'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

France scrum-half Maxime Lucu has said that their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa “really stuck with” the French people ahead of their rematch at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Les Bleus and the Springboks will meet at the Stade de France on Saturday for the first time since their 28-29 quarter-final epic in 2023, with Fabien Galthie’s side eyeing revenge over the world champions.

Lucu, who was an unused substitute in Paris two years ago, is a contender to start in the rematch with Antoine Dupont still out, and believes everything is set up for a “great game”.

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

South Africa enter the contest ranked number one in the world while France have recently slipped to fifth following England’s victory over Australia last week and their 3-0 series loss to the All Blacks in the summer, where they fielded hugely understrength teams. This is, nevertheless, a clash between the Rugby Championship winners and the Six Nations champions, and there is a strong case that this will be the match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Ahead of the match, the Bordeaux-Begles general spoke highly of his opponents, describing them as a “complete side”.

“They’re much more than just brutes,” he said when speaking to the EPCR.

“It’s true they’re unbelievably strong, but they’ve also got a lot of quick and nimble youngsters coming through.

“There’s talent everywhere; they’re a complete side.

“We can’t wait to take them on.

“They’re back-to-back world champions. Everything’s set up perfectly for a great game.”

For the 32-year-old, and indeed all of France, there is an edge to this match given the impact of the quarter-final defeat on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a massive defeat for us,” he said.

“For us, the French people, it’s really stuck with us.

“It was our World Cup and they came and stole it off us. It was such a great game.”