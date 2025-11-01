Ox Nche injury mars Springboks hammering of Eddie Jones' Japan

South Africa’s end-of-year tour began with a statement win at Wembley, but the sight of Ox Nché hobbling off early took some gloss off a commanding 61–7 demolition of Japan.

Rassie Erasmus’ world champions were ruthless from the outset, their trademark set-piece dominance and ferocious line speed overwhelming Eddie Jones’ men. Siya Kolisi powered over from a maul inside four minutes, setting the tone for an afternoon that was largely one-way traffic.

Fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was outstanding in wet conditions, scoring twice in the opening quarter — the first a clever kick-and-chase, the second a sharp step and acceleration through Japan’s midfield. But moments later, Nché concernly left the field clutching his lower leg in the 19th minute.

The loosehead will undergo assessment ahead of next week’s Test against France in Paris.

Despite the disruption, the Boks’ forward dominance continued. A penalty try on 35 minutes, after Japan collapsed a maul, saw prop Shuhei Takeuchi shown a yellow card.

The Boks led 26–0 at half-time and never looked troubled.

Ben Gunter’s sin-bin for a high tackle on Kolisi shortly after the break summed up Japan’s afternoon, as Wilco Louw crashed over moments later for his first Test try. Feinberg-Mngomezulu again played a key role in the build-up before handing the reins to Manie Libbok.

Japan’s only reply came in the 52nd minute when full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki caught the Bok defence off guard with a quick tap and finish. It was a brief flicker of resistance before the world champions pressed down hard on the accelerator.

Andre Esterhuizen bulldozed over on 63 minutes, while Kurt-Lee Arendse added two clinical finishes, the second after a dazzling Cheslin Kolbe break. Arendse later turned provider for Jesse Kriel’s late score to complete the rout.

Arendse deservedly took the man-of-the-match honours after his brace and an assist in a devastating performance out wide.

