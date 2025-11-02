Charlotte Caslick returns as Australia Sevens confirm squads for 2025/26

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick will return to the HSBC SVNS Series this season after time in 15s with the Queensland Reds and Wallaroos, with Rugby Australia unveiling the national women’s and men’s squads on Monday.

Caslick was injured in the dying stages of the Wallaroos’ last Test before the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, which was a loss to the Black Ferns in Wellington, and ended up missing the showpiece event in England.

The former Australia Women’s Sevens captain headlines a strong squad that is looking to go one better this season after falling to the Black Ferns Sevens in the winner-takes-all SVNS Series World Championship earlier this year.

Madison Ashby, Kaitlin Shave and Demi Henneweel (nee Hayes) are among the big-name players returning to full fitness this season. Rugby Australia’s Junior Women’s Player of the Year Mackenzie Davis is among the younger players eager to make their mark in gold.

Isabella Nasser will captain a squad that also includes Bridget Clark, Kiiahla Duff, Heidi Dennis, Amahli Hala, Kahli Henwood, Tia Hinds, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Faith Nathan, Ruby Nicholas, Sariah Paki, Piper Simons, Sidney Taylor and Bienne Terita.

Nathan was recently crowned the Women’s Shawn Mackay Award winner at Rugby Australia’s night of nights in Sydney last month. The speedster was one of three finalists for the honour, along with captain Nasser and try-scoring phenomenon Maddison Levi.

Henry Hutchison has re-signed with the program, adding more than 300 games of experience to the team. ‘Hutch’ has re-committed, with coach Liam Barry’s side boasting some new additions to the roster for 2025/26.



Wallace Charlie, Beau Morrison, Gage Phillips, Cooper Watters and Harry Wilson are some new signings in the group, while Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer has joined the program on a development contract.

Team vice-captain Maurice Longbottom has penned a contract extension, with another seven players doing the same. Jayden Blake, Ben Dalton, Michael Icely, James McGregor, Josh Turner and Dietrich Roache have all penned new deals.

Roache will return to the international sevens circuit this season following a year out from the game with an ACL injury. Rugby Australia have noted that Roache is “on track to return for the opening round in Dubai.”

Rugby Australia have also confirmed that Dally Bird, Matt Gonzalez, Sid Harvey, Connor Hickey, Henry Palmer and Hayden Sargeant have departed the program.

“We’re really pleased with the quality of the squads assembled for the 2025/2026 season starting in November,” Sevens National Performance Manager Scott Bowen said.

“Liam and Tim have done a fantastic job preparing both squads ahead of the new season and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field.

“We’ve been able to retain every player who was part of our women’s squad last season while we have several new signings in the men’s program who are exciting and part of the next generation coming through in Australian rugby.

“We’d also like to thank those who depart our men’s program and wish them all the very best for the future.”

The new SVNS Series get underway in just a matter of weeks at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium on November 29-30. Cape Town, Singapore, Australia, Vancouver and the USA will also host regular season events before the new-look World Championships.

This season’s World Championships will be held over three legs, with Hong Kong Chila, Valladolid, and Bordeaux the destinations for those events.

Australian Women’s Sevens squad for 2025/26



Madison Ashby, Charlotte Caslick, Bridget Clark, Kiiahla Duff, Mackenzie Davis, Heidi Dennis, Amahli Hala, Kahli Henwood, Tia Hinds, Demi Kennewell, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Isabella Nasser (c), Faith Nathan, Ruby Nicholas, Sariah Paki, Kaitlin Shave, Piper Simons, Sidney Taylor, Bienne Terita

Australian Men’s Sevens squad for 2025/26

Jayden Blake, Will Cartwright, Wallace Charlie, Ben Dalton, Ben Dowling, Aden Ekanayake, Oliver Harvey, Henry Hutchison (c), Michael Icely, Maurice Longbottom, James McGregor, Beau Morrison, Henry Paterson (c), Gage Phillips, Dietrich Roache, Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer (development contract), Hadley Tonga, James Turner, Josh Turner, Cooper Watters, Harry Wilson

HSBC SVNS Series 1 2025/26 destinations

Dubai, Cape Town, Singapore, Australia, Vancouver, USA, Hong Kong, Valladolid, Bordeaux