Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
Sevens

Watch: NZ Sevens light up Ignite7 ahead of SVNS Series opener

Kitiona Vai of New Zealand goes into contact with Josh Turner of Australia during the Final between New Zealand and Australia on day two of the HSBC London Sevens on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Both New Zealand Sevens sides have sharpened their skills ahead of the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series opener in Dubai this month, showcasing their attacking flair and tough defence during international matches at Ignite7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the international circuit returns in four weeks’ time, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens took to the field at Tauranga’s Blake Park last weekend, facing some of the world’s best in SVNS Series warm-up fixtures.

The All Blacks Sevens played traditional foe Fiji in the opening match of the weekend, as the two sides reignited one of the greatest rivalries in rugby sevens. New Zealand faced Australia that afternoon, before clashing with both those teams once each on the second day of play.

After an unbeaten 2-0 run to start the weekend, having defeated Fiji 28-14 and Australia by 14, the All Blacks Sevens’ winning streak came to an end. They were held to a 19-all draw by the Aussies before bouncing back with a hard-fought 12-7 triumph over the Fijians.

New Zealand Sevens have posted pics of Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Frank Vaenuku and more in action. They’ve also shared clips of Tone Ng Shiu scoring, and former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Akuila Rokolisoa setting up Kitiona Vai for a try.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NZ Sevens (@nzsevens)

Rokolisoa drew in two defenders, including three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison, with some slow yet effective attack. The playmaker stepped towards the right sideline before passing the ball onto Vai, who beat ‘Hutch’ with a goosey en route to the try line.

As for the Black Ferns Sevens, their first match was a 38-5 loss to Australia. Australia ended up going unbeaten from their six games in Tauranga, which included another convincing 35-point win over their New Zealand rivals after 4:00 pm on Sunday.

New Zealand lost one other match 19-10 to Fiji but won their other three fixtures. They got the better of Japan 29-5 on Saturday, before registering a thrilling 34-29 victory against Fiji in the early afternoon on day two.

Related

Charlotte Caslick returns as Australia Sevens confirm squads for 2025/26

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick will return to the HSBC SVNS Series this season after time in 15s with the Queensland Reds and Wallaroos.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Rugby World Cup stars Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt headlined the squad when it was announced, but Justine McGregor and Jaymie Kolose combined for the team’s highlight of the weekend.

McGregor put a massive shot on a Japanese player during their match on day one, which forced a dropped ball. Kolose pounced on the opportunity to turn defence into attack, collecting the ball before quickly picking up pace – running 60 metres to the house for the try.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NZ Sevens (@nzsevens)

These matches during the fourth edition of Ignite7 were an important marker for both the New Zealand Sevens teams ahead of the first stop of the SVNS Series, which will be at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium on November 29-30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Town will host the only other event before the New Year. Singapore, Australia, Vancouver and the USA are other regular-season destinations, before the new-look World Championships in Hong Kong China, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

“The HSBC SVNS is back! Dubai is the perfect kick-off for the new-look series, featuring the world’s top teams, the biggest stars and more best v best matches over two competition days,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement earlier this year.

“With a runway through to the LA 2028 Olympic Games, some of the biggest stars who shone brightly at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be in action, bringing fans even closer to the personalities who inspired a new fanbase for the sport.”

Dubai Sevens Festival Director Mathew Tait added: “With so many Women’s Rugby World Cup stars returning to the HSBC SVNS stage, this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s will be a showcase of world-class talent. Dubai sets the tone for the global series, and fans can expect thrilling matches, incredible music, and an electric atmosphere.”

2025 Ignite7 results

Day one

10:00am All Blacks Sevens 28 def Fiji Men 14
10:22am Fijiana 22 lost to Japan Women 28
10:44am Black Ferns Sevens 5 lost to Australia Women 38
11:06am Power Women 27 def Inferno Women 5
11:28am Bolt Women 10 lost to Surge Women 32
11:50am Inferno Men 12 lost to Power Men 17
12:12pm Surge Men 31 def Bolt Men 28

12:34pm Break

1:04pm Australia Men 5 lost to Fiji Men 19
1:26pm Fijiana 12 lost to Australia Women 38
1:48pm Black Ferns Sevens 29 def Japan Women 5
2:10pm Inferno Women 17 lost to Surge Women 24
2:32pm Power Women 22 def Bolt Women 9
2:54pm Surge Men 27 def Inferno Men 15
3:16pm Bolt Men 7 lost to Power Men 28
3:38pm All Blacks Sevens 21 def Australia Men 7
4:00pm Power Women 29 def Surge Women 14

4:22pm Break

4:30pm Inferno Women 10 lost to Bolt Women 17
4:52pm Surge Men 27 lost to Power Men 24
5:14pm Bolt Men 21 lost to Inferno Men 24
5:36pm Australia Women 33 def Japan Women 17
5:58pm Black Ferns Sevens 10 lost to Fijiana 19
6:20pm Fiji Men 19 def Australia Men 17

Day Two

9:30am Black Ferns Sevens 35 def Japan Women 7
9:52am Australia Women 35 def Fijiana 7
10:14am All Blacks Sevens 19 lost to Australia Men 19 (draw)
10:36am Power Women 27 def Inferno Women 17
10:58am Bolt Women 22 lost to Surge Women 29
11:20am Bolt Men 19 lost to Power Men 26
11:42am Surge Men 10 lost to Inferno Men 19

12:04pm Break

12:14pm Japan Women 7 lost to Australia Women 38
12:36pm Black Ferns Sevens 34 def Fijiana 29
12:58pm All Blacks Sevens 12 def Fiji Men 7

1:20pm Break

1:30pm Inferno Women 14 lost to Surge Women 29
1:52pm Power Women 29 def Bolt Women 15
2:14pm Surge Men 0 lost to Power Men 26
2:36pm Bolt Men 40 def Inferno Men 5

2:58pm Break

3:20pm Australia Men 29 def Fiji Men 10
3:42pm Fijiana 26 lost to Japan Women 17
4:04pm Black Ferns Sevens 5 lost to Australia Women 40

Recommended

Crusaders secure the signing of highly-rated youngster Oli Mathis

BREAKING

Ex-Wallabies duo highlight Jeremy Williams’ impact against England

Ex-Wallaby highlights ‘key’ stat from Australia’s loss to England

Former All Black impressed with young locking combination


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 16 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 20 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 32 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 37 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 38 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 49 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 59 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.