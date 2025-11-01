England player ratings vs Australia | Quilter Nations Series 2025

England player ratings: England got their Quilter Nations Series off to the perfect start with a 25-7 victory over Australia at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Following on from an unbeaten July, Steve Borthwick turned to a number of players who impressed in the 2-0 series win over Argentina, while welcoming back a generous selection of British & Irish Lions, with England’s very own ‘Bomb Squad’ on the bench ramming home the win in the final 30 minutes.

Here’s how the players rated:

15. Freddie Steward – 6

Hearing the crowd sarcastically cheering his catch in the deep was not what he would have wanted to hear, particularly for a player whose identity is built on his strength under the high ball. But with three spilt catches in the opening 20 minutes, there was a reason for it. This may have been Steward’s 39th England cap, but there is a perennial question mark over his place in an XV, and an unceasing demand to bring a greater attacking edge. His high-ball work was not at its best, but he did look to have added another attacking layer to his game, no doubt aided by Lee Blackett.

14. Tom Roebuck – 8

Snaffled a couple of promising Australian attacks down his flank in the opening quarter, winning a turnover penalty with Ben Earl on one occasion and picking an interception on another. Picked for his aerial ability, and it paid off with a kick chase he plucked from the air against Joseph Sua’ali’i to put Earl in for the opening try of the match. Came to the fore again for England’s second, tapping the ball down to Henry Pollock.

13. Tommy Freeman – 7

In his second start for England at outside centre, and against a tricky opponent in Sua’ali’i, but the Northampton Saint looked more than adept. After scoring four tries against Saracens last week, sometimes the best approach is to get the ball into a form player’s hands as much as possible, and that’s what a move to the midfield provided, albeit without a huge return. Perhaps guilty of not passing to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso when in space, there was the odd defensive misread, but this is a work in progress which will surely reap dividends. The Wallabies targeted his carries on the ground, and got some reward, but the blame can be put on his team-mates hitting rucks.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 4 Tries 1 1 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 94 Carries 130 9 Line Breaks 6 19 Turnovers Lost 16 7 Turnovers Won 10

12. Fraser Dingwall – 6

Fine margins in Test rugby, and what could have been an assist to Steward from Dingwall resulted in a length-of-the-field interception from Harry Potter. So much to like about Dingwall’s defensive work – pressurising the Australian attackers at times, and drifting to protect the wider channels. Would frequently plug any gaps in the defensive line as well. Going forward, he gets his hands on the ball a lot, but didn’t challenge the Wallabies enough.

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – 6.5

Set the game alight with a long run from deep, which gave a very clear warning to the visitors what happens when the Exeter Chief has space. Didn’t get the ball in his hands anywhere near as much as he, or the Twickenham crowd, would have wanted.

10. George Ford – 6

Given the playmaking responsibilities today and he repaid Borthwick’s faith early on. Dictated play with his boot, be it with bombs, cross-kicks or identifying space in the first half. Following Australia’s intercepted try, England lost control of the game, and Ford grew increasingly anonymous. Fifty per cent from the tee is not ideal either.

9. Alex Mitchell – 7.5

Perfectly weighted box kick for Roebuck to chase as England scored their first try from their 22. It may not have pleased the crowd, but he produced plenty of pinpoint contestable kicks. It wasn’t all box-kicks, however, and when England needed to up the tempo, he left the Wallabies’ defence in tatters with his delivery from the base. That did not happen enough, though, but that may fall on the heads of those instructing him. There were a couple of passes on the 50-minute mark when Mitchell picked out carriers that weren’t expecting the ball, which typified a lack of cohesion. Scored the try to put the game to bed, showing some tidy footwork.

1. Fin Baxter – 7.5

Handled Taniela Tupou well in the scrum and then provided his real point of difference, which is an unmatched engine, with his 15 tackles in 50 minutes showing that. His counter-rucking won the penalty which laid the platform for a strong England attack early in the second stanza, only to be pinged for holding on.

2. Jamie George – 7.5

Ate some huge shots from the Australian defence, but kept coming back to throw his body about either side of the ball. Topped the tackle charts for the match when he left the field – which is in no way a rarity – with 20 tackles in 50 minutes. Perfect lineout display in the opening 40, but saw one pinched just seconds into the second half.

3. Joe Heyes – 7.5

Held up over the line for what would have been the opening points of the match, but was a reliable option around the fringes. Had some powerful-looking scrums that didn’t result in penalties, but didn’t look like going backwards in that department. Had made the third-most tackles in the match (12) when he left the field on 50 minutes.

4. Maro Itoje – 8

There were few Wallaby rucks that the captain wasn’t causing a nuisance in one way or another. It didn’t all go his way, and he was penalised by referee Nika Amashukeli five metres from his line at one point, but it was a typical Itoje performance ‘on the edge’.

5. Ollie Chessum – 7.5

Stifled an Australian maul from five metres out, and troubled their lineout in some dangerous areas. His weight in the tight defensively strangled the Australian attack and prevented them from adding tempo to their play. Strong shift for 73 minutes.

6. Sam Underhill – 7

On Roebuck’s shoulder to put Earl in for the opening try of the match. Defensively resolute as ever, but his eagerness did result in letting Rob Valetini coast through a gap at one stage. He made amends a few phases later with a penalty won in his own 22, clasping onto the ball despite an Australian’s attempt to clear him out.

7. Guy Pepper – 7.5

Solid in his home debut, but didn’t necessarily light the game up. Contributed well defensively, with 15 tackles. Kept on while Underhill and Earl were substituted after 50 minutes, which is a sign of how highly he is rated by Borthwick. Being a lineout option certainly helped.

8. Ben Earl – 8.5

Taking the No.8 jersey in the absence of his exiled Saracens team-mate Tom Willis, Earl showed he brings plenty to the shirt, which many already knew. He may not have that attritional carrying style to gain hard yards in the tight, but his handful of line-breaking bursts got England on the front foot. Willis was not scoring his opening try of the match, where he raced in from 50 metres, showing the pace of an outside back, and came close to scoring his second later in the first half, only to be held up. Showed an openside’s instinct throughout the match, winning penalties over the ball. With some deft offloads in there, Earl was world-class. There were a few knock-ons in there to blot his copy book. Maybe strange he was only given 50 minutes. Earned his fifth player of the match award of his England career.

Points Flow Chart England win +18 Time in lead 65 Mins in lead 0 78% % Of Game In Lead 0% 56% Possession Last 10 min 44% 10 Points Last 10 min 0

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie – 7.5

Making his 50th England appearance, the Sale Sharks star won a penalty at the breakdown in his own 22 within minutes of coming on. Spilt the ball close to the line, which would have made the occasion more memorable for him. He did get his try later on, following a lengthy driving maul.

17. Ellis Genge – 7.5

This may be Genge’s best role, as he showed in the Lions series. He’s still great starting – as he showed in the first Lions Test against the Wallabies – but the firepower that he brings from the bench is unparalleled. Blasted plenty of rucks, and even won two scrum penalties.

18. Will Stuart – 7

Made his presence felt in defence, rushing out of the line nicely to up the intensity in the final 30 minutes.

19. Alex Coles – 6

At the heart of the driving maul which led to Cowan-Dickie’s try.

20. Tom Curry – 7

In his first match since the third Lions Test, the flanker found himself in the unfamiliar role of a substitute, but that didn’t diminish his impact, bringing a noticeable increase in energy. Caused havoc during his 30 minutes on the field, ensuring there was no drop off in intensity in the back-row.

21. Henry Pollock – 8.5

Who else to score England’s second try? Pollock loves the big stage, and he came up with the goods when England were in a bit of a rut in the second half. Produced some strong carries in his second England appearance, showing he is a handy option at No.8, and even added a penalty over the ball in Australia’s 22. Made a strong case to start, although he was yellow-carded at the death.

22. Ben Spencer – 6

Given seven minutes at the end, which was mostly about seeing the game out.

23. Fin Smith – 6

Didn’t force anything during his cameo from the bench, which was needed. The platform had been set by England, and Smith just controlled the game to ensure the Wallabies didn’t produce any late heroics.

