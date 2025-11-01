Springboks player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Springboks player ratings: There was no Miracle of Wembley as the Springboks cruised past Japan 61–7 in their opening game of the November Test window.

The Boks were in complete control, with the forwards setting the tone inside the first five minutes to seal South Africa’s biggest win over Japan since their first meeting.

With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pulling the strings in another standout performance, South Africa look unstoppable right now and in red-hot form.

1. Ox Nché – 6

Twenty strong minutes from Nché before being forced off through injury.

2. Malcolm Marx – 8

One of Marx’s best displays in recent months. The veteran hooker was flawless at the lineout and pinched three turnovers. Looked back to his best, setting up a healthy lead before being replaced five minutes into the second half.

3. Zachary Porthen – 7

A solid debut for the young prop who didn’t flinch come scrum time, giving Kenta Kobayashi a tough afternoon. Didn’t get many chances with ball in hand, but his physicality was obvious when he sent Kanji Shimokawa flying. A promising Test debut for the Stormers tighthead.

4. RG Snyman – 7

Snyman and Lood de Jager dominated the lineout, stealing two Japanese throws and claiming every Marx delivery. Made a dozen tackles without a miss and pulled off a few trademark offloads to lift the tempo of the Bok attack.

5. Lood de Jager – 8

De Jager doesn’t seem to know how to play badly. The lock was everywhere, supporting carriers and throwing himself into contact. His lineout work was irrepressible, bagging two steals — one of which led directly to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try.

6. Siya Kolisi – 9

Scored the Springboks’ first five-pointer and was one of their leading lights. His carrying was outstanding, repeatedly smashing through the Japanese defence. Looked lighter and sharper than in recent outings, constantly troubling defenders whenever he had a sniff.

7. Franco Mostert – 7

Eleven tackles for the Honda Heat flanker, the quietest of the back-row trio but typically efficient. Did the unseen graft and disrupted Japan’s maul cleanly whenever they tried to set one.

8. Jasper Wiese – 8

Wiese’s heavy carries dented the Brave Blossoms’ line, bouncing would-be tacklers off with ease. Dominated the breakdown, winning two turnovers that killed Japanese momentum when they threatened to score.

9. Cobus Reinach – 8

Reinach’s composure and tempo gave South Africa structure and clarity, especially in the opening half.

His crisp service combined with Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s pace to keep Japan on the back foot.

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 9

It really does feel like the start of the Feinberg-Mngomezulu era. The young playmaker tore Japan apart with his intelligent kicking and control. His two tries were superb, and he missed just one conversion in an almost pitch-perfect outing.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse – 9

A quiet first half for Arendse, but he burst into life after the break, finishing brilliantly to stretch the lead to 40–7. Added a second after chasing a clever Cheslin Kolbe grubber. Impeccable under the high ball too.

12. Damian de Allende – 7

Tasked mainly with shutting down Japan’s attack and linking play in midfield, de Allende worked well with his backline colleagues. Made eight tackles and forced two handling errors from Kippei Ishida and Yoshitaka Yazaki.

13. Jesse Kriel – 8

In his 85th cap, Kriel was tireless and authoritative. He didn’t cross the line until late on but his leadership and defensive organisation were immense. Rounded off his day with a well-taken try to cap another industrious shift.

14. Ethan Hooker – 7

Reliable under the high ball and composed throughout. The young wing picked his moments to run and helped nullify Japan’s aerial threat. Tryless, but industrious in every other department.

15. Cheslin Kolbe – 8

Few players light up a match like Kolbe. The elusive runner sliced through Japan five times and laid on Arendse’s second with a dazzling solo break and deft kick. Despite limited recent time at full-back, he excelled and deserves to keep the role.

Replacements

16. Johan Grobbelaar – 6

17. Gerhard Steenekamp – 6

18. Wilco Louw – 8 – A try and two scrum penalties. Louw dominated from the moment he came on, adding several thumping tackles in just over half an hour.

19. Ruan Nortjé – 6

20. André Esterhuizen – 8 – A case could be made for keeping him in this hybrid back-row/centre role after such a confident display.

21. Kwagga Smith – 7 – Two turnovers, one try, six tackles — not bad for a man who only arrived midway through the second half.

22. Grant Williams – 6

23. Mannie Libbok – 6