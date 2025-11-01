Northern Edition
International

Springboks player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa scores his team's second try during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between South Africa and Japan at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Springboks player ratings: There was no Miracle of Wembley as the Springboks cruised past Japan 61–7 in their opening game of the November Test window.

The Boks were in complete control, with the forwards setting the tone inside the first five minutes to seal South Africa’s biggest win over Japan since their first meeting.

With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pulling the strings in another standout performance, South Africa look unstoppable right now and in red-hot form.

1. Ox Nché – 6
Twenty strong minutes from Nché before being forced off through injury.

2. Malcolm Marx – 8
One of Marx’s best displays in recent months. The veteran hooker was flawless at the lineout and pinched three turnovers. Looked back to his best, setting up a healthy lead before being replaced five minutes into the second half.

3. Zachary Porthen – 7
A solid debut for the young prop who didn’t flinch come scrum time, giving Kenta Kobayashi a tough afternoon. Didn’t get many chances with ball in hand, but his physicality was obvious when he sent Kanji Shimokawa flying. A promising Test debut for the Stormers tighthead.

4. RG Snyman – 7
Snyman and Lood de Jager dominated the lineout, stealing two Japanese throws and claiming every Marx delivery. Made a dozen tackles without a miss and pulled off a few trademark offloads to lift the tempo of the Bok attack.

5. Lood de Jager – 8
De Jager doesn’t seem to know how to play badly. The lock was everywhere, supporting carriers and throwing himself into contact. His lineout work was irrepressible, bagging two steals — one of which led directly to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try.

6. Siya Kolisi – 9
Scored the Springboks’ first five-pointer and was one of their leading lights. His carrying was outstanding, repeatedly smashing through the Japanese defence. Looked lighter and sharper than in recent outings, constantly troubling defenders whenever he had a sniff.

7. Franco Mostert – 7
Eleven tackles for the Honda Heat flanker, the quietest of the back-row trio but typically efficient. Did the unseen graft and disrupted Japan’s maul cleanly whenever they tried to set one.

8. Jasper Wiese – 8
Wiese’s heavy carries dented the Brave Blossoms’ line, bouncing would-be tacklers off with ease. Dominated the breakdown, winning two turnovers that killed Japanese momentum when they threatened to score.

9. Cobus Reinach – 8
Reinach’s composure and tempo gave South Africa structure and clarity, especially in the opening half.
His crisp service combined with Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s pace to keep Japan on the back foot.

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 9
It really does feel like the start of the Feinberg-Mngomezulu era. The young playmaker tore Japan apart with his intelligent kicking and control. His two tries were superb, and he missed just one conversion in an almost pitch-perfect outing.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse – 9
A quiet first half for Arendse, but he burst into life after the break, finishing brilliantly to stretch the lead to 40–7. Added a second after chasing a clever Cheslin Kolbe grubber. Impeccable under the high ball too.

12. Damian de Allende – 7
Tasked mainly with shutting down Japan’s attack and linking play in midfield, de Allende worked well with his backline colleagues. Made eight tackles and forced two handling errors from Kippei Ishida and Yoshitaka Yazaki.

13. Jesse Kriel – 8
In his 85th cap, Kriel was tireless and authoritative. He didn’t cross the line until late on but his leadership and defensive organisation were immense. Rounded off his day with a well-taken try to cap another industrious shift.

14. Ethan Hooker – 7
Reliable under the high ball and composed throughout. The young wing picked his moments to run and helped nullify Japan’s aerial threat. Tryless, but industrious in every other department.

15. Cheslin Kolbe – 8
Few players light up a match like Kolbe. The elusive runner sliced through Japan five times and laid on Arendse’s second with a dazzling solo break and deft kick. Despite limited recent time at full-back, he excelled and deserves to keep the role.

Replacements

16. Johan Grobbelaar – 6

17. Gerhard Steenekamp – 6

18. Wilco Louw – 8 – A try and two scrum penalties. Louw dominated from the moment he came on, adding several thumping tackles in just over half an hour.

19. Ruan Nortjé – 6

20. André Esterhuizen – 8 – A case could be made for keeping him in this hybrid back-row/centre role after such a confident display.

21. Kwagga Smith – 7 – Two turnovers, one try, six tackles — not bad for a man who only arrived midway through the second half.

22. Grant Williams – 6
23. Mannie Libbok – 6

{{item.title}}

Comments

6 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

So exciting to see a cough athletic, strong contact enjoying version of Beauden Barrett.


Oh what it might have been without those random concussions he was hit by.

C
CO 7 days ago

This is also Japan not a first tier nation. The ratings are way too generous

J
JW 7 days ago

Theyre first tier now, they are just at the start of their season, basically taken out of preseason. We actually I don’t give that much credit, SA would have put 50 on the Wobs or Ireland as well from what I saw.

C
CO 7 days ago

Manie 6?you must be joking or crazy

b
by 7 days ago

Kolisi 9 and Snyman who played a who dominating game only 7?

v
vc 7 days ago

Not fair I would say, but that is rugby

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 14 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 18 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 26 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 36 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 48 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 57 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
