Autumn Nations Series

Scott Robertson reacts to All Blacks second half blitz to beat Ireland

Players from both side's tussle during the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson was happy with the way his team fought through a scrappy first half to lift during the back end to a 26-13 win over Ireland.

Returning to the site of the historic 2016 victory over the All Blacks, Ireland looked the better side for the first half as they put up a 10-0 lead despite being down to 14 men following a red card to lock Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland were able to creep out to a 13-7 advantage before a final quarter blitz by the All Blacks buried hopes of a Chicago repeat for the Irish.

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Robertson said it was about grabbing hold of the momentum which they struggled to do early after losing two of the Barrett brothers to injury.

“It took a bit of everything, didn’t it?” Robertson told media.

“We got a bit of momentum in that second half and executed. And just kept the pressure on them.

“We just couldn’t execute enough in that first half, you know, got into the 22 four times, gave up a few lineouts, lost a couple of Barrett’s.

“Got back to that second half and actually held the ball for long periods of time and put pressure back on them.

“It was a game of two halves, wasn’t there? It was great to get some flow and just really please everyone that stepped up.”

The All Blacks under Robertson have had trouble closing out games from strong positions. Five of their six losses have come with the All Blacks holding a lead at half-time.

Robertson said a drop in the standard of Ireland’s kicking game was a catalyst for arresting control of the game in that final quarter and a strong performance from the bench fuelled a flurry of tries.

“If we were going to hold the ball and keep our bend and actually just keep it on them, we knew,” he said of the late comeback.

“Ireland would just get a little bit of momentum kicking, and we lost a few aerial battles, which we started to win, and then a couple of their kicks drifted long, gave us opportunities just to keep the ball alive and hold the ball for longer periods of time to put pressure back on them.

“And we’re just so pleased 20 minutes to go, the impact of our bench, just came on and did their jobs.”

The scrum became a trump card for the All Blacks as the game went on, winning penalties to help relieve pressure from their own half multiple times.

Robertson was pleased at how the scrum has become “a real weapon” for the All Blacks.

“Just how it was refereed, really clear and legal,” Roberston said of his set-piece.

“We went first, fought first. And it’s a real strength of ours you know, starting or finishing. That’s the exciting part of whoever comes on and say, does the job.

“So a couple of key turning points were there, we got off our back fence on it [scrum penalty], and Cam [Roigard] scored one off, off the back of a beautiful scrum as well. A big part of rugby as we know.”

13 Comments
S
SC 6 days ago

All Blacks Vs Scotland:


1 DeGroot, 2 Taylor, 3 Newell, 4 Lord, 5 Holland, 6 Parker, 7 Savea, 8 Sititi, 9 Roigard, 10 McKenzie, 11 Clarke, 12 Tupaea, 13 Fainga’anuka, 14 Carter, 15 Jordan


16 Taukeo’aho, 17 Williams, 18 Tosi, 19 Darry, 20 Lakai, 21 Ratima, 22 Ioane, 23 Love

S
SC 6 days ago

Beauden Barrett took a sh$t kicking vs Ireland and looked like he may have been concussed based on some of his very poor skill execution and poor decisions .


I would sit him and rest him for the England test where he can either play 10 or 23 depending on McKenzie’s combination with Tupaea and Fainga’anuka goes.

B
B A 6 days ago

Wouldn’t mind seeing Finau get a start at 6 again not that Parker playing bad but Finau hits harder both sides the ball and is great in lineout especially defensively unfairly maligned imo and with Lakai and Ardie between sharing some the dirty work can naybe get away with it more

d
dk 6 days ago

I like your positivity about Finau and hope he meets your expectations but sadly I think he’s destined to be a failed AB project. I’d love to be wrong.

B
B 6 days ago

Ireland were playing disruptive and negative rugby then they ran out of players, ideas and puff…

Game 1 of 4 done and dusted…Next…

d
d 6 days ago

so easy, huh? nice bit of revisionist history, one man’s “negative” is anothers “combative” I guess. I saw a bullied AB side with once again impotent attack from set piece donating the ball via aimless kicks from Barrett and Roigard. Was that the coaching, or the players reverting to habit? net result Ireland ahead despite the red.


The difference was that the Irish did indeed run out of ideas, with some very poor kicking of their own whereas the Irish side that beat us in NZ would run the ball at us all day. Instead we kept ball in hand and got to do that ourselves.


But if you are right, England will be a pushover, eh?

G
GL 6 days ago

Too many excuses….and Abs have a lineout dedicated coach!!!

B
B A 6 days ago

Lineout was.a battle for both sides Cody looked like he was playing with his knickers in a twist a tad wasn’t as cool at lineout time

C
Carpet Monkey 6 days ago

Missed the excuses

What were you reading

We actually stole quite a few lineouts but hey don’t let a good win destroy your day

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

N
Ninjin 13 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 17 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 25 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 29 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 35 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 36 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 47 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 56 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
