England player ratings vs Australia | Quilter Nations Series 2025
England player ratings: England got their Quilter Nations Series off to the perfect start with a 25-7 victory over Australia at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Following on from an unbeaten July, Steve Borthwick turned to a number of players who impressed in the 2-0 series win over Argentina, while welcoming back a generous selection of British & Irish Lions, with England’s very own ‘Bomb Squad’ on the bench ramming home the win in the final 30 minutes.
Here’s how the players rated:
15. Freddie Steward – 6
Hearing the crowd sarcastically cheering his catch in the deep was not what he would have wanted to hear, particularly for a player whose identity is built on his strength under the high ball. But with three spilt catches in the opening 20 minutes, there was a reason for it. This may have been Steward’s 39th England cap, but there is a perennial question mark over his place in an XV, and an unceasing demand to bring a greater attacking edge. His high-ball work was not at its best, but he did look to have added another attacking layer to his game, no doubt aided by Lee Blackett.
14. Tom Roebuck – 8
Snaffled a couple of promising Australian attacks down his flank in the opening quarter, winning a turnover penalty with Ben Earl on one occasion and picking an interception on another. Picked for his aerial ability, and it paid off with a kick chase he plucked from the air against Joseph Sua’ali’i to put Earl in for the opening try of the match. Came to the fore again for England’s second, tapping the ball down to Henry Pollock.
13. Tommy Freeman – 7
In his second start for England at outside centre, and against a tricky opponent in Sua’ali’i, but the Northampton Saint looked more than adept. After scoring four tries against Saracens last week, sometimes the best approach is to get the ball into a form player’s hands as much as possible, and that’s what a move to the midfield provided, albeit without a huge return. Perhaps guilty of not passing to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso when in space, there was the odd defensive misread, but this is a work in progress which will surely reap dividends. The Wallabies targeted his carries on the ground, and got some reward, but the blame can be put on his team-mates hitting rucks.
12. Fraser Dingwall – 6
Fine margins in Test rugby, and what could have been an assist to Steward from Dingwall resulted in a length-of-the-field interception from Harry Potter. So much to like about Dingwall’s defensive work – pressurising the Australian attackers at times, and drifting to protect the wider channels. Would frequently plug any gaps in the defensive line as well. Going forward, he gets his hands on the ball a lot, but didn’t challenge the Wallabies enough.
11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – 6.5
Set the game alight with a long run from deep, which gave a very clear warning to the visitors what happens when the Exeter Chief has space. Didn’t get the ball in his hands anywhere near as much as he, or the Twickenham crowd, would have wanted.
10. George Ford – 6
Given the playmaking responsibilities today and he repaid Borthwick’s faith early on. Dictated play with his boot, be it with bombs, cross-kicks or identifying space in the first half. Following Australia’s intercepted try, England lost control of the game, and Ford grew increasingly anonymous. Fifty per cent from the tee is not ideal either.
9. Alex Mitchell – 7.5
Perfectly weighted box kick for Roebuck to chase as England scored their first try from their 22. It may not have pleased the crowd, but he produced plenty of pinpoint contestable kicks. It wasn’t all box-kicks, however, and when England needed to up the tempo, he left the Wallabies’ defence in tatters with his delivery from the base. That did not happen enough, though, but that may fall on the heads of those instructing him. There were a couple of passes on the 50-minute mark when Mitchell picked out carriers that weren’t expecting the ball, which typified a lack of cohesion. Scored the try to put the game to bed, showing some tidy footwork.
1. Fin Baxter – 7.5
Handled Taniela Tupou well in the scrum and then provided his real point of difference, which is an unmatched engine, with his 15 tackles in 50 minutes showing that. His counter-rucking won the penalty which laid the platform for a strong England attack early in the second stanza, only to be pinged for holding on.
2. Jamie George – 7.5
Ate some huge shots from the Australian defence, but kept coming back to throw his body about either side of the ball. Topped the tackle charts for the match when he left the field – which is in no way a rarity – with 20 tackles in 50 minutes. Perfect lineout display in the opening 40, but saw one pinched just seconds into the second half.
3. Joe Heyes – 7.5
Held up over the line for what would have been the opening points of the match, but was a reliable option around the fringes. Had some powerful-looking scrums that didn’t result in penalties, but didn’t look like going backwards in that department. Had made the third-most tackles in the match (12) when he left the field on 50 minutes.
4. Maro Itoje – 8
There were few Wallaby rucks that the captain wasn’t causing a nuisance in one way or another. It didn’t all go his way, and he was penalised by referee Nika Amashukeli five metres from his line at one point, but it was a typical Itoje performance ‘on the edge’.
5. Ollie Chessum – 7.5
Stifled an Australian maul from five metres out, and troubled their lineout in some dangerous areas. His weight in the tight defensively strangled the Australian attack and prevented them from adding tempo to their play. Strong shift for 73 minutes.
6. Sam Underhill – 7
On Roebuck’s shoulder to put Earl in for the opening try of the match. Defensively resolute as ever, but his eagerness did result in letting Rob Valetini coast through a gap at one stage. He made amends a few phases later with a penalty won in his own 22, clasping onto the ball despite an Australian’s attempt to clear him out.
7. Guy Pepper – 7.5
Solid in his home debut, but didn’t necessarily light the game up. Contributed well defensively, with 15 tackles. Kept on while Underhill and Earl were substituted after 50 minutes, which is a sign of how highly he is rated by Borthwick. Being a lineout option certainly helped.
8. Ben Earl – 8.5
Taking the No.8 jersey in the absence of his exiled Saracens team-mate Tom Willis, Earl showed he brings plenty to the shirt, which many already knew. He may not have that attritional carrying style to gain hard yards in the tight, but his handful of line-breaking bursts got England on the front foot. Willis was not scoring his opening try of the match, where he raced in from 50 metres, showing the pace of an outside back, and came close to scoring his second later in the first half, only to be held up. Showed an openside’s instinct throughout the match, winning penalties over the ball. With some deft offloads in there, Earl was world-class. There were a few knock-ons in there to blot his copy book. Maybe strange he was only given 50 minutes. Earned his fifth player of the match award of his England career.
Replacements
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie – 7.5
Making his 50th England appearance, the Sale Sharks star won a penalty at the breakdown in his own 22 within minutes of coming on. Spilt the ball close to the line, which would have made the occasion more memorable for him. He did get his try later on, following a lengthy driving maul.
17. Ellis Genge – 7.5
This may be Genge’s best role, as he showed in the Lions series. He’s still great starting – as he showed in the first Lions Test against the Wallabies – but the firepower that he brings from the bench is unparalleled. Blasted plenty of rucks, and even won two scrum penalties.
18. Will Stuart – 7
Made his presence felt in defence, rushing out of the line nicely to up the intensity in the final 30 minutes.
19. Alex Coles – 6
At the heart of the driving maul which led to Cowan-Dickie’s try.
20. Tom Curry – 7
In his first match since the third Lions Test, the flanker found himself in the unfamiliar role of a substitute, but that didn’t diminish his impact, bringing a noticeable increase in energy. Caused havoc during his 30 minutes on the field, ensuring there was no drop off in intensity in the back-row.
21. Henry Pollock – 8.5
Who else to score England’s second try? Pollock loves the big stage, and he came up with the goods when England were in a bit of a rut in the second half. Produced some strong carries in his second England appearance, showing he is a handy option at No.8, and even added a penalty over the ball in Australia’s 22. Made a strong case to start, although he was yellow-carded at the death.
22. Ben Spencer – 6
Given seven minutes at the end, which was mostly about seeing the game out.
23. Fin Smith – 6
Didn’t force anything during his cameo from the bench, which was needed. The platform had been set by England, and Smith just controlled the game to ensure the Wallabies didn’t produce any late heroics.
Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner!
Freeman is wasted at 13. Doesn’t do what Ollie Lawrence can do. 13 isn’t an aerial position (which is all Freeman has over Lawrence) it’s a speed, power & offload one. That’s why Lawrence is an outstanding 13. Freeman is a killer finisher. But his power and offload game can’t match. Wonder if he’d be better suited to 15 - if not on the wing.
Dingwall did look sluggish, but I’d stick with him. I think Seb Atkinson will eventually take the 12 shirt though. Ford is classy, but doesn’t quite hold it together in other areas of the game. F.Smith should definitely be given 10 shirt permanently to build his experience up. M.Smith should be 23. I want to see Raffi Quirke off the bench ahead of Spencer.
The forwards look stacked. Really impressive. Really balanced, from Pepper to Earl to Underhill to Pollock you have such versatility. Not to mention Curry brothers.
Long term I could see freeman at 13 both for England and saints but it has to be a move they fully commit to and allow him to develop in that role. But there's no question right now freeman excels on the wing
WC.
It’s not being negative to expect better than this performance.
To pick a virtual Northants backline but not their no 10 deserves a kick up the backside for stupidity .
There are issues with selection still and excuses abound , today Ford said it started to rain . Really ???? .
As I write this Scotland are 79 up v USA.
Puts Englands performance in perspective . Ford and all .
England have a great squad but something needs tweaking to get the backs really motoring
We lost to pretty much the same AUS line up, so why wasn’t this considered a better performance given we literally constrained a very good attacking side to 1 interception try?
To pick Ford & Steward at 10 & 15, clearly tells you we are not going to run the ball like Saints and was no surprise we saw the kicking and high ball chasing, which is what this decision was about.
They played the game plan as per the selection. It wasn’t pretty and I personally much prefer the Fin Smith style of attack over Ford but it worked.
Yes it rained, but AUS made literally twice the level of passes in the same weather, so maybe Ford was being a bit defensive, knowing his game was clunky.
I actually think ENG are better than you give them credit for but if they can add that Fin Smith style attack on this new level of defence, they could be a very good team by the end of the 6N’s.
Stupid comment. You should be deeply embarrassed.
USA are not as good as Australia.
England just beat Australia by 18 points - that’s more than NZ managed in 2 fixtures this season. Its more than SA managed in 2 fixtures this season. Its more than the Lions managed in 3 fixtures this season.
Too much box kicking. Why have wings if they don’t get passed to? England’s inability to retain possession over multiple phases once again.
Great defense and intercept by Potter and Australia missing players.
I hate to break this to you but Fordball consists of kicking the ball away to either a) reclaim it at the catch, or b) win the penalty at the counter ruck, which ENG did well, so it’s not their intention to play multi play, or pass it around, otherwise they would have picked Fin Smith instead who does that much better.
Ford’s game is tactical kicking, where ENG send Freddie Steward to catch and if not the 3x7’s swarm the breakdown and win the penalty. It’s certainly not pretty to watch but it is effective.
That’s why we have strong aerial wingers, with Steward at full back playing alongside Ford.
AUS were missing some players but that was a remarkably consistent line up to who we played last NOV when they won, so don’t be fooled by them missing so many, that was pretty much the same team that beat us last year.
I couldn't watch the game but sounds like it was the same old story. England good at doing England things and lacking in other departments.
I don't get why we persist on not playing multiphase rugby. That is how good sides win rugby matches, they build pressure in the opposition half. England go two, three phases and kick. It's really bizarre. None of the best teams in the world play like this, they have a much more balanced game plan. England's best win under Borthwick was when we turned over Ireland by counter attacking, hitting the line with speed and moving the ball to the wing.
Why have wings if you won’t box kick to them?
Why are you so negative? We just beat Australia 25-7 and you're still complaining?
Well, was that Borthwicks idea of attacking exciting rugby??
How many times do we have false dawns with Englands back line.
Fords rating of 6 ??
Became increasingly anonymous .!!!!
He is utterly no danger with ball in hand and just shovels it on . Waiting for a perfect pass or kick from him is just not good enough at international level . Poor conversion kicks too .
For goodness sake bring the 2 Smiths in .
They can’t be worse .
Agree with playing Fin smith at 10, especially with the saints connection as I'd keep Dingwall in at 12. Freeman on the wing and you could have Marcus at 15 or if you're worried about the aerial battle go freeman at 15 with Roebuck and IFW on the wings. Do think against Argentina we might see Marcus at 15 as they like to kick long but definitely would like to see Fin Smith at 10 next weekend Vs Fiji with an eye to him starting against the All blacks
6.5/7 for the team overall seems about fair. Disappointed we didn’t see more of IFW, but weather probably impacted England’s expansive play.
D was excellent and it seemed Aus were constantly being pinned in their own half and frequently driven back.
So-so 1st half, but bench made the difference in a better 2nd half good win in their first game back and am sure they’ll be better for it over the coming weeks.
A good win, even if it was lacking some attacking cohesion and fluidity at times. Said it before but I feel like I'd be going with Fin smith at 10 (not a knock on ford as he's still very good) moving freeman to the wing and Lawrence in at 13. Keep Dingwall at 12 though.
Given this was a similar AUS side to what we played last year, it confirms how far ENG have improved. The defence was outstanding yesterday, if we can get a more fluid attack on top of that defence, it could get very interesting.
If you go with Lawrence, why not Ojomoh at 12? Does everything Dingwall does, and quite a lot more. Plus club cohesion with Lawrence helps.
A 7 for being guilty of not passing and the odd defensive misread and I can’t wait for a 9 performance.
England are going to win the World Cup at this rate.