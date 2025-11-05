Fijian Drua promote four development players, add Wallaby for 2026 squad
The Fijian Drua system continues to recognise rising talent, and the club has announced that four youngsters will have the chance to join the Super Rugby Pacific fraternity in 2026.
Wingers Isikeli Basiyalo and Aisea Nawaiare are sure to bring plenty of excitement to the iconic Fijian attack, along with centre Maika Tuitubou. Up front, hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua comes in as the club farewells talismanic leader Tevita Ikanivere.
Ikanivere is one of a handful of major departures for the club, with Caleb Muntz, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Iosefo Masi also moving on to pursue other opportunities. Additionally, there is no sign of former captain Meli Derenalagi.
Joining the club after a six-Test career in Australia with the Brumbies and Western Force is halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, who has been drawn to the club to represent his family and heritage. Similarly, lock Temo Mayanavanua is making his way home after stints with Northampton Saints and Lyon, while fellow second-rower, former Melbourne Rebel Angelo Smith, has been signed. Manasa Mataele joins the cohort as a Drua newcomer.
“We’re delighted to present to the people of Fiji and our fans all over the world their Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad for 2026,” Drua head coach Glen Jackson said.
“It’s very exciting to welcome some experienced players like Temo, Manasa and Angelo into our group. It’s also important for us to retain a strong core group of players who have been with us from the very beginning of this journey, like Miramira, Zuriel, Mesu and Tuidraki. Everyone at the Fijian Drua is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“Our seven home games in the new season will be another showcase for the best rugby experience in the competition. Our players love playing at home in front of their families, friends and the Drua Nation, and to be able to play for the first time ever in Ba will be truly special for the team.
“The promotion of Kavaia, Maika, Basiyalo and Nawai from Drua Development to the main squad is another cause for celebration. They have worked hard to earn these upgrades; it’s brilliant for them and bolsters our squad significantly. All of them are raring to go and fight for spots in the matchday 23 every week.”
Loosehead Props
- Emosi Tugiri
- Haereiti Hetet
- Peni Ravai
Hookers
- Zuriel Togiatama
- Kavaia Tagivetaua
- Mesulame Dolokoto
Tighthead Props
- Mesake Doge
- Samuela Tawake
- Meli Tuni
Locks
- Isoa Nasilasila
- Mesake Vocevoce
- Vilive Miramira
- Temo Mayanavanua
- Angelo Smith
Backrows
- Elia Canakaivata
- Kitione Salawa
- Motikiai Murray
- Etonia Waga
- Joseva Tamani
- Isoa Tuwai
Half Backs
- Frank Lomani
- Simione Kuruvoli
- Philip Baselala
- Issak Fines-Leleiwasa
Flyhalves
- Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
- Isikeli Rabitu
- Kemu Valetini
Centres
- Tuidraki Samusamuvodre
- Inia Tabuavou
- Joji Nasova Maika Tuitubou
- losefo Namoce
Outside Backs
- llaisa Droasese
- Epeli Momo
- Taniela Rakuro
- Ponipate Loganimasi
- Manasa Mataele
- Aisea Nawai
- Isikeli Basiyalo
