Miles Amatosero

Back Row

Austin Durbidge

Charlie Gamble

Jamie Adamson

Lachlan Hooper

Leafi Talataina

Pete Samu

Halfbacks

Jake Gordon

Michael McDonald

Teddy Wilson

Flyhalves

Jack Bowen

Jack Debreczeni

Lawson Creighton

Midfield

George Poolman

Joey Walton

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Outside Backs

Andrew Kellaway

Archie Saunders

Harry Potter

James Hendren

Leo Jaques

Max Jorgensen

Sid Harvey

Triston Reilly