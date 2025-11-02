Northern Edition
Charlotte Caslick returns as Australia Sevens confirm squads for 2025/26

Charlotte Caslick of Australia runs the ball during the match between Australia and China on day two of the HSBC Perth SVNS at HBF Park on January 25, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick will return to the HSBC SVNS Series this season after time in 15s with the Queensland Reds and Wallaroos, with Rugby Australia unveiling the national women’s and men’s squads on Monday.

Caslick was injured in the dying stages of the Wallaroos’ last Test before the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, which was a loss to the Black Ferns in Wellington, and ended up missing the showpiece event in England.

The former Australia Women’s Sevens captain headlines a strong squad that is looking to go one better this season after falling to the Black Ferns Sevens in the winner-takes-all SVNS Series World Championship earlier this year.

Madison Ashby, Kaitlin Shave and Demi Henneweel (nee Hayes) are among the big-name players returning to full fitness this season. Rugby Australia’s Junior Women’s Player of the Year Mackenzie Davis is among the younger players eager to make their mark in gold.

Isabella Nasser will captain a squad that also includes Bridget Clark, Kiiahla Duff, Heidi Dennis, Amahli Hala, Kahli Henwood, Tia Hinds, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Faith Nathan, Ruby Nicholas, Sariah Paki, Piper Simons, Sidney Taylor and Bienne Terita.

Nathan was recently crowned the Women’s Shawn Mackay Award winner at Rugby Australia’s night of nights in Sydney last month. The speedster was one of three finalists for the honour, along with captain Nasser and try-scoring phenomenon Maddison Levi.

Henry Hutchison has re-signed with the program, adding more than 300 games of experience to the team. ‘Hutch’ has re-committed, with coach Liam Barry’s side boasting some new additions to the roster for 2025/26.

Wallace Charlie, Beau Morrison, Gage Phillips, Cooper Watters and Harry Wilson are some new signings in the group, while Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer has joined the program on a development contract.

Team vice-captain Maurice Longbottom has penned a contract extension, with another seven players doing the same. Jayden Blake, Ben Dalton, Michael Icely, James McGregor, Josh Turner and Dietrich Roache have all penned new deals.

Roache will return to the international sevens circuit this season following a year out from the game with an ACL injury. Rugby Australia have noted that Roache is “on track to return for the opening round in Dubai.”

Rugby Australia have also confirmed that Dally Bird, Matt Gonzalez, Sid Harvey, Connor Hickey, Henry Palmer and Hayden Sargeant have departed the program.

“We’re really pleased with the quality of the squads assembled for the 2025/2026 season starting in November,” Sevens National Performance Manager Scott Bowen said.

“Liam and Tim have done a fantastic job preparing both squads ahead of the new season and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field.

“We’ve been able to retain every player who was part of our women’s squad last season while we have several new signings in the men’s program who are exciting and part of the next generation coming through in Australian rugby.

“We’d also like to thank those who depart our men’s program and wish them all the very best for the future.”

The new SVNS Series get underway in just a matter of weeks at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium on November 29-30. Cape Town, Singapore, Australia, Vancouver and the USA will also host regular season events before the new-look World Championships.

This season’s World Championships will be held over three legs, with Hong Kong Chila, Valladolid, and Bordeaux the destinations for those events.

Australian Women’s Sevens squad for 2025/26

Madison Ashby, Charlotte Caslick, Bridget Clark, Kiiahla Duff, Mackenzie Davis, Heidi Dennis, Amahli Hala, Kahli Henwood, Tia Hinds, Demi Kennewell, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Isabella Nasser (c), Faith Nathan, Ruby Nicholas, Sariah Paki, Kaitlin Shave, Piper Simons, Sidney Taylor, Bienne Terita

Australian Men’s Sevens squad for 2025/26

Jayden Blake, Will Cartwright, Wallace Charlie, Ben Dalton, Ben Dowling, Aden Ekanayake, Oliver Harvey, Henry Hutchison (c), Michael Icely, Maurice Longbottom, James McGregor, Beau Morrison, Henry Paterson (c), Gage Phillips, Dietrich Roache, Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer (development contract), Hadley Tonga, James Turner, Josh Turner, Cooper Watters, Harry Wilson

HSBC SVNS Series 1 2025/26 destinations

Dubai, Cape Town, Singapore, Australia, Vancouver, USA, Hong Kong, Valladolid, Bordeaux

Latest Long Reads

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 10 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 11 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 22 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 27 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 28 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 39 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 49 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 53 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 56 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 59 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
