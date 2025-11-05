Highlanders continue recruitment of young talent with 2026 squad

Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph has been active in the player market once again when recruiting for his 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squad, having signed several Test veterans, U20 stars, and SVNS flyers.

The Highlanders’ outside backs are a young and rapid group, with highly touted duo Stanley Solomon and Xavier Tito-Harris both making their way south to Dunedin for the coming season.

Sam Gilbert is one of the notable absences from the squad list, having taken up an opportunity with Irish club Connacht. Also absent is emerging talent Michael Manson, who has taken his speed to the All Blacks Sevens program.

Reesjan Pasitoa has made his way over the Tasman Sea to sign with the club, having endured an injury-plagued few seasons at the Western Force and Brumbies. He joins Olympic medalist Andrew Knewstubb as a surprise inclusion in the squad. The pair come in as Ajay Faleafaga and Thomas Umaga-Jensen depart for Japan.

At halfback, perhaps New Zealand’s most hyped prospect, Dylan Pledger, is in line for his first season of Super Rugby Pacific, and is joined by Taranaki utility Adam Lennox in graduating from the wider training group to the top squad. The pair replace Nathan Hastie and James Arscott.

In the forwards, Test veterans Angus Ta’avao and Tomas Lavanini offer some worldly experience to the Highlanders’ tight five unit. Fans may be hoping to see rising Otago star Lucas Casey get some minutes in 2026, but that will only come about if injuries strike, given the young flanker is part of the wider training group rather than the top squad.

“We learned some hard lessons last year after losing several close games, but we had a relatively young team that would have learned and grown from their experiences,” Joseph said.

“We knew we had to build depth across the board to enable us to better utilise our squad across the whole season. We have recruited in the off-season to do just that and believe we have a better-balanced squad heading into 2026.”

Highlanders squad for 2026

Props

Josh Bartlett

Ethan de Groot

Sosefo Kautai

Daniel Lienert-Brown

Saula Ma’u

Angus Ta’avao

Hookers

Henry Bell

Jack Taylor

Soane Vikena

Locks and Loose Forwards

Nikora Broughton

Tai Cribb

Mitch Dunshea

Oliver Haig

Fabian Holland

Te Kamaka Howden

Veveni Lasaqa

Tomas Lavanini

Hugh Renton

Will Stodart

Sean Withy

Halfbacks

Folau Fakatava

Adam Lennox

Dylan Pledger

First-Fives

Andrew Knewstubb

Cameron Millar

Taine Robinson

Midfield

Reesjan Pasitoa

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Tanielu Tele’a

Jake Te Hiwi

Josh Whaanga

Outside Backs

Finn Hurley

Jonah Lowe

Jona Nareki

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Stanley Solomon

Caleb Tangitau

Xavier Tito-Harris

