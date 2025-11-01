Fissler Confidential: PREM clubs eye rising NZ star Dylan Pledger

Saracens have made a move to sign Wales loosehead Nicky Smith when his contract with Gallagher PREM rivals Leicester Tigers runs out at the end of the season, but they face competition from the Top 14.

Sarries, who have also spoken to his international teammates Jac Morgan and Tomas Williams, are hoping to snatch Smith from under the noses of the Tigers, who have offered him a new deal.

But sources in France have indicated that Smith, 31, is the subject of interest from Top 14 heavyweights Union Bordeaux Bègles, who are fourth after five wins in eight games, and Stade Français.

Gloucester are reported to be the latest Gallagher PREM club to take a look at Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe, who is in the final year of his contract in South Wales.

The Cherry & Whites switched their attentions to Van der Merwe, 28, after making an offer to Wales international Dewi Lake, who has also been linked with R360, and his CV has been doing the rounds in England and France.

Saracens have also taken a look, while the Scarlets are keen to keep him at Parc y Scarlets beyond the end of his deal, while the Sharks are seen as the most likely South African URC team to make a move.

Gallagher PREM clubs are looking to do some shopping in New Zealand now that players can move to the United Kingdom based on playing in the National Provincial Championship, not just Super Rugby Pacific.

The change in regulations has got PREM teams sniffing to see who is available, and a handful have been looking at Otago’s former New Zealand U20 scrum-half Dylan Pledger.

Pledger, 20, who is yet to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut, is being touted as New Zealand’s next big thing, which is likely to keep him from moving to Europe as he chases his dream of playing for the All Blacks.

Josh Kemeny, who is out of contract at the end of the season when his two-year contract runs out, is keen to stay at Northampton Saints and says that he doesn’t have any plans to return home.

Kemeny, who has won two caps for the Wallabies, moved to Franklin’s Gardens when Melbourne Rebels went under and says that he has been inspired to win more caps by seeing teammates capped by England and the Lions.

“Australia have announced that they have scrapped their eligibility rules, and technically you can get picked from anywhere. So jumping ship to go back and play Super Rugby is the first thing on my to-do list,” he said.

The Sharks are poised to launch a search for a new head coach after announcing that John Plumtree will leave his job at the end of the United Rugby Championship campaign next June.

Plumtree has paid a heavy penalty for a poor start to the new season, with the Sharks losing three of their five games, and only the Welsh trio Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets are below them in the table.

The whispers coming out of Durban are that the Sharks are planning to make a move for one of the big South African coaches abroad, but could move for Ivan van Rooyen from the Lions if their first choices turn them down.

NRL superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen could switch codes and head to Japan in the New Year after Melbourne Storm released him from the final year of his contract.

Papenhuyzen, who played rugby union in high school, recently had a holiday in Japan and could join a Japan League One club after making 113 appearances for the Storm since making his debut in 2019.

A move to Japan would allow Papenhuyzen, who has been linked with R360, to find a way around the NRL’s threat of a 10-year ban on anybody joining the controversial new competition. Spending a season in Japan would keep his league options open.

Newcastle Red Bulls are interested in taking Scotland and Lions outside centre Chris Harris back to Kingston Park when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Harris, who was capped by England Counties earlier in his career, moved to Bath when his contract with Gloucester ran out earlier in the year and has made two appearances off the bench this season.

He made 101 appearances for the then Falcons between 2014 and 2019, when he moved to the West Country, where he played another 110 games, and he still has close links to the area. It is hoped he can be lured back.

Angus Crichton will from this weekend be able to open talks with rival NRL clubs when he enters the final year of his contract with the Sydney Roosters.

Crichton, 29, has made it clear that he isn’t interested in playing for any other NRL club but is expected to switch codes when his A$780,000 (£388,425) deal runs out.

The New South Wales and Kangaroos ace, who played union at Scots College (Sydney) and was capped by Australia Schoolboys, started his career in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs before switching to the Roosters.

Wallabies fly-half Noah Lolesio is among a whole host of signings that have been confirmed, who are joining Toyota Industries Shuttles for the next Japan Rugby League One season.

Lolesio, who has made 77 appearances for the Brumbies, will be joined at the Shuttles by veteran former Wallaby Christian Lealiifano, who played for Los Angeles in MLR last season.

Kiwi centre Gideon Wrampling and his Chiefs teammate Kaleb Trask, and the Highlanders duo Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Ajay Faleafaga, will be joining them in Aichi, according to a report in Asie Rugby.

Bath are believed to be closing in on agreeing a new deal with their highly rated England U20 tighthead Billy Sela as they look to agree new contracts with a whole host of players before the end of the autumn internationals.

Sela, 20, who broke into the Bath side against Leicester Tigers last season, has started two games for the PREM champions this season, against Harlequins when he scored a try and then against Sale.

A member of England’s Junior World Cup squad in the summer, he signed for Bath Rugby’s Senior Academy in 2023 after impressing for the U18s side a season earlier.