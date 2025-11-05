Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Sevens

Five Women’s Rugby World Cup stars set to light up SVNS this season

EXETER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee celebrates scoring with New Zealand's Jorja Miller during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between New Zealand and Japan at Sandy Park on August 31, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

At the end of November the new HSBC SVNS season will get underway when the world descends on Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those players will be plenty of athletes just two months removed from representing their country at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Here are five players set to light up the world stage again when seven-a-side rugby returns…

Asia Hogan-Rochester (Canada)

As impact goes Asia Hogan-Rochester’s efforts for Canada at the World Cup is right up there.

Heading into the tournament the 26-year-old had just three caps in 15-a-side rugby to her name but quickly became a relied-upon source of firepower by Kévin Rouet as the North Americans finished as runners-up to England’s Red Roses.

At the tournament the Olympic silver medallist scored five tries, beat 22 defenders and carried the ball just shy of 500 metres.

A return to the sevens circuit will allow Hogan-Rochester to display the attributes that have made her one of the most elusive players in the shortened format of the game.

She has electric speed. A 60m personal best of 7.88. And a clear knack for finding the whitewash.

Related

Shalaya Valenzuela named Canada's top Indigenous female athlete

Canadian sevens star Shalaya Valenzuela has been named her country’s top Indigenous female athlete.

Read Now

Last season Canada finished third overall. This year you have to back Jocelyn Barrieau’s side to have the desire to go at least one step further.

Jorja Miller (New Zealand)

At just 21 Jorja Miller is already an Olympic gold medallist, a Rugby World Cup Sevens runner-up and a Women’s Rugby World Cup bronze medallist.

So it was easy to see why there was excitement about the prodigy turned superstar making her Black Ferns debut in XVs earlier this year. She offered immediate impact and saw her efforts rewarded with nominations for both the Breakthrough Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards by World Rugby.

While ultimately not handed either at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, it was a hallmark of the forward’s class. Miller is currently undergoing recovery after a thumb injury and may not be available for Dubai and Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jorja Miller (@jorjamillerrrr)

Sariah Ibarra (USA)

At the World Cup sevens starlet Sariah Ibarra was the USA Women’s Eagles’ youngest player.

Now aged 20 the Southern California native has already packed plenty of rugby into her life. After she picked up a rugby ball for the first time aged nine, she even spent time in New Zealand to aid her development and played for the NZRU Sevens U18 side.

Upon her return to US shores Ibarra earned selections for a Women’s Falcons development tour and then the senior sevens and 15s set-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

After making her 15-a-side debut against Japan she became a key figure for Emilie Bydwell’s sevens side in Dubai and was a key figure all year on the Series.

Selected by Sione Fukofuka for this year’s World Cup, she made accomplished appearances against England and Samoa.

Related

Australia Women dominate SVNS Series warm-ups at Ignite7

Australia can take plenty of confidence into the HSBC SVNS Series opener in Dubai after defeating a new-look Black Ferns Sevens squad twice.

Read Now

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand)

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee was chief headline stealer across the Women’s Rugby World Cup. And with good reason.

The 19-year-old scored a staggering 11 tries in England as the Black Ferns claimed third overall at the tournament.

It capped off an impressive breakthrough year for the back three player who helped Blues Women to their second Super Rugby Aupiki title and ultimately locked up the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year gong for her efforts.

Now she looks to take part in HSBC SVNS for the first time. Selected by the Black Ferns Sevens for the fourth edition of the Ignite7 tournament in Tauranga.

Already the likes of Rennee Holmes, Kyle Preston, Caleb Tangitau, Fehi Fineanganofo, Jazmin Felix-Hothman, Mahina Paul and Manaia Nuku come through its ranks.

Related

Braxton Sorensen-McGee headlines Black Ferns Sevens Ignite7 squad

Women’s Rugby World Cup stars Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt have been named in the Black Ferns Sevens squad.

Read Now

Playing alongside her World Cup teammates Katelyn Vahaakolo and Sylvia Brunt, the next step in Sorensen-McGee’s development could be on the sevens field with a view to win gold at LA28.

Verenaisi Ditavutu (Fiji)

There was an immediate impact from Verenaisi Ditavutu as soon as the 26-year-old was installed in the midfield at the World Cup.

Missing for Fiji‘s opener against Canada, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist was a starter against Scotland and Wales, the latter being a landmark 28-25 win for the Fijiana in their final outing of the tournament.

Ditavutu displayed all the things we have become accustomed to seeing from her on the SVNS circuit. This included beating 12 defenders beaten, a turnover won, four clean breaks and 76 metres made from 17 carries.

Now we can expect the 26-year-old to be doing much of the same for Richard Walker in the season to come.

Recommended

Eve Higgins: 'It was tough. I still haven't been able to watch the game back'

INTERVIEW

Shalaya Valenzuela named Canada's top Indigenous female athlete

Record-breaking Wallaroo calls time on international career

Watch: NZ Sevens light up Ignite7 ahead of SVNS Series opener

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Liv Apps: 'It’s good timing for me to experience something new'

1
2

Nadine Roos underlines need for Springbok success at Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

3

Allan Bunting departs Black Ferns following Rugby World Cup review

5
4

'Some comments were barbaric... I chose to take a step back from social media'

5

Black Ferns call in replacement 2 days after losing Amy du Plessis

6

Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's lineouts and the infamous ‘jukebox’

1
7

Most-capped Wallaroos duo benched for Canada quarter-final

8

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 9 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 22 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 36 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 45 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.