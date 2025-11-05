Wallabies fly-half Tane Edmed among new faces in Brumbies’ 2026 squad

Wallabies fly-half Tane Edmed is among the new faces in the ACT Brumbies squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with the club confirming its roster on Thursday morning.

Edmed has started the last three Test matches in a row for the Wallabies, including last month’s Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks in Perth, and will have a chance to work under legendary playmaker Stephen Larkham from next season.

Larkham’s squad boasts a mix of experienced campaigners and newcomers, with five players stepping up to the Brumbies’ top squad. Chris Mickelson, Harvey Cordukes, Eli Langi, Joe Dillon and Kyle Oats have all been named for the first time.

Wallabies great James Slipper is returning for another season with the Brumbies, standing on the cusp of Super Rugby history. ‘Slips’ is just four appearances shy of Wyatt Crockett’s all-time appearance record, who played 202 matches for the Crusaders.

Nine 2025 Wallabies have been selected, including Allan Alaalatoa, Slipper, Billy Pollard, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Corey Toole, Wright and Edmed. There are another five players who have been capped by the Wallabies.

Five Academy graduates have been selected, as well as former Australia U20 captain Toby Macpherson who spent some time in Japan. Scrum-half Dan Nelson and First Nations & Pasifika XV centre Jarrah McLeod will also look to make their mark with the Brumbies.

“We have a lot of talent coming through that is a bit younger and shown a lot of promise in our junior rep sides,” coach Larkham said in a statement.

“We’re very conscious that the players that we bring into the Brumbies, we want to make sure they have that potential to play at the next level, to go on and play for the Wallabies. And I feel confident that all the new signings have that potential. It’s now just got to be realised.

“We do mix that youth with really good experience. And a big part of the Brumbies programme is continuity and making sure that we keep the squad together for a long period of time. We’ve got some experienced players there that can guide these younger players through.

“It’s going to be challenging without the likes of Tom Hooper, Len Ikitau and Noah Lolesio, but it’s an exciting time where hopefully we see some of these guys put their hands up and become superstars.”

With Noah Lolesio leaving Australia’s shores, there’s a vacancy in the run-on side at fly-half, with Edmed one of the players targeting that role. Declan Meredith is another, having been named to captain the Brumbies this weekend against Hong Kong China.



Edmed wore Australia’s No. 10 jersey for the first time against Argentina earlier this year before returning to that role to face New Zealand in Perth. The pivot has also started matches against Japan in Tokyo and England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

“I think he’s (Tane) been good for the Wallabies. The last two games of the Rugby Championship were terrible conditions, really wet, tough to attack in and particularly as a five-eighth, almost a nightmare scenario because you’re under a lot of pressure with line speed. I thought he handled those games exceptionally well,” Larkham added.

“It’s good to see Joe (Schmidt) has given him significant game time there this year and I think that’s going to help his development.

“He comes down here into a fairly competitive position. We’ve got Declan (Meredith) and Austin (Anderson), who will be competing heavily in that space.

“It’s great to have someone of Tane’s experience, his calibre, come in and challenge the group in terms of the way that we train and the quality of our training.

“He’ll obviously be fighting with those other players for a starting spot each week.”

ACT Brumbies squad for 2026

Forwards:

Props:

Allan Alaalatoa (#171, 146 caps)

Tevita Alatini (uncapped)

Lington Ieli (#265, 8)

Blake Schoupp (#245, 29)

James Slipper (#209, 198

Rhys van Nek (#249, 34

Hookers:

Liam Bowron (#260, 8)

Lachlan Lonergan (#228, 61)

Chris Mickelson** (uncapped)

Billy Pollard (#238, 42)

Locks:

Harvey Cordukes* (uncapped)

Nick Frost (#225, 79)

Cadeyrn Neville (#223, 62)

Lachie Shaw (#258, 17)

Back-row:

Charlie Cale (#251, 18)

Eli Langi* (uncapped)

Toby Macpherson* (uncapped)

Luke Reimer (#235, 59)

Rory Scott (#232, 47)

Tuaina Taii Tualima (#262, 10)

Rob Valetini (#199, 96)

Backs:

Scrum-halves:

Ryan Lonergan (#197, 92)

Dan Nelson* (uncapped)

Klayton Thorn (#256, 8)

Fly-halves:

Joe Dillon** (uncapped)

Tane Edmed* (uncapped)

Declan Meredith (#253, 18)

Centres:

Austin Anderson (#263, 2)

Hudson Creighton (#242, 19)

David Feliuai (#267, 12)

Jarrah McLeod* (uncapped)

Kadin Pritchard (#266, 1)

Outside backs:

Andy Muirhead (#195, 108)

Kye Oates* (uncapped)

Ollie Sapsford (#240, 54)

Corey Toole (#247, 43)

Shane Wilcox** (uncapped)

Tom Wright (#213, 96)

*new addition to the squad in 2026

**wider training squad in 2026