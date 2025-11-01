Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Ireland player ratings: Ireland came into this one as underdogs and started with a bite that briefly had the All Blacks on the back foot. But after Tadhg Beirne’s early red card and a late flurry from Beauden Barrett and co., Andy Farrell’s side were eventually beaten 26-13.

It was a spirited showing for an hour — before the champions of chaos turned the screw.

Here’s how the players rated:

1. Andrew Porter – 6

Found himself under plenty of heat from the All Blacks’ front row, especially early on. He scrapped his way back into the contest as the game wore on and eventually found parity in the set piece.

2. Dan Sheehan – 5

The opening overthrow set an uneasy tone that lingered throughout. The lineout became a lottery, and while he made metres with ball in hand, it’s impossible to overlook the chaos in that department. His carrying was as dynamic as ever, but composure deserted him at key moments.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 7.5

Started with a fumble from Sheehan’s misfire but recovered impressively. Rumbled over for Ireland’s only try and eventually tamed Tamaiti Williams after being shunted back once or twice. One of the few to deliver genuine front-foot moments.

4. James Ryan – 6

Brought a calm head after Beirne’s dismissal but wasn’t his usual aerial commander self. Beaten once in the air and lacked his trademark bite in contact. Still, kept the defensive line organised when things threatened to unravel.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 2

Seemed to think he was a Chicago Bears defensive lineman with his bizarre shoulder check on Beauden Barrett after two minutes. Clearly caught in two minds. Once the TMO upgraded yellow to red, Ireland’s hopes of repeating 2016’s heroics took a major dent.

6. Ryan Baird – 8

Superb defensively. Two lineout steals — one on his own line — were Test-class interventions. Didn’t quite punch holes with the ball but his athleticism was a constant nuisance to New Zealand’s jumpers. Justified every bit of faith shown in him.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7

Set the tone with a vital turnover in the ninth minute and kept competing until the end. Industrious and reliable, though perhaps a shade quieter in attack than usual. His work at the breakdown prevented the All Blacks from running riot during Ireland’s 14-man spell.

8. Jack Conan – 6

A blue-collar shift from the No.8. Carried strongly in tight channels and tackled manfully but couldn’t impose himself as the game loosened up. Outshone by Doris off the bench.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 7

Sharp around the fringes and some beautifully weighted box kicks early on. The tempo he injected gave Ireland a foothold. His withdrawal on 67 minutes coincided with the game tilting firmly New Zealand’s way.

10. Jack Crowley – 6

Looked composed for much of the first half, taking the ball flat and attacking the line. A couple of poor positional kicks, including one 48-minute miscue, let him down. Knocked over a penalty and conversion but missed another straightforward effort. Solid, not spectacular.

11. James Lowe – 5

The heart was there — it always is — but the execution wasn’t. Chased everything like a demented Border Collie but missed a couple of reads and didn’t finish off half-chances. One of those Lowe outings that leaves you admiring the effort but questioning the end result.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 8

Ireland’s central fulcrum. Bumped All Blacks defenders out of the way for fun early on and gave the attack a directness it badly needed. His removal just before the hour baffled many; Ireland lost structure without him.

13. Garry Ringrose – 4

A rough day at the office to say the least. Beaten by Leicester Fainga’anuku’s fend for Ardie Savea’s try and exposed on several other occasions. Did land one bone-shaking hit on Barrett but otherwise endured a torrid evening.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 6

Saw little of the ball but looked lively when involved. Nearly gathered a Crowley chip but was pinged moments later for going off his feet. Still finding his feet at this level.

15. Jamie Osborne – 7

Excellent aerially and tidy under pressure. His positioning was generally sound and he countered smartly when space appeared. Assured and mature beyond his caps — Ireland may have found their long-term replacement for Hugo Keenan.

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher – 6

Added a bit more control to the lineout and carried hard through contact. Did enough to remind everyone that Ireland’s hooking depth is in good hands despite the chaos earlier.

17. Paddy McCarthy – 6.5

Cameo appearance but held his own in the scrum until that fateful 70-minute collapse. Encouraging signs nonetheless.

18. Finlay Bealham – 6

Carried on where Furlong left off, scrummaging solidly until tiring late on. The one collapsed scrum aside, a dependable contribution.

19. Iain Henderson – 7

Very effective off the bench. His composure and experience steadied the forwards after Beirne’s exit. Quietly influential in the maul and collisions.

20. Caelan Doris – 7

On for his first match back from injury and instantly made metres. Carried with aggression, tackled relentlessly, and provided much-needed energy. Looked like a man itching to reclaim his No.8 jersey.

21. Craig Casey – 4

Rough cameo. Missed tackle on Cam Roigard that led directly to the killer try. One of those small moments that define Test matches. He’ll know it.

22. Sam Prendergast – 5

Didn’t have much time to stamp authority and mirrored his mixed Leinster form.

23. Bundee Aki – 5

Introduced when Ireland needed fireworks; instead, it was more of a damp squib. The shape around him was gone, but he never managed to impose himself physically or creatively.