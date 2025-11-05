Blues inject youth into Ioane-less 2026 squad

For the first time in a decade, no member of the Ioane family features in the Blues squad announced for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The family that has become synonymous with Auckland rugby will spend the 2026 club season in the northern hemisphere, with Rieko Leinster-bound and Akira settled into life in Japan. However, some exciting young prospects have taken their place.

The Blues’ No.6 jersey was problematic in 2025, but it will have enhanced competition in 2026 with the arrival of New Zealand U20 standout Malachi Wrampling. Meanwhile, in the backline, fellow U20 graduate James Cameron joins All Blacks Sevens flyer Cody Vai as new additions. Vai’s introduction is a timely one as the club moves on from All Blacks star Mark Tele’a.

Kade Banks and Pita Ahki are both returning to Auckland, the latter doing so as a five-time Top 14 champion. The club has also recruited Bradley Slater from the Chiefs, offering an experienced hand to cover the loss of Ricky Riccitelli.

New Zealand U20 and Auckland playmaker Rico Simpson will make the step up to Super Rugby Pacific, joining the squad as Harry Plummer begins his next chapter in France.

In the forward pack, Flyn Yates and Terrell Peita have been rewarded for their form for Manawatu and Northland, respectively, with Blues squad selection.

“We’ve retained the core of our forwards unit while adding some exciting young players who will bring real energy and hunger to the group,” Blues head coach Vern Cotter said.

“There’s pace and creativity in our backs, but also a lot of composure and experience. The mix of talent gives us flexibility in how we want to play.”

“The goal is to be consistent, connected, and to keep growing our game and our identity as a team that represents the people of this region. Competition for places will be strong, and that’s exactly what you want heading into a new campaign.”

Blues squad for 2026



Props

Ben Ake

Joshua Fusitu’a

Jordan Lay

Marcel Renata

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Flyn Yates*

Hookers

Kurt Eklund

James Mullan

Bradley Slater*

Locks

Josh Beehre

Tristyn Cook

Sam Darry

Laghlan McWhannell

Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose Forwards

Cameron Christie

Che Clark

Dalton Papali’i

Terrell Peita*

Anton Segner

Hoskins Sotutu

Malachi Wrampling*

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie

Taufa Funaki

Sam Nock

First-Fives

Beauden Barrett

Stephen Perofeta

Rico Simpson*

Midfielders

Pita Ahki*

James Cameron*

Corey Evans

AJ Lam

Xavi Taele

Outside Backs

Kade Banks*

Caleb Clarke

Cole Forbes

Payton Spencer

Zarn Sullivan

Cody Vai*

*Newly contracted players for 2026