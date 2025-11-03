England A name 30-man squad for All Blacks XV clash

Saracens’ teenage sensation Noah Caluori has been included in the England A matchweek squad for Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks XV in Bath.

The dynamic winger, who has taken the Gallagher PREM by storm, and Bath centre Max Ojomoh were taken out of the senior squad preparing for the Quilter Nations Series fixture against Fiji on the same day, and, as expected, are now gearing up for a run out at The Recreation Ground, kick off 1.15pm.

Ojomoh is one of seven capped senior internationals in the group that has assembled for training at the University of Bath.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and fellow Leicester wing Adam Radwan and Tigers team-mate Jamie Blamire are three of the others, while Ethan Roots, Tom Pearson and Charlie Atkinson will also get the chance to catch the eye as they bid to reignite their Test careers.

Bristol Bears lock Joe Batley has been named matchweek captain.

“We have assembled a dynamic young group of players aiming to excel whilst wearing the rose. I’d like to congratulate all selected players and staff involved,” said Mark Mapletoft, England Men’s A head coach and Head of Men’s Player Pathways.

“Ten players that represented the England A side last season progressed to make their senior debuts – these fixtures matter for the future of English Rugby.

“As evidenced in this week’s squad announcements, our connection from the age-grade and senior set-up is stronger than ever and we’re determined to continue that work over the forthcoming weeks.”

England Men’s A squad for All Blacks XV fixture (includes current club, community club and senior caps):

Forwards:

Ben Bamber (Sale Sharks, Langworthy Reds ARLFC, uncapped)

Joe Batley (Bristol Bears, Gosport and Fareham RFC, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers, Workington RFC, 7 caps)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Saracens Amateur RFC, uncapped)

Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs, Devonport Services RFC, uncapped)

Tarek Haffar (Leicester Tigers, Grasshoppers RFC, uncapped)

Fitz Harding (Bristol Bears, Beaconsfield RFC, uncapped)

Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints, Southend RFC, uncapped)

Nathan Jibulu (Sale Sharks, Old Wimbledonian Warriors RFC, uncapped)

Ciaran Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Matson RFC, uncapped)

Nathan Michelow (Saracens, Brentwood Rugby, uncapped)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, Bromyard Rugby Club, 1 cap)

Ewan Richards (Bath Rugby, Wells RFC, uncapped)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, East Coast Bays RFC, 4 caps)

Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, uncapped)

Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, uncapped)

Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, uncapped)

Backs

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, Oxford RFC, 1 cap)

Jamie Benson (Harlequins, uncapped)

Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped)

Tobias Elliott (Saracens, Harrow Rugby Club, uncapped)

Caolan Englefield (Gloucester Rugby, Old Rutlishians Rugby, uncapped)

Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, uncapped)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers, Newbury RFC, 2 caps)

Josh Hodge (Exeter Chiefs, Vale of Lune RUFC, uncapped)

Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Sutton and Epsom Rugby Club, uncapped)

Rekeiti Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks, Ampthill RUFC, uncapped)

Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, Chippenham RFC, 1 cap)

Adam Radwan (Leicester Tigers, Billingham RUFC, 2 caps)