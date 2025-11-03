Winless Newcastle bring back former player to bolster midfield

Cameron Hutchinson’s short-term deal with Saracens is over, with the former Scotland U20 international making a swift return to Newcastle Red Bulls.

The 27-year-old made four appearances for Saracens, having signed as injury cover in August, including the North London club’s Gallagher PREM win against the Red Bulls at the start of this season.

Huthinson spent two seasons with Newcastle after joining from Edinburgh in the summer of 2023, making 23 appearances during that time, before heading to the StoneX.

Born in Birmingham, Hutchison has also played in the past for French club Stade Nicois.

“I’m really excited to rejoin Newcastle as part of this new era under Red Bull’s ownership,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Saracens and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity they have given me during this past five months. I’ve tried to pick up as much as I can from that environment in my time there and will look to apply those learnings on my return to Newcastle Red Bulls.

“There’s no shying away from the challenges we have ahead this season but I’m relishing the opportunity to once again represent this club and its supporters, to bring them the success we deserve.”

Newcastle head coach Alan Dickens said: “Cam will bolster our midfield and help give us the go-forward we need to get our attack firing.

“He’s a hard runner who we know well from his two seasons up here with us, and it will be great to get him back involved as we look to move our season in a positive direction.”