23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
Autumn Nations Series

The 'wonderful' Wallaby who has left Steve Bortwick with 'work to do'

By Josh Raisey at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
England's Head Coach Steve Borthwick during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

England head coach Steve Borthwick has said that his side have “got some areas to improve,” singling out their work at the breakdown, following their 25-7 win over Australia at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Despite the victory, England coughed up a lot of possession at the breakdown in their opening match of the Quilter Nations Series, either by being turned over or conceding penalties, with Borthwick saying his side “didn’t do our jobs well enough”.

The hosts lost possession 19 times in a game that was evenly matched for a large portion in the middle, with Australian openside Fraser McReight winning five turnovers.

After the match, Borthwick hailed the 26-year-old as “an incredible player,” and one who has clearly highlighted deficiencies that need to be addressed before contests with Fiji, the All Blacks and Argentina over the coming month.

Borthwick is particularly wary of the threat Fiji will pose at the breakdown next week, leaving him and his side with some “work to do” this week.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
4
Tries
1
1
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
94
Carries
130
9
Line Breaks
6
19
Turnovers Lost
16
7
Turnovers Won
10

“We’ve got some areas to improve,” Borthwick said. “I thought Fraser McReight stole too many balls from us. He’s a wonderful player, I think we can all say that. He’s an incredible player.

“We probably didn’t do our jobs well enough, so we’ve got some work to do in that area. We know Fiji challenge the breakdown from inside and outside and they’re a counter-ruck threat. So we’ve got some work to do there this week.”

With the breakdown being in the spotlight leading into the match after the England camp flagged some questionable ruck entries by Australia, Borthwick praised referee Nika Amashukeli’s officiating after the match.

He said: “I thought Nika did a great job in the game, he’s an experienced ref. Out there today in difficult conditions, I thought he did really well.

England player ratings vs Australia | Quilter Nations Series 2025

England player ratings: England got their Quilter Nations Series off to the perfect start with a 25-7 victory over Australia at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Comments

10 Comments
M
Mark 6 days ago

England left at least 30pts out on the pitch by being unable or unwilling to keep the ball in hand and go through a few more phases, particularly in the 2nd half when the Aussies were out on their feet.

The tedium of watching endless box kicks is killing the game at international level.

I've no idea why teams need as many specialist coaches as they employ, when the main game plan seems to be hoist & hope!!

f
fl 6 days ago

You think England should have scored 55 points? And the fact that they didn’t shows their attack is bad?

A
AA 6 days ago

I think most fans will agree with you .

It appears to be rife throughout international rugby .

Hoist ,chase and hope for a knock on or catch .

If England insist on a kicking no 10 then it will not change soon .

The wingers hardly see the ball ,same old as years before.

I think Borthwick is frightened of attack and is playing safety first .

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 15 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 18 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 26 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 37 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 48 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 57 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
