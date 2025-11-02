Northern Edition
France superstar Antoine Dupont becomes rugby's best paid player

Toulouse's French scrum-half Antoine Dupont looks on prior to the French Top 14 rugby union final match between the Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) and Union Bordeaux-Begles (UBB) at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Toulouse have confirmed that France superstar Antoine Dupont has signed a remarkable contract extension keeping him at Stade Toulousain until 2031.

The deal is understood to have made Dupont the best-paid rugby player in the world and will see him through the next two Rugby World Cups.

The 28-year-old superstar will be 34 by the time the deal runs out.

Although limited by the salary cap, the France captain’s new terms are rumoured to elevate him above the game’s current top earners.

While the club have not disclosed financial details, the long-term commitment is being viewed as a statement of intent both by Toulouse and by French rugby authorities, coming after recent speculation that Dupont could be tempted by the rebel R360 league.

Dupont’s decision to stay until 2031 effectively ties him to the club through his prime playing years, in arguably the biggest retention coup in the game.

The news comes a little over a week after he publicly complained about the LNR’s salary cap and the subject of player image rights, which normally reside with the clubs.

“Antoine Dupont extends his adventure with Stade Toulousain until 2031,” read the club’s statement. “His contract extension symbolizes loyalty, passion and shared ambition.”

Since joining from Castres in 2017, Dupont has become the defining player of his generation.

Named World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2021, he is a multiple Six Nations winner with France and is the heartbeat of Toulouse’s domestic and European dominance.

“Wearing the Stade Toulousain jersey is a childhood dream come true, a real dream come true! I miss you all so much. Next time we see each other, I hope I’ll have my cleats on,” said Dupont over the weekend.

In his eight seasons with the club Dupont has lifted five Top 14 titles (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025) and two Champions Cups (2021 and 2024), including two Top 14–Champions Cup doubles.

He has made 133 appearances for Toulouse and has scored 62 tries. Remarkably, he’s been on the winning side 103 times. The 5’9, 85kg halfback is currently on the comeback trail after injuring his knee is a Six Nations game against Ireland back in February.

He is ahead of schedule and is already back involved with Fabien Galthie’s France squad.

“Antoine Dupont and Stade Toulousain are writing a unique story together,” the statement added. “A story of transmission and excellence resolutely focused on the future.”

'It's about time' - Jimmy Gopperth hangs up boots after 526 games

Jimmy Gopperth has announced his retirement at the age of 42, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable 23-year career spanning 526 professional games.

T
TI 3 hours ago

That seems appropriate.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Shame, would have been fun to see him at Bath with Finn! Would have made the Harlem Globetrotters look like amateurs…

S
Soliloquin 5 days ago

Apparently he has some options in his contract that would allow him to play for a stint in another club, maybe in the SH. Just like Ntamack who always said he’d like to play in NZ.

