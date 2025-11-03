Ireland's standout player against All Blacks 'a doubt' for Japan

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey is an injury doubt for Saturday’s Quilter Nations Series opener against Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ulster midfielder – one of Ireland’s standout performers on a difficult afternoon – picked up a groin issue during the 26-13 defeat to New Zealand in Chicago.

He will continue to be monitored by the medical team, with a decision on his availability expected later this week.

Head coach Andy Farrell’s squad returned to Dublin on Monday morning and have begun preparations for the visit of Eddie Jones’ side, who are coming off a heavy loss to South Africa at Wembley.

There was, however, positive news on the fitness of Caelan Doris. The No.8 was sprung from the bench and successfully came through his first match since May after recovering from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the British & Irish Lions tour.

The Ireland team to face Japan will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.

Over 49,600 tickets have already been sold for the Dublin clash, with only a limited number remaining.

Ireland’s subsequent Tests against Australia on November 15 and South Africa on November 22 are both sold out.

It was also a bruising game for the All Blacks, who maybe got the worst of it. They will be without brothers Scott and Jordie Barrett for their clash with Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend.

Scott Robertson confirmed that captain Scott Barrett’s leg laceration sustained early in the win over Ireland has not healed in time, while Jordie has been ruled out after suffering “a bit of a knee and high ankle” injury in Chicago.

“Jordie got a scan today, so we’ll find out a little bit more this afternoon,” he said at the squad’s new base in Edinburgh. “He got hip-dropped and landed on, and it got a bit awkward there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Their absences further stretch New Zealand’s second-row and midfield resources, with Josh Lord and Fabian Holland expected to start.

The All Blacks have never lost to Scotland in 32 meetings, but their depth will be tested as the northern tour continues.