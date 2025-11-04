'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu
France scrum-half Maxime Lucu has said that their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa “really stuck with” the French people ahead of their rematch at the weekend.
Les Bleus and the Springboks will meet at the Stade de France on Saturday for the first time since their 28-29 quarter-final epic in 2023, with Fabien Galthie’s side eyeing revenge over the world champions.
Lucu, who was an unused substitute in Paris two years ago, is a contender to start in the rematch with Antoine Dupont still out, and believes everything is set up for a “great game”.
South Africa enter the contest ranked number one in the world while France have recently slipped to fifth following England’s victory over Australia last week and their 3-0 series loss to the All Blacks in the summer, where they fielded hugely understrength teams. This is, nevertheless, a clash between the Rugby Championship winners and the Six Nations champions, and there is a strong case that this will be the match of the Autumn Nations Series.
Ahead of the match, the Bordeaux-Begles general spoke highly of his opponents, describing them as a “complete side”.
“They’re much more than just brutes,” he said when speaking to the EPCR.
“It’s true they’re unbelievably strong, but they’ve also got a lot of quick and nimble youngsters coming through.
“There’s talent everywhere; they’re a complete side.
“We can’t wait to take them on.
“They’re back-to-back world champions. Everything’s set up perfectly for a great game.”
For the 32-year-old, and indeed all of France, there is an edge to this match given the impact of the quarter-final defeat on home soil.
“It was a massive defeat for us,” he said.
“For us, the French people, it’s really stuck with us.
“It was our World Cup and they came and stole it off us. It was such a great game.”
So much for revenge, then. Perhaps next time.
Oops. Another one stolen
That’s very sincere and generous. Fully respect that. Right back at ‘ya!
We all have the right to be offended and the right to offend but never deliberately. That would be trolling and as you rightly say, there are sites for that nonsense.
This site is a breath of fresh air and your rugby chat is brilliant!
Enjoy watching your boys tomorrow.
Well let’s leave it there then. Living here and working hard, every day, to make this a better place is exhausting.
It’s nice to come here to be able to relax.
I’ve spent much time in Ireland and amongst the Irish. Next to South Africans (and the Scottish) - the friendliest people around.
That’s my fact for the day.
✌️
All good.
Well, as a french, I still remember 1995, 2011 (hello AB fans ;)) and of course 2023. So yeah, I don’t really like SA rugby team, and I don’t have a good opinion on them. But let's say that SA u20 team won rightfully at the last u20 championship. That was indeed really impressive.
I don’t care about hosting rights and all of that. I care about rugby. Saying that France would have won after that 1/4 is stupid. But we should have get to that 1/2 against England. And England was robbed too at the 1/2 and AB were robbed at the final, i saw the matchs and there were a lot of unfair decisions against them. It’s sad, really sad for rugby. That being said, it’s really not good from RugbyPass to cut what Lucu said to make that putaclik title.
I’m just gonna say that, all these unfair things against some teams (not only France), makes rugby fans less interested in WR cup. It feels really unfair, and as french a lot of us are saying “why we get our players hurt at these cups, if even when we should win a match, we are robbed ?” and also “why look at these matchs on the TV ? we know the end already”. And it makes me sad because I love rugby.
If you look at the rugby the Springboks play why would your opinion of them be bad? Rather have a bad opinion about world rugby as they are the people running the show. The Springboks are knocked by every Nh supporter as not that good yet they keep on winning. Maybe that is because even if they get knocked down by Aus they get up and put a record score on Nz. It is called belief in what they are capable of. Japan beat them and they came back and won two world cups. Same with Nz who lost to France in 07 and came back to win two world cups. To cry unfair and “ knowing the outcome” is to admit defeat. Never retreat never surrender.
Amen. Five games is plenty.
Participation award for making up the numbers.🤣 Leave the semis and finals to the big boys.
I believe it's just the 8 QF exits.
We have at least contested all 10 tournaments. We should get an award for that.
No 100% Win record in finals and 50% of wining the thing is pedigree. 10 QF exits not so much. Still two tries more than Ireland scored in a RWC final.
Yep, two tries in 4 finals screams pedigree.
Total rugby!
Yea no someone has to take pity on you and it might just as well be us since we know we will eventually win the thing. An act of kindness from a team with actual pedegree.
A South African lecturing about famine?
Quality!
You really should be beating us then in RWCs…
It’s simply sad to twist this interview like this and make it another reason for fans around the world to hate on each other. Lucu is an amazing guy, probably one of the most fair play, team player, good-spirited fellow we have. He gave a whole interview praising the Boks, saying that they went and snatched the victory from France on their own turf, and that he acknowledges how impressive a feat that is. But no, let’s butcher the translation and put the most clickbaiting kind of quote in the headline. Thanks Rugbypass !
Fair contests are always there for anyone to win, perhaps the French side wasn't lucky enough or was not good enough. 😜😜
Wow. Things escalated quickly around here. Glad the moderators are all over this for a change. I get comments blocked for silly jokes. Perhaps they disagree with some of the comments but totally agree with others?
Back to the rugby.
Lucu is being misinterpreted as far as I’m concerned. But there’s a lot of narrative around revenge floating around this game. Because of that game in 2023.
While I firmly expect the French to win at home - it does seem to me as though getting revenge and the expectations of the home crowd may be a reason the French trip up on Saturday. It might be a little distracting from the task at hand.
Anyhoo. Good luck to our French friends. Whether you win or lose this one - you’re on the right track to win another 6 Nations. This game is not that important in the greater scheme of things and I think Galthie is building nicely.
This is a helpful test of both teams’ mental strength - the pressure in this game will be palpable. Intense. Great game for the neutral.
This game is important it’s world ranking if we loose and NZ win we drop down to second place in world rankings also the grand slam has gone so very important. Also who wants to loose the French
As you are correctly pointing out Lucu is being misinterpreted and in his full interview he is very respectful and praising the quality of the Boks in particular the new stars like Sacha (see Grandisse comment).
In another itw BB (Bielle Biarrey) is declaring that they have now turned the page and consider this game as a good test and not as a revenge.
But obviously things are a bit more complex which explains the number of heated comments here.
Great game in perspective. I am not so confident for both reasons previously discussed (number of key players injured and first test after 7 months).
Good luck to our South African friends.