Watch: NZ Sevens light up Ignite7 ahead of SVNS Series opener

Both New Zealand Sevens sides have sharpened their skills ahead of the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series opener in Dubai this month, showcasing their attacking flair and tough defence during international matches at Ignite7.

Before the international circuit returns in four weeks’ time, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens took to the field at Tauranga’s Blake Park last weekend, facing some of the world’s best in SVNS Series warm-up fixtures.

The All Blacks Sevens played traditional foe Fiji in the opening match of the weekend, as the two sides reignited one of the greatest rivalries in rugby sevens. New Zealand faced Australia that afternoon, before clashing with both those teams once each on the second day of play.

After an unbeaten 2-0 run to start the weekend, having defeated Fiji 28-14 and Australia by 14, the All Blacks Sevens’ winning streak came to an end. They were held to a 19-all draw by the Aussies before bouncing back with a hard-fought 12-7 triumph over the Fijians.

New Zealand Sevens have posted pics of Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Frank Vaenuku and more in action. They’ve also shared clips of Tone Ng Shiu scoring, and former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Akuila Rokolisoa setting up Kitiona Vai for a try.

Rokolisoa drew in two defenders, including three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison, with some slow yet effective attack. The playmaker stepped towards the right sideline before passing the ball onto Vai, who beat ‘Hutch’ with a goosey en route to the try line.

As for the Black Ferns Sevens, their first match was a 38-5 loss to Australia. Australia ended up going unbeaten from their six games in Tauranga, which included another convincing 35-point win over their New Zealand rivals after 4:00 pm on Sunday.

New Zealand lost one other match 19-10 to Fiji but won their other three fixtures. They got the better of Japan 29-5 on Saturday, before registering a thrilling 34-29 victory against Fiji in the early afternoon on day two.



Women’s Rugby World Cup stars Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt headlined the squad when it was announced, but Justine McGregor and Jaymie Kolose combined for the team’s highlight of the weekend.

McGregor put a massive shot on a Japanese player during their match on day one, which forced a dropped ball. Kolose pounced on the opportunity to turn defence into attack, collecting the ball before quickly picking up pace – running 60 metres to the house for the try.

These matches during the fourth edition of Ignite7 were an important marker for both the New Zealand Sevens teams ahead of the first stop of the SVNS Series, which will be at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium on November 29-30.

Cape Town will host the only other event before the New Year. Singapore, Australia, Vancouver and the USA are other regular-season destinations, before the new-look World Championships in Hong Kong China, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

“The HSBC SVNS is back! Dubai is the perfect kick-off for the new-look series, featuring the world’s top teams, the biggest stars and more best v best matches over two competition days,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement earlier this year.

“With a runway through to the LA 2028 Olympic Games, some of the biggest stars who shone brightly at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be in action, bringing fans even closer to the personalities who inspired a new fanbase for the sport.”

Dubai Sevens Festival Director Mathew Tait added: “With so many Women’s Rugby World Cup stars returning to the HSBC SVNS stage, this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s will be a showcase of world-class talent. Dubai sets the tone for the global series, and fans can expect thrilling matches, incredible music, and an electric atmosphere.”

2025 Ignite7 results

Day one

10:00am All Blacks Sevens 28 def Fiji Men 14

10:22am Fijiana 22 lost to Japan Women 28

10:44am Black Ferns Sevens 5 lost to Australia Women 38

11:06am Power Women 27 def Inferno Women 5

11:28am Bolt Women 10 lost to Surge Women 32

11:50am Inferno Men 12 lost to Power Men 17

12:12pm Surge Men 31 def Bolt Men 28

12:34pm Break

1:04pm Australia Men 5 lost to Fiji Men 19

1:26pm Fijiana 12 lost to Australia Women 38

1:48pm Black Ferns Sevens 29 def Japan Women 5

2:10pm Inferno Women 17 lost to Surge Women 24

2:32pm Power Women 22 def Bolt Women 9

2:54pm Surge Men 27 def Inferno Men 15

3:16pm Bolt Men 7 lost to Power Men 28

3:38pm All Blacks Sevens 21 def Australia Men 7

4:00pm Power Women 29 def Surge Women 14

4:22pm Break

4:30pm Inferno Women 10 lost to Bolt Women 17

4:52pm Surge Men 27 lost to Power Men 24

5:14pm Bolt Men 21 lost to Inferno Men 24

5:36pm Australia Women 33 def Japan Women 17

5:58pm Black Ferns Sevens 10 lost to Fijiana 19

6:20pm Fiji Men 19 def Australia Men 17

Day Two

9:30am Black Ferns Sevens 35 def Japan Women 7

9:52am Australia Women 35 def Fijiana 7

10:14am All Blacks Sevens 19 lost to Australia Men 19 (draw)

10:36am Power Women 27 def Inferno Women 17

10:58am Bolt Women 22 lost to Surge Women 29

11:20am Bolt Men 19 lost to Power Men 26

11:42am Surge Men 10 lost to Inferno Men 19

12:04pm Break

12:14pm Japan Women 7 lost to Australia Women 38

12:36pm Black Ferns Sevens 34 def Fijiana 29

12:58pm All Blacks Sevens 12 def Fiji Men 7

1:20pm Break

1:30pm Inferno Women 14 lost to Surge Women 29

1:52pm Power Women 29 def Bolt Women 15

2:14pm Surge Men 0 lost to Power Men 26

2:36pm Bolt Men 40 def Inferno Men 5

2:58pm Break

3:20pm Australia Men 29 def Fiji Men 10

3:42pm Fijiana 26 lost to Japan Women 17

4:04pm Black Ferns Sevens 5 lost to Australia Women 40