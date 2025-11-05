Sexton hoping for response as bleak reality from All Blacks loss kicks in

Ireland assistant coach Johnny Sexton is confident the squad will show “something a bit different” when they head into their home autumn fixtures, which start against Japan on Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s squad are looking to regroup after a 26-13 loss to New Zealand in Chicago, where they had been 13-7 in front, initially overcoming the controversial early dismissal of Tadhg Beirne before the All Blacks rallied at a sold-out Soldier Field.

Ireland host Japan at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday before then facing Australia and world champions South Africa over the following two weekends.

Sexton feels the players are determined to translate what had been a positive build-up to the New Zealand game into solid performances back out on the pitch.

“What we saw in training for the last two weeks wasn’t what was reflected on Saturday,” Sexton told reporters.

“If you looked at those first two weeks, you would say we are not far away at all, then if you looked at Saturday, you would say we are miles away.

“But we are hoping that we will show something a bit different now on this weekend against Japan and in the last two games as well.

“We are doing a lot of work behind the scenes and making sure that that part of the game is as good as it has ever been.”

Ireland lock Beirne had been sin-binned in the third minute for an upright challenge on All Blacks fly-half Barrett before the punishment was upgraded to a red card on review.

That decision, though, was then subsequently dismissed by an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, clearing the Munster forward to be available again on Saturday.