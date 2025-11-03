Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

All Blacks will be without key duo for Scotland clash

Illinois , United States - 1 November 2025; Jordie Barrett of New Zealand after picking up an injury during the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

New Zealand will be without two key players for the second leg of their possible ‘Grand Slam’ tour of the home nations with both captain Scott Barrett and brother Jordie Barrett ruled out of Saturday’s Test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Lock Barrett suffered a laceration on his leg in the third minute of their 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago, which forced the All Blacks skipper off at Soldier Field.

Head coach Scott Robertson had previously described the cut as “a decent one, a little sprig above his knee” and confirmed it will not heal in time for Barrett to face the Scots.

It leaves New Zealand’s second-row resources further stretched after losing Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu to injury before the tour.

Josh Lord, who impressed after replacing Barrett in Chicago, is likely to deputise from the start in Edinburgh, alongside Fabian Holland, who was named player of the match against Ireland.

Blues lock Sam Darry, the only other lock in the All Blacks squad, is likely to join the replacements, but Robertson has also summoned another Blues second-row, Josh Beehre, from the All Blacks XV group preparing to face England A in Bath, to provide training cover this week.

Meanwhile, centre Jordie Barrett was sent for a scan on Monday after suffering blows to his “high ankle” area “and a bit of a knee”, according to Robertson.

“Jordie got a scan today, so we’ll find out a little bit more this afternoon,” he said at the squad’s new base in Edinburgh. “He got hip-dropped and landed on, and it got a bit awkward there.”

In Barrett’s absence, Leicester Fainga’anuku – who replaced Barrett after 15 minutes in Chicago – could start in midfield alongside Quinn Tupaea, with Billy Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown the other centre options Robertson could call upon.

The head coach was circumspect when asked if the Barrett brothers were likely to miss more than just the Scotland fixture.

“As good as the cut’s healing, well, he [Scott Barrett] won’t be available for this weekend. Once we get the scan [for Jordie], we’ll see…both of them won’t be available for this weekend,” he added.

New Zealand have never lost to Scotland in 32 previous meetings since 1905, with the Scots managing just two draws in that sequence.

Their most recent meeting, in 2022, saw the All Blacks recover from 23-14 down in the final quarter at Murrayfield to prevail 31-23.

Comments

7 Comments
B
B A 4 days ago

De Groot Cody Newell

Lord Holland

Finau Lakai Ardie

Roigard Dmac

QT Leicester

Caleb Jordan Carter


Samosini Tamaiti Tosi Darry Wallace Cortez Love Reiko

T
Tk 5 days ago

And once again it is injuries forcing Razor into changes that he just does not seem willing to make himself.

S
SC 5 days ago

I do not think it will happen but I’d also rest Beauden Barrett (or at least, put him on the bench) and start McKenzie at 10 as I am interested in seeing how effective a running 10 could be (instead of a kick first, kick second 10) playing inside of 12 Tupaea and 13 Fainga’anuka- both of whom have been big bruising ball carriers with good distribution skills too.


A backline of 9 Roigard, 10 McKenzie, 11 Clarke, 12 Tupaea, 13 Fainga’anuka, 14 carter, 15 Jordan is very exciting with a bench of 21 Ratima, 22 Ioane, 23 Barrett/ Love).

J
JW 5 days ago

We just need to lose our 6 at just the right time for Scooters return now to fill that spot and have the final piece of the puzzle put in place.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

Whilst I am gutted for the players, these injuries have probably allowed Razor to make a call that would have been almost impossible for him and I actually thought the replacements added something different to the AB’s play this weekend and another run like that will make it tough for the Barrett’s to reclaim their spots.


Totally agree with the thought on D-Mac but having brought him back for the key game, I doubt they will drop BB at this stage but even with BB at 10 the rest of that back line looks a real handful and should add to the attack this Autumn.


Piece by piece it’s gradually coming together.


When they return, you may find JB moves back to full back, pushing WJ back to the wing, which would be the only other change I would consider.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
