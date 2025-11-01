Northern Edition
International

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Sam Prendergast of Ireland reacts after the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland player ratings: Ireland came into this one as underdogs and started with a bite that briefly had the All Blacks on the back foot. But after Tadhg Beirne’s early red card and a late flurry from Beauden Barrett and co., Andy Farrell’s side were eventually beaten 26-13.

It was a spirited showing for an hour — before the champions of chaos turned the screw.

Here’s how the players rated:

1. Andrew Porter – 6
Found himself under plenty of heat from the All Blacks’ front row, especially early on. He scrapped his way back into the contest as the game wore on and eventually found parity in the set piece.

2. Dan Sheehan – 5
The opening overthrow set an uneasy tone that lingered throughout. The lineout became a lottery, and while he made metres with ball in hand, it’s impossible to overlook the chaos in that department. His carrying was as dynamic as ever, but composure deserted him at key moments.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 7.5
Started with a fumble from Sheehan’s misfire but recovered impressively. Rumbled over for Ireland’s only try and eventually tamed Tamaiti Williams after being shunted back once or twice. One of the few to deliver genuine front-foot moments.

4. James Ryan – 6
Brought a calm head after Beirne’s dismissal but wasn’t his usual aerial commander self. Beaten once in the air and lacked his trademark bite in contact. Still, kept the defensive line organised when things threatened to unravel.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 2
Seemed to think he was a Chicago Bears defensive lineman with his bizarre shoulder check on Beauden Barrett after two minutes. Clearly caught in two minds. Once the TMO upgraded yellow to red, Ireland’s hopes of repeating 2016’s heroics took a major dent.

6. Ryan Baird – 8
Superb defensively. Two lineout steals — one on his own line — were Test-class interventions. Didn’t quite punch holes with the ball but his athleticism was a constant nuisance to New Zealand’s jumpers. Justified every bit of faith shown in him.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7
Set the tone with a vital turnover in the ninth minute and kept competing until the end. Industrious and reliable, though perhaps a shade quieter in attack than usual. His work at the breakdown prevented the All Blacks from running riot during Ireland’s 14-man spell.

8. Jack Conan – 6
A blue-collar shift from the No.8. Carried strongly in tight channels and tackled manfully but couldn’t impose himself as the game loosened up. Outshone by Doris off the bench.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 7
Sharp around the fringes and some beautifully weighted box kicks early on. The tempo he injected gave Ireland a foothold. His withdrawal on 67 minutes coincided with the game tilting firmly New Zealand’s way.

10. Jack Crowley – 6
Looked composed for much of the first half, taking the ball flat and attacking the line. A couple of poor positional kicks, including one 48-minute miscue, let him down. Knocked over a penalty and conversion but missed another straightforward effort. Solid, not spectacular.

11. James Lowe – 5
The heart was there — it always is — but the execution wasn’t. Chased everything like a demented Border Collie but missed a couple of reads and didn’t finish off half-chances. One of those Lowe outings that leaves you admiring the effort but questioning the end result.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 8
Ireland’s central fulcrum. Bumped All Blacks defenders out of the way for fun early on and gave the attack a directness it badly needed. His removal just before the hour baffled many; Ireland lost structure without him.

13. Garry Ringrose – 4
A rough day at the office to say the least. Beaten by Leicester Fainga’anuku’s fend for Ardie Savea’s try and exposed on several other occasions. Did land one bone-shaking hit on Barrett but otherwise endured a torrid evening.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 6
Saw little of the ball but looked lively when involved. Nearly gathered a Crowley chip but was pinged moments later for going off his feet. Still finding his feet at this level.

15. Jamie Osborne – 7
Excellent aerially and tidy under pressure. His positioning was generally sound and he countered smartly when space appeared. Assured and mature beyond his caps — Ireland may have found their long-term replacement for Hugo Keenan.

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher – 6
Added a bit more control to the lineout and carried hard through contact. Did enough to remind everyone that Ireland’s hooking depth is in good hands despite the chaos earlier.

17. Paddy McCarthy – 6.5
Cameo appearance but held his own in the scrum until that fateful 70-minute collapse. Encouraging signs nonetheless.

18. Finlay Bealham – 6
Carried on where Furlong left off, scrummaging solidly until tiring late on. The one collapsed scrum aside, a dependable contribution.

19. Iain Henderson – 7
Very effective off the bench. His composure and experience steadied the forwards after Beirne’s exit. Quietly influential in the maul and collisions.

20. Caelan Doris – 7
On for his first match back from injury and instantly made metres. Carried with aggression, tackled relentlessly, and provided much-needed energy. Looked like a man itching to reclaim his No.8 jersey.

21. Craig Casey – 4
Rough cameo. Missed tackle on Cam Roigard that led directly to the killer try. One of those small moments that define Test matches. He’ll know it.

22. Sam Prendergast – 5
Didn’t have much time to stamp authority and mirrored his mixed Leinster form.

23. Bundee Aki – 5
Introduced when Ireland needed fireworks; instead, it was more of a damp squib. The shape around him was gone, but he never managed to impose himself physically or creatively.

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Green jerseys outnumbered black by a fair margin on an overcast afternoon in Chicago, and Ireland started the game like they had a homefield advantage over the All Blacks.

Read Now


Comments

13 Comments
J
JP 5 days ago

Very generous to Crowley. 3 on 1 and he passes to the floor. Then later gets caught because he can't sidestep a tighthead lock. Add in his kicking ranging from poor to atrocious.


If Prendergast put in that performance he'd have been vilified.

S
SL 5 days ago

Very generous ratings. NZ are an average side compared with what we are used to from them but they won that without really trying.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Andy Farrell. The most overrated coach in International Rugby.

J
Joxer 6 days ago

Utter nonsense. Highest win rate of any Irish coach. Only Irish coach to beat NZ away.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

…and then some!

J
JW 7 days ago

Lowe definitely worth a 7, key to so much of Irelands structure, pretty much the only thing they have going for them these days, him and JGP. Both just sadly don’t have that top edge anymore, of course most its the structure that has changed.


But I would also give Sheehan 8 and for constantly saying “forward pass”. That was gold and a good laugh.

D
Dave Didley 7 days ago

Happy to be laughed off this site but McCloskey getting hooked was the turning of the game.


He carries like a demon but his tackling is top drawer. We got softened up in the 12/13 channels before those last 3 tires got run in.


He had been hooked by then. Mad call.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Kinda makes you wonder exactly why he got his first shot against the ABs at 33 yrs old really…???


Or on second thoughts 😂😂😂😂😂

J
JW 7 days ago

Haha well I’m right with you there, changing Jordie for Lester is what won the game for NZ!

G
GS 7 days ago

Big problems ahead for Ireland, because when Jamieson GP goes, they are really going to miss him.


A bigger issue is the lack of X Factor in the backline; Lowe and Aki are in the last year or two of their careers and are clearly aging. Nobody in that backline frightens you - the type of player like a Louis B from France, Kolbe/Feinberg-Mgnomezulu from Boks.

j
jm 7 days ago

Furlong’s grade is wildly generous. He struggled in scrums that actually took place. Porter “evened” up in set piece? No, he didn’t French Ref pinged ABs x 2 before ball went into the scrum. That isn’t a pen win for Porter. It is ABs pushing to early or not binding properly.


Back to Furlong, try was nice but outside of that? He was yet again completely anonymous. At best he was a 6.

D
Dave Didley 7 days ago

He was a two man job every time he carried and broke the tackle…

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 10 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 14 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 22 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 26 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 32 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 32 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 44 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 53 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 57 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
