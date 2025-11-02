'It's about time' - Jimmy Gopperth hangs up boots after 526 games

Jimmy Gopperth has announced his retirement at the age of 42, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable 23-year career spanning 526 professional games.

The New Zealander confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

The Taranaki-born fly-half and centre became a stalwart of English and French club rugby, known for his consistency off the tee and his professionalism on and off the field.

Provence Rugby did not renew his contract last season and Gopperth has called time on his pro-career as a free agent.

“It’s about time…” Gopperth wrote on social media. “After 23 years, 526 games, even though the body is saying don’t give up the time is right to move onto the next chapter of my life. I’ve been very fortunate to play this beautiful game for so long, rugby has given me so much. The people, the relationships, the memories I have created over time will last a lifetime.

“A huge thanks to all the coaches and clubs who gave me the opportunities to develop as a player and as a person.

“To my teammates, thank you for making me feel part of the team, I will miss going into battle with you all but mostly sharing a beer in the changing rooms.

“None of this would’ve been possible without the support from my family Sarah, Bayley, Weston, Mum, Dad, Lisa, Amy, Baz, family & friends back home I’m truly grateful to all of you for your sacrifice in order for me to fulfil my dreams.”

Gopperth’s journey took him from Wellington and the Hurricanes to Leinster, Newcastle, Wasps, Leicester and, most recently, Provence Rugby in France’s Pro D2.

Amazingly Gopperth wasn’t the oldest professional player plying his trade in France, with Ma’a Nonu still going strong for Toulon at the age of 43.

He told RugbyPass earlier this year that he still believed he had “something to give” and was exploring options to continue playing in France, England or Japan.

Despite his, the North Islander was still optimistic of landing a new club back in May, telling RugbyPass“What’s next? I don’t know what’s next. I am really keen to keep playing, so I am not calling it quits just yet. I am looking for opportunities and seeing what’s available, whether that is in France, England, Japan. Wherever that may be, I’ll look. Obviously, I have people looking at opportunities.”