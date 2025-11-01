Northern Edition
International

All Blacks XV blitz Barbarians after early 19-point deficit

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Benhard Janse van Rensburg of Barbarians passes the ball whilst under pressure from Etene Nanai-Seturo of All Blacks XV during the Barbarians v All Blacks XV match at Gtech Community Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Since their inaugural season in 2022, the All Blacks XV have lost just one contest. With their first matchup of 2025, they had a chance to enact revenge for that loss in a rematch against the Barbarians.

After 24 minutes of action at Gtech Community Stadium, that goal looked unlikely as the Barbarians claimed a 19-0 lead and looked the better of the two sides throughout most of the opening half. However, New Zealand’s kicking game kept play moving and wore down their opponents.

The second half was all one-way traffic, with the Kiwis running in 26 unanswered points in addition to seven claimed late in the opening period. When the full-time whistle was blown, a 33-19 win was registered for the New Zealand development team, with Etene Nanai-Seturo awarded Man of the Match.

The big frame of Asenathi Ntlabakanye made light work of Xavier Roe’s defence beside the ruck to score the first try of the game for the Barbarians.

The halfback almost made up for it moments later when the race for his chip kick was won by David Havili, and while the ball sat up well, the All Black couldn’t manage to ground it cleanly.

A variety of attacking kicks featured heavily for the Kiwis, while the Springbok-heavy Barbarians scrum looked difficult to contain in the opening scrums of the match, winning a penalty the third time around.

Josh Jacomb missed touch after being tackled in the air, forfeiting a prime attacking opportunity and paying for it as the Barbarians executed with the ensuing possession.

New Zealand’s defence resisted momentarily, but Evan Roos collected the ball from a strong Ntlabakanye carry and exploited a half-gap in the defence to score.

The Springbok scoring onslaught continued through Bongi Mbonambi when a Barbarians lineout drive made short work of New Zealand’s defence.

The Kiwis managed to wrestle some momentum back their way while down 19, and after a couple of lineout drives were comfortably dismissed by the Barbarians, a centrefield Kiwi scrum was good enough for Devan Flanders to get the ball away to Roe, who launched a wide ball to Caleb Tangitau to score in the corner, albeit with a suspicious grounding.

That left the match at 19-7 heading into the break.

Josh Jacomb’s kicking game starred to start the second period, but even with the territory it won, New Zealand’s attack couldn’t make much headway in the Barbarians’ 22.

The men adorned with the iconic white and black stripes had certainly created more game-breaking moments up to that point, and it was often the Kiwi captain, Dalton Papali’i, in the right spot at the right time to make a defensive play.

A Xavier Numia carry got New Zealand on the front foot, with Caleb Tangitau’s chip and chase then pinning the Barbarians on their tryline, where the ball came loose and Roe pounced for a try.

While the Barbarians won possession back on the restart, they lost it with their first carry into contact, and a David Havili kick through saw Tangitau go close to scoring his second.

The winger would claim that second try before the hour mark courtesy of an intercept. The conversion tied the game at 19 apiece.

The Barbarians’ attack generated little momentum in the third quarter, but New Zealand’s execution with their kicking game also dropped off.

Etene Nanai-Seturo collected a loose Barbarians pass and fresh onto the field, one-cap All Black Kyle Preston found himself as first receiver and broke the line to score, handing New Zealand their first lead of the game.

That lead was extended when an under pressure Barbarians clearance was charged by Nanai-Seturo, bouncing David Havili’s way who went over the try line untouched.

While the Kiwis grew into the contest, their opponents ran out of puff and left scraps which were feasted on. The full-time score was 33-19 in favour of New Zealand.

Comments

3 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

What a weird game, the aussie ref was probably the worst of the weekend. What on earth is going on with the officiating World Rugby? Aside from basic errors, allow a jackle here but not there, a knock on off the foot, but worst of all he did nothing to keep the game going. The other games were worse for stoppages but there’s absolutely no excuse in a baa baas game for allowing that.


And what was with the half drunk backs playing like forwards? Trying too hard to play like the Springboks? On that note it was great to come up against a tough pack again, nothing fancy but knew how they played. A good experience for the kiwi lads. White 9 was probably their best though.


Oh, also hope we only see Preston and Fakatava for the last two games.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

Oh, also hope we only see Preston and Fakatava for the last two games.


Why? Roe looked very sharp esp with that superb long pass to Tangitau. You just like the others more?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
