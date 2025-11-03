Ulster’s Stewart Moore agrees to PREM loan move

Fresh from re-signing former player Cameron Hutchinson, Newcastle Red Bulls have snapped up another centre, Ulster’s Stewart Moore, on a loan deal which runs until the end of the season.

Moore is under contract with Ulster until the summer of 2027, but has agreed to a temporary move to Newcastle, the birthplace of his father, after failing to feature for the Irish province this season.

He was due to play against Edinburgh last month until the game was postponed due to gale-force winds.

A former Ireland Under-20s international, Moore is in his seventh season of pro rugby and is versatile in also being able to play wing or full-back.

Featuring 16 times for Ulster last season and scoring three tries, he is already in camp with Newcastle and is looking forward to making a positive contribution to the remainder of the Red Bulls’ season.

“It’s exciting to be joining the club at the start of their new era under Red Bull, and it will be interesting to experience it first-hand,” said Moore.

“I came over on the ferry on Friday, and I know Newcastle fairly well because my sister went to went to university here, so I’ve been over quite a few times. My dad was actually born in Newcastle and my late grandfather played for Northern Rugby club, so I feel like I’ve got a connection with the place.

“It’s a great city, I’m looking forward to seeing what the club is like, and even though it’s just until the end of the season I’m determined to come in and make things happen as quickly as possible.”

Asked to give supporters an idea of what they can expect, Moore said: “I’m a centre by trade and that’s where I played all my rugby coming through, but over the last couple of seasons I’ve also transitioned into playing in the back three.

“I prefer centre, especially some footwork and the attacking side of things, but you’ve got to be adaptable, and I’ll give it my all wherever I’m needed. I’ve been working hard on the defensive side of my rugby, and it will be great to link up with the guys at Newcastle.

“We’re straight into a training camp in Yorkshire which should be a good chance to get to know everyone and get a decent understanding of what the guys are trying to do, and I’m looking forward to getting involved.”

Newcastle Red Bulls head coach Alan Dickens is taking the break from league rugby to freshen up his squad, and is delighted to have signed a player whose made over 70 pro appearances.

“It’s great to be able to add a quality player like Stewart into our squad, and to have him in camp with us this week,” said Dickens.

“He has played at a good level with Ulster for a number of years now, he has a bank of experience to call upon and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact he will have for us during the remainder of the season.”