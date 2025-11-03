Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
International

Former All Black impressed with young locking combination

Josh Lord and Head Coach Scott Robertson look onduring a New Zealand All Blacks training session at NZCIS on August 06, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

When All Blacks captain Scott Barrett went down with a huge cut in his leg during the second minute, young Chiefs lock Josh Lord was thrown into the deep end with 78 minutes remaining in Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord, who has now played nine Tests for the All Blacks, was tasked with calling the lineouts alongside 23-year-old Highlanders lock Fabian Holland for the rest of the Ireland encounter.

Not everything was perfect, with some of the lineouts being picked off by Andy Farrell’s side, but Lord and Holland both imposed themselves in other ways around the field, reinforcing the quality the All Blacks have in the locking stocks going forward.

It was Lord’s quick hands that helped Ardie Savea score in the corner, and Holland’s nine carries and eight tackles earned him the man of the match award in Chicago.

Former All Black lock Ian Jones, who played 79 Tests for New Zealand, was impressed with how both young locks adapted to losing the captain, and with the skills they showed.

Related

Quinn Tupaea: 'I've had to work hard for my position'

With both Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett missing the Scotland game at Murrayfield this weekend, Tupaea knows the All Blacks will be without a couple of their leaders, but is confident in the group around the field especially in the backline.

Read Now

“I felt like it went really well, we maybe just didn’t have the same ball carrying ability as Scott Barrett. But this is a good thing for New Zealand Rugby, because we traditionally don’t blood new people or take younger players on tours and let them get big game time,” Jones told Ian Smith on Sport Nation Mornings.

“Well, we’re forced to now with Scott not playing much for the next couple of weeks, and that also is going to be a good thing going forward for New Zealand Rugby. We’re going to expose younger guys to Test match rugby, and that’s going to be good for building our depth as well.

“Lord, he’s a big rooster, now, what about his hands in setting up a try as well, I mean, Holland just continues to be just a big man and can makesome big holes when he’s going through the ruck.”

Another standout in last weekend’s victory for the All Blacks in Chicago against Ireland was replacement prop Tamaiti Williams, who turned the game around in the last 20 minutes with his scrummaging power and strength close to the try line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones believes that Williams’ energy is one of his strengths, coming on and impacting the game in a positive way for Robertson and the All Blacks.

“Yeah, it was class, wasn’t it. I mean, the impact, once again, of our bench coming on, the ability to up the ante at scrum time, and we started to get scrum penalties, didn’t we?

“He’s just a big man, but showed great skill when he had the chance to do that, almost unstoppable for his try, the flexibility for a big man like him, to get low as he did, to barrow over for a try, that was class.

“I love the energy he also brings on, he’s super pumped when he comes onto the field too. So the change in the front row made a great impact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

Ireland's standout player against All Blacks 'a doubt' for Japan

All Blacks will be without key duo for Scotland clash

BREAKING

England A name 30-man squad for All Blacks XV clash

BREAKING

'Disaster... not fair': Furious Ronan O'Gara threatens Top 14 boycott


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

5 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

Lord showed he can replace Paddy on the bench I think, turning over Furlong like he did. I’d leave him in that role and bring Darry into start?

K
Koro Teeps 4 days ago

After his 78 minute cameo, I reckon Lord deserves the start and Darry can ride that pine.

S
SC 5 days ago

Lord finally plays very well in a test match and you want to bench him, lol.


Holland and Lord to start vs Scotland with Darry on the bench.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 8 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 12 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 24 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 31 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 42 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 51 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 55 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 58 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.