Springbok Jasper Wiese responds to comments from 'hurt' French camp

South Africa No.8 Jasper Wiese is wary that France will be “very emotional” ahead of their rematch of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday at the Stade de France.

In the build up to one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches since the World Cup, the French camp have not hidden the pain that was inflicted on them by the 28-29 defeat to the Springboks the last time they met two years ago.

After their home World Cup campaign came crashing to a halt in a match that was not lacking in controversy, some France players have highlighted this match as a revenge mission in some ways.

Wiese, who did not feature in the World Cup encounter, will likely wear the green No.8 jersey in Paris this weekend, and is expecting a team that is looking to “avenge that defeat”.

The 30-year-old has emphasised the need for the world champions to be “very up for” the clash against Les Bleus.

“I think they are still carrying a lot of hurt, and as you can see, they have come out and said they want to avenge that defeat, so it’s going to be a good challenge,” said Wiese ahead of the match.

“They experienced genuine hurt after the World Cup, so I think we can expect them to be very emotional and up for this game. If there is one game we have to be very up for, it is this game.”

The back-row will be tasked with bringing the physicality in the French capital, should he start, against a side he believes have made a “statement” in recent years with how big their pack is.

“France have made a statement in the last couple of years with their physicality and how big they are, and I think Saturday will be the same again, with two big packs colliding,” he said.

“From a forward perspective, we know what to expect from them. They are big boys, and they are going to try and bully you, while they also have flair in their backline, so as a forward, it will be important to stop their momentum. Obviously, the backs have a different job to do.

“We analysed them well this week, and that’s definitely where it could come down to.”