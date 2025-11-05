New recruits complete Waratahs’ stacked Super Rugby Pacific squad
The NSW Waratahs have been busy recruiting new players for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, securing Wallabies stars and other exciting talents as they chase a return to finals football and mount a genuine push for the title.
Angus Blyth has made the move south from the Queensland Reds, Ioane Moananu signed from the title-winning Crusaders, George Poolman has left the Western Force to join the Tahs, and experienced playmaker Jack Debreczeni has signed on.
Wallabies Matt Philip, Pete Samu and Harry Potter are other big-name recruits ahead of the new campaign, with Samu starring for Top 14 heavyweights Bordeaux during their run to Champions Cup glory last season.
Potter debuted for the Wallabies during the 2024 Spring Tour, before standing out yet again as one of the form wingers in Super Rugby Pacific this year. The speedster scored the Wallabies’ sole try last weekend, as the visitors fell to rivals England 25-7 at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.
Five Academy prospects have been elevated to the top squad, including former Australia Sevens star Sid Harvey. Harvey debuted on the HSBC SVNS Series last season before representing Australia U20 in 15s, and then the Tahs in Super Rugby AUS – named in the Team of the Season.
“I’m very pleased with the quality of the squad we’ve assembled for the upcoming season,” coach Dan McKellar said in a statement.
“We’ve retained a strong core of experienced campaigners, complemented that with some key recruits, and provided an opportunity to some exciting talent from the Waratahs pathways.
“The depth we’ve built in every position will create genuine competition for starting spots and help drive our club’s standards, on and off the field.
“Waratahs members and fans deserve a team that will fight hard for them every time they take the field, and that is what we are setting out to do in 2026.”
NSW Waratahs squad for 2026
Props
Apolosi Ranawai
Dan Botha
Isaac Kailea
Jack Barrett
Siosifa Amone
Tom Lambert
Will Goddard
Hookers
Ethan Dobbins
Folau Fainga’a
Ioane Moananu
Locks
Angus Blyth
Ben Grant
Eamon Doyle
Matt Philip
Miles Amatosero
Back Row
Austin Durbidge
Charlie Gamble
Jamie Adamson
Lachlan Hooper
Leafi Talataina
Pete Samu
Halfbacks
Jake Gordon
Michael McDonald
Teddy Wilson
Flyhalves
Jack Bowen
Jack Debreczeni
Lawson Creighton
Midfield
George Poolman
Joey Walton
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Outside Backs
Andrew Kellaway
Archie Saunders
Harry Potter
James Hendren
Leo Jaques
Max Jorgensen
Sid Harvey
Triston Reilly
It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!