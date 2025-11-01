Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: PREM clubs eye rising NZ star Dylan Pledger

VIADANA, ITALY - JULY 04: Rico Simpson, Micah Fale, Eli Oudenryn, Sika Uamaki Pole and Dylan Pledger of New Zealand looks on during the national anthems ahead the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 match between New Zealand and Georgia at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella on July 04, 2025 in Viadana, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Saracens have made a move to sign Wales loosehead Nicky Smith when his contract with Gallagher PREM rivals Leicester Tigers runs out at the end of the season, but they face competition from the Top 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarries, who have also spoken to his international teammates Jac Morgan and Tomas Williams, are hoping to snatch Smith from under the noses of the Tigers, who have offered him a new deal.

But sources in France have indicated that Smith, 31, is the subject of interest from Top 14 heavyweights Union Bordeaux Bègles, who are fourth after five wins in eight games, and Stade Français.

Gloucester are reported to be the latest Gallagher PREM club to take a look at Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe, who is in the final year of his contract in South Wales.

The Cherry & Whites switched their attentions to Van der Merwe, 28, after making an offer to Wales international Dewi Lake, who has also been linked with R360, and his CV has been doing the rounds in England and France.

Saracens have also taken a look, while the Scarlets are keen to keep him at Parc y Scarlets beyond the end of his deal, while the Sharks are seen as the most likely South African URC team to make a move.

Gallagher PREM clubs are looking to do some shopping in New Zealand now that players can move to the United Kingdom based on playing in the National Provincial Championship, not just Super Rugby Pacific.

The change in regulations has got PREM teams sniffing to see who is available, and a handful have been looking at Otago’s former New Zealand U20 scrum-half Dylan Pledger.

Pledger, 20, who is yet to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut, is being touted as New Zealand’s next big thing, which is likely to keep him from moving to Europe as he chases his dream of playing for the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Kemeny, who is out of contract at the end of the season when his two-year contract runs out, is keen to stay at Northampton Saints and says that he doesn’t have any plans to return home.

Kemeny, who has won two caps for the Wallabies, moved to Franklin’s Gardens when Melbourne Rebels went under and says that he has been inspired to win more caps by seeing teammates capped by England and the Lions.

Australia have announced that they have scrapped their eligibility rules, and technically you can get picked from anywhere. So jumping ship to go back and play Super Rugby is the first thing on my to-do list,” he said.

The Sharks are poised to launch a search for a new head coach after announcing that John Plumtree will leave his job at the end of the United Rugby Championship campaign next June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plumtree has paid a heavy penalty for a poor start to the new season, with the Sharks losing three of their five games, and only the Welsh trio Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets are below them in the table.

The whispers coming out of Durban are that the Sharks are planning to make a move for one of the big South African coaches abroad, but could move for Ivan van Rooyen from the Lions if their first choices turn them down.

NRL superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen could switch codes and head to Japan in the New Year after Melbourne Storm released him from the final year of his contract.

Papenhuyzen, who played rugby union in high school, recently had a holiday in Japan and could join a Japan League One club after making 113 appearances for the Storm since making his debut in 2019.

A move to Japan would allow Papenhuyzen, who has been linked with R360, to find a way around the NRL’s threat of a 10-year ban on anybody joining the controversial new competition. Spending a season in Japan would keep his league options open.

Newcastle Red Bulls are interested in taking Scotland and Lions outside centre Chris Harris back to Kingston Park when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Harris, who was capped by England Counties earlier in his career, moved to Bath when his contract with Gloucester ran out earlier in the year and has made two appearances off the bench this season.

He made 101 appearances for the then Falcons between 2014 and 2019, when he moved to the West Country, where he played another 110 games, and he still has close links to the area. It is hoped he can be lured back.

Angus Crichton will from this weekend be able to open talks with rival NRL clubs when he enters the final year of his contract with the Sydney Roosters.

Crichton, 29, has made it clear that he isn’t interested in playing for any other NRL club but is expected to switch codes when his A$780,000 (£388,425) deal runs out.

The New South Wales and Kangaroos ace, who played union at Scots College (Sydney) and was capped by Australia Schoolboys, started his career in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs before switching to the Roosters.

Wallabies fly-half Noah Lolesio is among a whole host of signings that have been confirmed, who are joining Toyota Industries Shuttles for the next Japan Rugby League One season.

Lolesio, who has made 77 appearances for the Brumbies, will be joined at the Shuttles by veteran former Wallaby Christian Lealiifano, who played for Los Angeles in MLR last season.

Kiwi centre Gideon Wrampling and his Chiefs teammate Kaleb Trask, and the Highlanders duo Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Ajay Faleafaga, will be joining them in Aichi, according to a report in Asie Rugby.

Bath are believed to be closing in on agreeing a new deal with their highly rated England U20 tighthead Billy Sela as they look to agree new contracts with a whole host of players before the end of the autumn internationals.

Sela, 20, who broke into the Bath side against Leicester Tigers last season, has started two games for the PREM champions this season, against Harlequins when he scored a try and then against Sale.

A member of England’s Junior World Cup squad in the summer, he signed for Bath Rugby’s Senior Academy in 2023 after impressing for the U18s side a season earlier.

Related

Sheehan flips Ireland concern on its head to pile pressure on All Blacks

Ireland famously recorded a first victory over the All Blacks – winning 40-29 – when the sides previously clashed at Soldier Field in 2016.

Read Now


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

3 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

What do we think Kemeny was trying to say? That he’ll return to SR if he can win some Wallaby caps playing overseas?


Aichi signing 4 first fives?

N
NK 6 days ago

Maybe they look at Trask as a fullback though.

Wrampling’s decision to leave NZ is a bit of surprise to me.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 8 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 12 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 24 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 30 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 42 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 51 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 55 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 58 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.