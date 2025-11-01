All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Quilter Nations Series 2025
Green jerseys outnumbered black by a fair margin on an overcast afternoon in Chicago, and Ireland started the game like they had a home-field advantage over the All Blacks.
The Kiwis, however, stayed in the fight until their bench came on and injected plenty of life into the Test, claiming and running away with the lead. 61,841 fans witnessed an All Blacks blitz in the final quarter for a 26-13 win.
Here’s how the All Blacks rated in the win.
1. Ethan de Groot – 5
De Groot managed two carries and five tackles in his 48 minutes on the park. His side of the scrum was the more stable, without convincing that the Kiwi was the stronger of the scrummagers on that side.
2. Codie Taylor – 8
In a Test where Ireland were competing well at lineout time, Taylor’s lineout throwing needed to be on point. It wasn’t. With nearly a dozen tackles to his name by the half, Taylor could be forgiven for letting Caelan Doris get away from him in centrefield, although it was the Irish talisman’s first carry in his return from injury, and those few, strong metres gained generated plenty of energy in the stadium and on the field. The hooker’s defence, though, saw him emerge as one of his side’s best on park.
3. Fletcher Newell – 7
With the lineout a scrappy battle, Newell’s inaccuracy in the ninth minute, when he slipped in front of the catcher, stalled what little momentum the All Blacks had mustered. More penalties at scrum time also came as New Zealand battled to really find their feet on attack. The prop contributed an impressive 14 tackles in his 62 minutes.
4. Scott Barrett – N/A
The captain was replaced in the second minute after picking up an injury.
5. Fabian Holland – 8
Ireland’s early momentum that led to their opening try came from a series of carries down the left edge, where Holland was guilty of a key missed tackle. Getting clean lineout ball was difficult for both sides, and while Holland was pipped at various moments by Irish jumpers, he returned the favour on a few occasions.
The youngster had some classy moments in open play, with gluey defence and rock-solid physicality earning him Man of the Match.
6. Simon Parker – 6
Tadhg Furlong’s opening try of the game came from cutting inside Parker, running a line that helped beat the flanker in the collision. Outside of that, with just a handful of tackles and two carries to his name, Parker fell short of the ‘enforcer’ title he’s selected to live up to.
7. Ardie Savea – 8
While there wasn’t much in the way of trademark dominant Savea carries, there were some trademark steals and the stoic defence demanded of his jersey number.
8. Peter Lakai – 6
A robust showing from the young No.8, who held his ground in the physical exchanges and emerged from the 80 minutes without a missed tackle to his name.
There were fewer than a handful of players who threatened with the ball in hand for the All Blacks throughout the opening hour before the game opened up, and Lakai was one who couldn’t get his side going with his few opportunities.
9. Cam Roigard – 8
Roigard played a more conservative halfback game early, but his side’s attack looked entirely different when he started to engage the defence as the game wore on.
The halfback provided some great clearances, including the opening effort of the game, and was rewarded for his efforts with a late try, which put the game beyond the reach of the Irish.
10. Beauden Barrett – 7
Barrett couldn’t find his rhythm early, with some average kicks and a penalty given away in the opening 20. The veteran found his feet and contributed nicely to some better attacking play, but couldn’t build his side’s momentum in a way that rewarded them on the scoreboard until the reserves came on late.
11. Caleb Clarke – 8.5
Clarke’s aerial work has become perhaps his greatest attribute, and he continued to compete well in Chicago, winning some big moments, whether by retrieving the ball or the player who beat him to it.
He was put in half-gaps down the left edge and chewed through metres with those opportunities, owning the most run metres throughout the game.
12. Jordie Barrett – N/A
Came out of a collision in the 12th minute in apparent distress and was replaced soon after.
13. Quinn Tupaea – 7
Tupaea was guilty of clear interference that handed Ireland their opening three points. He moved to inside centre when Barrett went down, and handled the collision area relatively well for the most part, but couldn’t offer the barnstormers that his opposite, Stuart McCloskey, was dishing out. There was some great breakdown work and strong carries as the game wore on. The former of those areas is where he really showed his class in the Test.
14. Leroy Carter – 6
Carter was one of the Kiwi players who looked a little unsettled in the opening exchanges, guilty of getting bundled over the touch line and missing a tackle in the opening quarter. Some mixed results under the high ball followed, along with some lively, albeit short, carries.
15. Will Jordan – 5
Jordan’s high-ball game has come under scrutiny in 2025, with new laws putting more pressure on the aerial contests. In Chicago, he was a safe pair of hands.
The game didn’t open up much to showcase Jordan’s game-breaking ability, and his playmaking was average, with some poor passes resulting in the ball hitting the ground.
Substitutes
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 6
The hooker contributed to New Zealand’s shaky lineout performance.
17. Tamaiti Williams – 9
The prop provided more grunt in the scrums and the muscle to score close to the line, handing his side their first lead of the game. A real difference maker.
18. Pasilio Tosi – 8
Tosi’s size, like Williams’s, made a real difference in his team’s late surge.
19. Josh Lord – 6
Lord looked tentative in the early exchanges after entering the contest in just the second minute. He grew into the game and made his presence felt in a few hits later on. Finished the game with a couple of lineout steals to his name, too.
20. Wallace Sititi – 8
Sititi offered impact off the bench, coming away from the Test as one of the most-employed ball-carriers after two separate stints on the field and was rewarded with a try.
21. Cortez Ratima – 7
The halfback played just three minutes in the Test, again showing his teammate Cam Roigard’s value to this side.
22. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 8
Entered the game early for his first All Blacks appearance in the midfield, and made his impact felt in a hurry by drawing three players with his physicality before providing the offload to Will Jordan, with the All Blacks scoring their first try on the next phase of play.
Continued to carry well, but dropped a ball cold at the start of the second half. Fainga’anuku was maybe the only All Black who threatened every time he got near the ball, and made the most of the attention he demanded with some great distribution.
23. Damian McKenzie – 8
The playmaker thrived in this fixture a year ago and looked to replicate those efforts this time around. McKenzie brought dynamism off the bench in a game sorely lacking it.
Unlike last year, the All Blacks missed the first 60 and came to life in the last 20. Not sure that counts as an improvement though.
A lot of work is ahead of them to fix their set pieces.
Generous marking for a rather disappointing match especially first half. The AB’s deserved win but not yet stamping authority. Southern sides have the advantage of recent elite competition
Will Jordan a 5? You must be mad. Jordan is classy and super intelligent - not all about flash. Tupaea / Fanga’anuku partnership looked fire. Jordie is also a smart player, but he just don’t bring any real threat - ever. I love Beauden, always will. Looked good with all three, Jordan and Dmac all playmakers on the field. (I’m not Kiwi btw). AB have been missing an explosive centre partnership. Keep the playmakers! Carter is a bruiser. Really like him on the wing. As with Clarke. Nice to see better form from Sattiti.
Jordan had a very solid match- caught EVERY high ball, made every tackle, and made the line break which set up first try, and the kick that set up the second try.
But as he did not score a try and he has scored 43 mostly on the wing, he will be criticized by McKenzie or Love supporters who want there fav starting at fullback.
Some players should be swapped between Razor’s group and Joseph’s group.
I don’t really understand what Ethan De Groot brings as a starter — to me, he wouldn’t even make the match-day squad.
Simon Parker has really hit his ceiling. He played an uninspired game yesterday. He’s heavy but lacks speed. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see him starting again.
Beauden Barrett is still capable of a few flashes of brilliance amid a technical mess. Honestly, I’d ask Razor to urgently see an ophthalmologist — this constant selection is becoming more and more incomprehensible.
Have you noticed a drop in level since Scott and Jordie left? Not really. Lord had quite a solid game, and Fainga’anuku brought, from his very first touch, everything that has been missing in the All Blacks’ midfield for years: impact, athletic presence, and a constant threat to the opposing defense. Once again, the constant presence of the Barrett brothers in the team raises questions.
As for the players from the XV who should be with the real All Blacks, yesterday Numia, Flanders, Papalii, Tangitau, and even Nanai-Seturo should replace De Groot (again, I don’t understand this player’s status — when was the last time he actually had a good game in the black jersey?).
Kirifi, Finau, Reece, Rieko…
And Beauden should only be a third or fourth option.
You don’t know what de Groot is bringing to the starting side? Geez, I’m glad you’re not a selector.
Watch the first try again, see how Grooter acts as first receiver and his communication and execution allows for the ball to get out. It’s excellent and unexpected from a front rower.
Watch any of the lineouts where the ball was tipped AB’s side but it’s scrappy and marginal. Who cleans up and shows the most urgency? I’m at least half of those instances it was de Groot.
Again with his tidying, watch the breakdowns where the Irish get a shove on. Grooter was consistently coming in to reinforce or to clear the ball. The rucks where he was first or second defender never shifted because his technique is that good.
His defensive efforts aren’t flashy and he doesn’t make the same sort of dominant tackles that Williams does but his positional play is the best of all the AB’s props, or at least up there with Newell. He’s almost always in the right spot to close the tight channel and when he calls his space he doesn’t give it up. That’s hard to read through stats because yeah, he only made 5 tackles but his pressure closed space and removed options.
All of this and he was still solid if not dominant in the scrum. Especially with a ref that will pull players up on any technicality.
You don’t know what he brings? Really… you’re having a laugh mate.
I was disappointed by Parker too. Not dominant at all, low energy and a couple of missed tackles as well. Was willing to see if he could develop but he is not (at least currently imo) the answer at six. I would have liked to see AhKhoi at six or someone other than Finau given a shot. Gallagher has more aggression and has played really well for Canterbury at six - too bad he is off to Japan. Wrampling has big potential, as does Stodart and I think Delany is an accurate player who does better at six than lock. TK Howden, D Flanders and Dom Gardiner are some sixes who play that role well but the step up to international may not suit them. I think the position is not yet settled and I’m not sure we are exploring the best options.
based on the comments section below, I’d give Scott a 9 for getting out the way early. Could have been a 10 had he rather not started at all.
I think the Kiwis must start chipping in for a commemorative statue of the Barrett bros. The sooner the better as it may prompt them all to retire.
Suggestions on its suitable placement?
Discuss.
Beauden Barrett is clearly past his expiration date. Robertson isn’t serious with his selections.
As often happens, it takes players getting injured for others to come in and perform.
LF was a constant threat every time he touched the ball.
As mentioned earlier. Razor using BB as a crash ball flyhalf should get him out the team sooner. Rather than later.
Taylor is most over rated AB. Nowhere near an 8
Codie Taylor is not a overrated AB.He is one of the best Hookers in the world and has had a great season for the Champion Crusaders and now AB’s. He is played over 100 tests and is a AB great.
Unless I'm wrong the ABs actually won this game by 13 points against the 3rd ranked team in the world ?? Not perfect but the opposition deserves some credit for being competitive. A real positive was the AB bench finally delivering and the ABs scoring points in the last 20 minutes.
4 tries to 1 is pretty impressive and the All Blacks defence was outstanding.
Yes but is 13 points with a late margin fair reflection?
Yep as always ABs fans had to satisfy. I see many positives in the game against a quality team. We made so much play, dominated possession and territory and it paid off in the end when we executed properly. We probably could have scored a couple more tries. A crappy start execution wise but we got into our work.
Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi great off the bench. As was Leicester Fainga’anuku, the returning Crusader must start with Quinn T next week. Fletcher Newell was one of the best. Not on here, but in other forums there is a lot of raving about Josh Lord.Sam Darry, as he showed with Canterbury , is a far better lock than Lord, in the line out and a presence with ball in hand. Both wingers were good. The red carding of the Irish player was ridiculous. Still a lot of question marks around this All Black team , but it was a win.
Surely the ABs future is to have Darry, Lord and Holland all firing. 203-205cm 120-125kg. Tier One genuine test sized locks. Lord is very quick in the air for his size. Explosive and easy to lift. Has had a bad run with injuries but an exceptional athlete. Darry will become a really good test player when he fully develops
Darry was shocking in the all blacks xv game he's not better than lord also we would have ah koi before darry
Lord will not lose his position to Darry based on that performance. Lord was very good.
Attack clicked once DMac came on. Can we give him the keys back now and just work on his game management? Dmac / Tupaea / Fanga’anuku / Carter is pretty slick looking
Scooter off = solid win
Coincidence?
Knew as soon as Jordie got an injury we would see the midfield improve out of sight. Been so obvious for years he has killed our attack since moving into 12. So clunky and uncreative and doesn't threaten or dent the line at all. Suddenly he goes off hurt, and the ABs backline starts looking threatening. Surprise surprise
And speaking of skinny pins! His sabbatical to Ireland definitely didn’t help the tone of his!
8 for Savea and Holland when our lineout and midfield got dominated?
We won the lineout and restarts. Look at the stats. And our midfield was good, but I don't understand what Savea has to do with the midfield.
Our midfield dominated Ireland also I don't get how Taylor was an 8 when he was poor and real poor and samisoni was far better
midfield?
Beauden Barrett had a shocking performance. The backline functioned despite him not because of him.
Great delayed pass to Dmac to set up the Sititi try. Exceptional.
Easy to diss BB when our midfield was getting brushed aside. BB took 2 illegal hits and kept delivering.
Jeesh he had moments and was a good win but Beaudy was all over the show today imo missing touch and so on him, when he took that big shot that wasn’t a penalty why he stop? They had advantage, mistakes between him and Jill running the show really stifled our game wasted the tackle busts we were making
Missing a SS or ready JRK at the back (at least JRK only threw one floater of a pass). Who's the next 15 might be the sides biggest question mark. Perofeta?
BB was 5 at best - that kick was one of the worst I ever saw. Should retire after tour
Fainga’anuku has done more at 12 in one game then jordie has done at 12 in his entire all black career . Offloads , Breaking the line , feeding the ball to the outside . Things that have been missing since nonu and sbw retired . he’ll be the perfect foil for mounga . BB has to be the worst 10 I’ve seen in the All Black jersey . his best position is off the bench .
BB is looking every one of his 34 years. Unfortunately, father time stands for nobody.
The attack looks so much better with Fainga’anuku at 13. I’ve been calling for it for years, he’s the only 13 we’ve got that can free his outsides while bumping off tacklers for fun.
The improvements had less to do with Jordie departing, and more to do with having a centre that can actually make an impact on attack. Something we haven’t had for a long time.
Yet jordies beaten the boks this year Lester hasnt
Nonsense
Fainga’anuka played 13 and Tupaea moved inside to 12.
BB off the 23 would be better