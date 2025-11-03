Northern Edition
International

Scott Robertson: 'We've canvassed it with the boys... we're all aware'

The All Blacks perform a Haka prior to the The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field on November 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scott Robertson is expecting a “game for the ages” on Saturday as New Zealand aim to preserve a 120-year unbeaten record against Scotland and take a second step towards a possible ‘Grand Slam’ at Murrayfield.

The All Blacks head coach said his squad were “proud” of their dominance against the Scots, having won 30 and drawn two of their 32 previous meetings since 1905.

But recent contests at Murrayfield have proved highly competitive affairs, with New Zealand winning by eight points in 2014, five in 2017 and eight again in 2022, when they needed a final-quarter comeback from 23-14 down to prevail 31-23.

“We know how big the occasion is this weekend,” Robertson said. “We’ve canvassed it with the boys to make sure we’re all aware [of the record]. There’s been a hell of a few games in the last few years, haven’t there?

“It’s come down to the wire, so full respect. We’re playing against a Scottish team with eight [originally selected] Lions in it, and, you know, there are some generational players there, so it’s going to be a game for the ages.”

Having lost two Barrett brothers, captain Scott and centre Jordie, to injuries sustained in Saturday’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago, Robertson is likely to keep further changes to a minimum in what he said would be a “a fully respectful team to beat the Scottish”.

“They’re a quality team, we understand that, we know their strengths, and they’ll know ours,” he said. “They’ve got a pretty handy backline, haven’t they? They’ve got a couple of really good jacklers who can get over the ball, and a couple of good operators in the line-out.

“So they’ve got a really good balance in the squad, and they’re spread around a couple of teams. Also, playing in the [English] Premiership and stuff, it’s a highly experienced team, and high cohesion, and really motivated. It’s a big weekend.

“We’ll pick the strongest team we think for a really physical Test match.”

Robertson played in a 37-6 All Blacks victory over Scotland in Edinburgh in 2001, a game he remembers as “a hugely passionate affair”. New Zealand led 15-6 with 13 minutes left before late scores from Tana Umaga, Mark Robinson and the late Jonah Lomu embellished a rather flattering win.

Scott Robertson All Blacks
Players from both side’s tussle during the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

But seven years earlier he forged some happy memories of Scotland in a three-month spell playing half-a-dozen games for club side Ayr as a 19-year-old, which followed a stint playing for Ulster outfit Ards in the 1993-94 season.

“I was playing a little bit of rugby over in Northern Ireland, and Ayr were looking for a couple of reinforcements at the back end of the season,” he recalled. “I came over and had a great time. It was only a few months; I probably played half a dozen games.

“It was a great part of my life, pretty carefree. You’re scoring tries under the Robbie Burns statue [in Ayr] there, and everyone was pretty welcoming. They gave me £50 if you scored a try, and they’d give you the £50, but you pretty much gave it straight back over the bar. It was well done, actually – they got a return on the investment!

“I get the odd message from a couple of the club battlers, to remind me they think they made my career! I’ll tell you what, the Guinness flowed, and we had some great times. It was a really great experience, and a fond part of my life. I really enjoyed Scotland.”

Robertson remembers watching a couple of games at Murrayfield during that period and thinking, ‘Oh, I’d like to come back here one day’.

Having done so as a player 24 years ago, he is back in Edinburgh as head coach of an All Blacks side aiming to build on the flashes of their attacking potential they showed in the final quarter in Chicago, with three tries to put away an Ireland side who led until the 62nd minute – despite an early 20-minute red card for lock Tadhg Beirne.

“We showed a lot of good attack, but actually finishing those opportunities has been a real focus for us,” Robertson added.

“We’d love to have got that last try as well [chalked off for a forward pass], just to show the amount of passes and connection. We had to play some footy and play fearless, and just finish a couple more opportunities, which we did.

“We’ve just got to start better, don’t we? Especially when you play Test footy, you don’t want to be playing catch-up. We did.

“We found a way. We had a great bench which came on and made a really good impact. There were parts of the game that we definitely need to tidy up, but we were really pleased with how we finished.”

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 8 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 20 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 26 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 26 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 38 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 47 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 51 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 54 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 57 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 59 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
