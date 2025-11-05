Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Fijian Drua promote four development players, add Wallaby for 2026 squad

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 15: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa of the Force warms up ahead of the round five Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Westeren Force at Apollo Projects Stadium, on March 15, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The Fijian Drua system continues to recognise rising talent, and the club has announced that four youngsters will have the chance to join the Super Rugby Pacific fraternity in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wingers Isikeli Basiyalo and Aisea Nawaiare are sure to bring plenty of excitement to the iconic Fijian attack, along with centre Maika Tuitubou. Up front, hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua comes in as the club farewells talismanic leader Tevita Ikanivere.

Ikanivere is one of a handful of major departures for the club, with Caleb Muntz, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Iosefo Masi also moving on to pursue other opportunities. Additionally, there is no sign of former captain Meli Derenalagi.

Joining the club after a six-Test career in Australia with the Brumbies and Western Force is halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, who has been drawn to the club to represent his family and heritage. Similarly, lock Temo Mayanavanua is making his way home after stints with Northampton Saints and Lyon, while fellow second-rower, former Melbourne Rebel Angelo Smith, has been signed. Manasa Mataele joins the cohort as a Drua newcomer.

“We’re delighted to present to the people of Fiji and our fans all over the world their Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad for 2026,” Drua head coach Glen Jackson said.

“It’s very exciting to welcome some experienced players like Temo, Manasa and Angelo into our group. It’s also important for us to retain a strong core group of players who have been with us from the very beginning of this journey, like Miramira, Zuriel, Mesu and Tuidraki. Everyone at the Fijian Drua is looking forward to the upcoming season.

“Our seven home games in the new season will be another showcase for the best rugby experience in the competition. Our players love playing at home in front of their families, friends and the Drua Nation, and to be able to play for the first time ever in Ba will be truly special for the team.

“The promotion of Kavaia, Maika, Basiyalo and Nawai from Drua Development to the main squad is another cause for celebration. They have worked hard to earn these upgrades; it’s brilliant for them and bolsters our squad significantly. All of them are raring to go and fight for spots in the matchday 23 every week.”

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Fijian Drua
21:35
13 Feb 26
Moana Pasifika
All Stats and Data

Loosehead Props

  • Emosi Tugiri
  • Haereiti Hetet
  • Peni Ravai

Hookers

  • Zuriel Togiatama
  • Kavaia Tagivetaua
  • Mesulame Dolokoto

Tighthead Props

  • Mesake Doge
  • Samuela Tawake
  • Meli Tuni

Locks

  • Isoa Nasilasila
  • Mesake Vocevoce
  • Vilive Miramira
  • Temo Mayanavanua
  • Angelo Smith

Backrows

  • Elia Canakaivata
  • Kitione Salawa
  • Motikiai Murray
  • Etonia Waga
  • Joseva Tamani
  • Isoa Tuwai

Half Backs

  • Frank Lomani
  • Simione Kuruvoli
  • Philip Baselala
  • Issak Fines-Leleiwasa

Flyhalves

  • Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
  • Isikeli Rabitu
  • Kemu Valetini

Centres

  • Tuidraki Samusamuvodre
  • Inia Tabuavou
  • Joji Nasova Maika Tuitubou
  • losefo Namoce

Outside Backs

  • llaisa Droasese
  • Epeli Momo
  • Taniela Rakuro
  • Ponipate Loganimasi
  • Manasa Mataele
  • Aisea Nawai
  • Isikeli Basiyalo

Recommended

Highlanders continue recruitment of young talent with 2026 squad

BREAKING

‘This is Welsh rugby. Never expect too much’ – Uncertainty rules as Tandy tenure takes flight

FEATURED

O'Connell's Ireland continue to grapple with 'perplexing' lineout woes

FEATURED

The day Scotland DID beat New Zealand at rugby

ADVERTISEMENT

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 22 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 35 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 45 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.