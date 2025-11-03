Northern Edition
International

England A name 30-man squad for All Blacks XV clash

BAGSHOT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Max Ojomoh of England during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 21, 2025 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Saracens’ teenage sensation Noah Caluori has been included in the England A matchweek squad for Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks XV in Bath.

The dynamic winger, who has taken the Gallagher PREM by storm, and Bath centre Max Ojomoh were taken out of the senior squad preparing for the Quilter Nations Series fixture against Fiji on the same day, and, as expected, are now gearing up for a run out at The Recreation Ground, kick off 1.15pm.

Ojomoh is one of seven capped senior internationals in the group that has assembled for training at the University of Bath.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and fellow Leicester wing Adam Radwan and Tigers team-mate Jamie Blamire are three of the others, while Ethan Roots, Tom Pearson and Charlie Atkinson will also get the chance to catch the eye as they bid to reignite their Test careers.

Bristol Bears lock Joe Batley has been named matchweek captain.

“We have assembled a dynamic young group of players aiming to excel whilst wearing the rose. I’d like to congratulate all selected players and staff involved,” said Mark Mapletoft, England Men’s A head coach and Head of Men’s Player Pathways.

“Ten players that represented the England A side last season progressed to make their senior debuts – these fixtures matter for the future of English Rugby.

“As evidenced in this week’s squad announcements, our connection from the age-grade and senior set-up is stronger than ever and we’re determined to continue that work over the forthcoming weeks.”

England Men’s A squad for All Blacks XV fixture (includes current club, community club and senior caps):

Forwards:
Ben Bamber (Sale Sharks, Langworthy Reds ARLFC, uncapped)
Joe Batley (Bristol Bears, Gosport and Fareham RFC, uncapped)
Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers, Workington RFC, 7 caps)
Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Saracens Amateur RFC, uncapped)
Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs, Devonport Services RFC, uncapped)
Tarek Haffar (Leicester Tigers, Grasshoppers RFC, uncapped)
Fitz Harding (Bristol Bears, Beaconsfield RFC, uncapped)
Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints, Southend RFC, uncapped)
Nathan Jibulu (Sale Sharks, Old Wimbledonian Warriors RFC, uncapped)
Ciaran Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Matson RFC, uncapped)
Nathan Michelow (Saracens, Brentwood Rugby, uncapped)
Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, Bromyard Rugby Club, 1 cap)
Ewan Richards (Bath Rugby, Wells RFC, uncapped)
Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, East Coast Bays RFC, 4 caps)
Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, uncapped)
Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, uncapped)
Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, uncapped)

Backs
Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, Oxford RFC, 1 cap)
Jamie Benson (Harlequins, uncapped)
Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped)
Tobias Elliott (Saracens, Harrow Rugby Club, uncapped)
Caolan Englefield (Gloucester Rugby, Old Rutlishians Rugby, uncapped)
Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, uncapped)
Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers, Newbury RFC, 2 caps)
Josh Hodge (Exeter Chiefs, Vale of Lune RUFC, uncapped)
Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Sutton and Epsom Rugby Club, uncapped)
Rekeiti Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks, Ampthill RUFC, uncapped)
Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, uncapped)
Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, Chippenham RFC, 1 cap)
Adam Radwan (Leicester Tigers, Billingham RUFC, 2 caps)

Comments

18 Comments
J
JW 4 days ago

Is this team a chance at being better than the main squad? How many in that?


Awesome that they seem to be treating it seriously and with a purpose similar to New Zealand, should be a good contest if they can quicly blow some of the dust away that ABXV (or BaaaBaas) would have after one game.


I’m excited to see some of these guys for the first time. I would prefer the Rassies of the world were able to experiment at this level with real meaning that helps the topside out more. Hope it’s a concept that works and gets support/fans in Britian.

P
PMcD 3 days ago

JW, I see my prediction has aged fairly well having named the team today.


Front row (and replacement) are as I predicted. They have some industrious locks but we are a few down in injuries at the moment and the back row is very strong.


Pearson (26 yo) is an openside 7 at 6ft 3 weighting in at 120KG. He’s an absolute monster when you see him up close and Fisilau plays 8 who has exceptional pace of the back of the scrum (plays a bit like Earl).


The backs are very quick. They have played Angus Hall (12) who is exceptionally quick, alongside Ojomoh and two very quick tall wingers, in an overall quick back 3.


Watch out for Masi-White and Radwan ion the bench and the latest Tuipolotu (hooker) coming off the bench with Sela (tighthead).


I think one of those tightheads will make the 2027 RWC squad and I think Tuipolotu & Colourie (wing) have a chance but will also have another 2 cycles thereafter if they don’t (they are so young).


It will be a really good high quality match for both teams and a true step up from Premiership/SR standard.

P
PMcD 4 days ago

The main squad will beat this team but it will give you an idea of the wider depth ENG have been building.


It’s a very young pack with Fasogbon (22), Sela (21), Tuipulotu (20), Sodeke (21) being blended with some older players like Blamire (27) and Pearson (26), who are in and around the main squad, whilst the backline is exceptionally quick.


Look out for McParland (9) & Masi-White (12) but then you will see Ojomoh, Radwan & Calourie who all dropped out of the AI squad of 36 to play these games.


Calourie is only 19 but he has all the skills to be pretty special. Wait until you see him jump for an aerial ball, it’s incredible to see.

P
PMcD 4 days ago

The U20’s games were prioritised and have been fantastic development teams but once these kids graduate they have had limited changes since Covid.


ENG have re-committed to the A-team games (your AB XV) and its giving them a chance to play the near test ready and U-20’s players so they stay on the radar and get game time.


I also think the future Nations Cup will lessen the lower level games, so it will get harder for the youngsters to breakthrough without these type of games.

E
ED 5 days ago

I’m so pleased for Ethan Roots. When he’s in gear..nasty..alike George Martin;)qHe started 4 times for the roses 2024 6 nations , and was MoM on debut vs Italy. Alongside Finn smith,CCS,Dingwall,Roebuck… Obano had 3 caps like Coles. Obano called into first team squad today!

It’s like, Borthwick has a plan.

Mappletoft gets a 10 from 10 just for Ethan

J
JW 4 days ago

Quite a few youngsters who I’ve heard about that sounds like they could be quickly making their way up through the ranks (sure some already have?).

P
PMcD 5 days ago

Wow, that’s one heck of an A-team squad.

J
JW 4 days ago

ABXV have a flasher back three and halve pair, and a more cohesive looseforward trio than their seniors, are we likely to see something similar from England? More dynamic f/r, a desire to use the backs?

Load More Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

