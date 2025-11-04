Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Autumn Nations Series

'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

Maxime Lucu comforts Reda Wardi of France during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on October 15, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by RvS.Media/Sylvie Failletaz/Getty Images)

France scrum-half Maxime Lucu has said that their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa “really stuck with” the French people ahead of their rematch at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Les Bleus and the Springboks will meet at the Stade de France on Saturday for the first time since their 28-29 quarter-final epic in 2023, with Fabien Galthie’s side eyeing revenge over the world champions.

Lucu, who was an unused substitute in Paris two years ago, is a contender to start in the rematch with Antoine Dupont still out, and believes everything is set up for a “great game”.

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

South Africa enter the contest ranked number one in the world while France have recently slipped to fifth following England’s victory over Australia last week and their 3-0 series loss to the All Blacks in the summer, where they fielded hugely understrength teams. This is, nevertheless, a clash between the Rugby Championship winners and the Six Nations champions, and there is a strong case that this will be the match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Ahead of the match, the Bordeaux-Begles general spoke highly of his opponents, describing them as a “complete side”.

“They’re much more than just brutes,” he said when speaking to the EPCR.

“It’s true they’re unbelievably strong, but they’ve also got a lot of quick and nimble youngsters coming through.

“There’s talent everywhere; they’re a complete side.

“We can’t wait to take them on.

“They’re back-to-back world champions. Everything’s set up perfectly for a great game.”

For the 32-year-old, and indeed all of France, there is an edge to this match given the impact of the quarter-final defeat on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a massive defeat for us,” he said.

“For us, the French people, it’s really stuck with us.

“It was our World Cup and they came and stole it off us. It was such a great game.”

Related

France superstar Antoine Dupont becomes rugby's best paid player

Toulouse have confirmed that Antoine Dupont has signed a remarkable contract extension keeping him at Stade Toulousain until 2031.

Read Now


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

144 Comments
T
T I 3 days ago

So much for revenge, then. Perhaps next time.

C
C N 8 days ago

Oops. Another one stolen

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

That’s very sincere and generous. Fully respect that. Right back at ‘ya!


We all have the right to be offended and the right to offend but never deliberately. That would be trolling and as you rightly say, there are sites for that nonsense.


This site is a breath of fresh air and your rugby chat is brilliant!


Enjoy watching your boys tomorrow.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Well let’s leave it there then. Living here and working hard, every day, to make this a better place is exhausting.


It’s nice to come here to be able to relax.


I’ve spent much time in Ireland and amongst the Irish. Next to South Africans (and the Scottish) - the friendliest people around.


That’s my fact for the day.


✌️

N
Ninjin 9 days ago

All good.

E
E M 10 days ago

Well, as a french, I still remember 1995, 2011 (hello AB fans ;)) and of course 2023. So yeah, I don’t really like SA rugby team, and I don’t have a good opinion on them. But let's say that SA u20 team won rightfully at the last u20 championship. That was indeed really impressive.

I don’t care about hosting rights and all of that. I care about rugby. Saying that France would have won after that 1/4 is stupid. But we should have get to that 1/2 against England. And England was robbed too at the 1/2 and AB were robbed at the final, i saw the matchs and there were a lot of unfair decisions against them. It’s sad, really sad for rugby. That being said, it’s really not good from RugbyPass to cut what Lucu said to make that putaclik title.

I’m just gonna say that, all these unfair things against some teams (not only France), makes rugby fans less interested in WR cup. It feels really unfair, and as french a lot of us are saying “why we get our players hurt at these cups, if even when we should win a match, we are robbed ?” and also “why look at these matchs on the TV ? we know the end already”. And it makes me sad because I love rugby.

N
Ninjin 10 days ago

If you look at the rugby the Springboks play why would your opinion of them be bad? Rather have a bad opinion about world rugby as they are the people running the show. The Springboks are knocked by every Nh supporter as not that good yet they keep on winning. Maybe that is because even if they get knocked down by Aus they get up and put a record score on Nz. It is called belief in what they are capable of. Japan beat them and they came back and won two world cups. Same with Nz who lost to France in 07 and came back to win two world cups. To cry unfair and “ knowing the outcome” is to admit defeat. Never retreat never surrender.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

Amen. Five games is plenty.

N
Ninjin 10 days ago

Participation award for making up the numbers.🤣 Leave the semis and finals to the big boys.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

I believe it's just the 8 QF exits.


We have at least contested all 10 tournaments. We should get an award for that.

N
Ninjin 11 days ago

No 100% Win record in finals and 50% of wining the thing is pedigree. 10 QF exits not so much. Still two tries more than Ireland scored in a RWC final.

D
Dave Didley 11 days ago

Yep, two tries in 4 finals screams pedigree.


Total rugby!

N
Ninjin 11 days ago

Yea no someone has to take pity on you and it might just as well be us since we know we will eventually win the thing. An act of kindness from a team with actual pedegree.

D
Dave Didley 11 days ago

A South African lecturing about famine?


Quality!

D
Dave Didley 11 days ago

You really should be beating us then in RWCs…

J
J V 11 days ago

It’s simply sad to twist this interview like this and make it another reason for fans around the world to hate on each other. Lucu is an amazing guy, probably one of the most fair play, team player, good-spirited fellow we have. He gave a whole interview praising the Boks, saying that they went and snatched the victory from France on their own turf, and that he acknowledges how impressive a feat that is. But no, let’s butcher the translation and put the most clickbaiting kind of quote in the headline. Thanks Rugbypass !

K
K B 12 days ago

Fair contests are always there for anyone to win, perhaps the French side wasn't lucky enough or was not good enough. 😜😜

H
Hammer Head 12 days ago

Wow. Things escalated quickly around here. Glad the moderators are all over this for a change. I get comments blocked for silly jokes. Perhaps they disagree with some of the comments but totally agree with others?


Back to the rugby.


Lucu is being misinterpreted as far as I’m concerned. But there’s a lot of narrative around revenge floating around this game. Because of that game in 2023.


While I firmly expect the French to win at home - it does seem to me as though getting revenge and the expectations of the home crowd may be a reason the French trip up on Saturday. It might be a little distracting from the task at hand.


Anyhoo. Good luck to our French friends. Whether you win or lose this one - you’re on the right track to win another 6 Nations. This game is not that important in the greater scheme of things and I think Galthie is building nicely.


This is a helpful test of both teams’ mental strength - the pressure in this game will be palpable. Intense. Great game for the neutral.

B
Boks 9 days ago

This game is important it’s world ranking if we loose and NZ win we drop down to second place in world rankings also the grand slam has gone so very important. Also who wants to loose the French

J
JPM 11 days ago

As you are correctly pointing out Lucu is being misinterpreted and in his full interview he is very respectful and praising the quality of the Boks in particular the new stars like Sacha (see Grandisse comment).

In another itw BB (Bielle Biarrey) is declaring that they have now turned the page and consider this game as a good test and not as a revenge.

But obviously things are a bit more complex which explains the number of heated comments here.

Great game in perspective. I am not so confident for both reasons previously discussed (number of key players injured and first test after 7 months).

Good luck to our South African friends.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 10 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 23 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 37 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 38 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 47 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.