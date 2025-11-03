Quinn Tupaea: 'I've had to work hard for my position'

Chiefs and All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea has been back at his ball-carrying best this season in the black jersey, and could find himself in a different position this week, with vice-captain Jordie Barrett out with a high-ankle injury.

Tupaea was predominantly used as an impact player early on this season for the All Blacks, before Scott Robertson couldn’t ignore his form off the bench, starting him in the No.13 jersey against Australia in Perth.

Despite the 26-year-old playing in a slightly unfamiliar role, he hasn’t looked out of place, scoring a double against the Wallabies in Perth and impressing once again in Chicago.

The 22-Test All Black, who debuted in 2021 against Tonga, explains to media in Edinburgh that when given an opportunity in the black jersey, you just need to put your head down and work hard.

“Yeah, I guess I’ve just taken every week as it comes when I’ve come into the squad, knowing the other midfielders are quality around me, so I’ve had to work hard for my position.

“I got an opportunity off the bench, took my opportunity there, and then felt like I’ve done the same when I started. So yeah, it’s been a bit of an up and down season, and I just have to put my head down every week and work hard and back myself,” Tupaea said.

When asked about the technical differences between No. 12 and No. 13, the Chiefs centre explains that he has to focus more on the defensive side of the ball.

“Yeah, I guess 12 and 13 are not too similar, at 13 you have to deal with a lot more space, defensively, covering full backs and on the edges more, where at 12 you’re looked after a little bit more.

“So, yes, it was a challenge. Swapping from second-five to 13 initially, because I hadn’t done a lot of 13, but yeah, moving back to 12 it’s been pretty seamless.”

With both Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett missing the Scotland game at Murrayfield this weekend, Tupaea knows the All Blacks will be without a couple of their leaders, but is confident in the group’s leadership, especially in the backline.

“Leadership wise, Baz [Beauden Barrett] and Will Jordan will take a lot of pressure off myself. So it’s not something I really have to worry about a lot, but obviously being a midfielder, you make a lot of defensive calls on defence. So that’s part of the game I enjoy as well, a part of the game I’ve done for the Chiefs as well, so I’m pretty comfortable.”

