Highlanders continue recruitment of young talent with 2026 squad
Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph has been active in the player market once again when recruiting for his 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squad, having signed several Test veterans, U20 stars, and SVNS flyers.
The Highlanders’ outside backs are a young and rapid group, with highly touted duo Stanley Solomon and Xavier Tito-Harris both making their way south to Dunedin for the coming season.
Sam Gilbert is one of the notable absences from the squad list, having taken up an opportunity with Irish club Connacht. Also absent is emerging talent Michael Manson, who has taken his speed to the All Blacks Sevens program.
Reesjan Pasitoa has made his way over the Tasman Sea to sign with the club, having endured an injury-plagued few seasons at the Western Force and Brumbies. He joins Olympic medalist Andrew Knewstubb as a surprise inclusion in the squad. The pair come in as Ajay Faleafaga and Thomas Umaga-Jensen depart for Japan.
At halfback, perhaps New Zealand’s most hyped prospect, Dylan Pledger, is in line for his first season of Super Rugby Pacific, and is joined by Taranaki utility Adam Lennox in graduating from the wider training group to the top squad. The pair replace Nathan Hastie and James Arscott.
In the forwards, Test veterans Angus Ta’avao and Tomas Lavanini offer some worldly experience to the Highlanders’ tight five unit. Fans may be hoping to see rising Otago star Lucas Casey get some minutes in 2026, but that will only come about if injuries strike, given the young flanker is part of the wider training group rather than the top squad.
“We learned some hard lessons last year after losing several close games, but we had a relatively young team that would have learned and grown from their experiences,” Joseph said.
“We knew we had to build depth across the board to enable us to better utilise our squad across the whole season. We have recruited in the off-season to do just that and believe we have a better-balanced squad heading into 2026.”
Highlanders squad for 2026
Props
- Josh Bartlett
- Ethan de Groot
- Sosefo Kautai
- Daniel Lienert-Brown
- Saula Ma’u
- Angus Ta’avao
Hookers
- Henry Bell
- Jack Taylor
- Soane Vikena
Locks and Loose Forwards
- Nikora Broughton
- Tai Cribb
- Mitch Dunshea
- Oliver Haig
- Fabian Holland
- Te Kamaka Howden
- Veveni Lasaqa
- Tomas Lavanini
- Hugh Renton
- Will Stodart
- Sean Withy
Halfbacks
- Folau Fakatava
- Adam Lennox
- Dylan Pledger
First-Fives
- Andrew Knewstubb
- Cameron Millar
- Taine Robinson
Midfield
- Reesjan Pasitoa
- Timoci Tavatavanawai
- Tanielu Tele’a
- Jake Te Hiwi
- Josh Whaanga
Outside Backs
- Finn Hurley
- Jonah Lowe
- Jona Nareki
- Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
- Stanley Solomon
- Caleb Tangitau
- Xavier Tito-Harris
