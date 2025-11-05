Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Blues inject youth into Ioane-less 2026 squad

Cody Vai of New Zealand runs with the ball during the pool B match between South Africa and New Zealand in the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

For the first time in a decade, no member of the Ioane family features in the Blues squad announced for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The family that has become synonymous with Auckland rugby will spend the 2026 club season in the northern hemisphere, with Rieko Leinster-bound and Akira settled into life in Japan. However, some exciting young prospects have taken their place.

The Blues’ No.6 jersey was problematic in 2025, but it will have enhanced competition in 2026 with the arrival of New Zealand U20 standout Malachi Wrampling. Meanwhile, in the backline, fellow U20 graduate James Cameron joins All Blacks Sevens flyer Cody Vai as new additions. Vai’s introduction is a timely one as the club moves on from All Blacks star Mark Tele’a.

Kade Banks and Pita Ahki are both returning to Auckland, the latter doing so as a five-time Top 14 champion. The club has also recruited Bradley Slater from the Chiefs, offering an experienced hand to cover the loss of Ricky Riccitelli.

New Zealand U20 and Auckland playmaker Rico Simpson will make the step up to Super Rugby Pacific, joining the squad as Harry Plummer begins his next chapter in France.

In the forward pack, Flyn Yates and Terrell Peita have been rewarded for their form for Manawatu and Northland, respectively, with Blues squad selection.

“We’ve retained the core of our forwards unit while adding some exciting young players who will bring real energy and hunger to the group,” Blues head coach Vern Cotter said.

“There’s pace and creativity in our backs, but also a lot of composure and experience. The mix of talent gives us flexibility in how we want to play.”

“The goal is to be consistent, connected, and to keep growing our game and our identity as a team that represents the people of this region. Competition for places will be strong, and that’s exactly what you want heading into a new campaign.”

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Blues
00:05
14 Feb 26
Chiefs
All Stats and Data
Blues squad for 2026 

Props

  • Ben Ake
  • Joshua Fusitu’a
  • Jordan Lay
  • Marcel Renata
  • Ofa Tu’ungafasi
  • Flyn Yates*

Hookers

  • Kurt Eklund
  • James Mullan
  • Bradley Slater*

Locks

  •  Josh Beehre
  • Tristyn Cook
  • Sam Darry
  • Laghlan McWhannell
  • Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose Forwards

  • Cameron Christie
  • Che Clark
  • Dalton Papali’i
  • Terrell Peita*
  • Anton Segner
  • Hoskins Sotutu
  • Malachi Wrampling*

Halfbacks

  • Finlay Christie
  • Taufa Funaki
  • Sam Nock

First-Fives

  • Beauden Barrett
  • Stephen Perofeta
  • Rico Simpson*

Midfielders

  • Pita Ahki*
  • James Cameron*
  • Corey Evans
  • AJ Lam
  • Xavi Taele

Outside Backs

  • Kade Banks*
  • Caleb Clarke
  • Cole Forbes
  • Payton Spencer
  • Zarn Sullivan
  • Cody Vai*

*Newly contracted players for 2026

Comments

8 Comments
J
JW 11 days ago

Going to be the weakest NZ squad again, i mean instead of Highlanders this year?


Best wishes to Suafoa.

K
Khan Kake 11 days ago

What do you mean again? The core of this squad won a title last season, and were one game away from back to back Grand Finals in 2025.

A
A S 11 days ago

Feel sorry for the newly recruited backs. Why any would willingly join a Cotter coached team boggles the mind.

J
JW 11 days ago

It was either the Blues or the Tahs as their choices?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
