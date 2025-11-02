Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
International

'Frustrating': Pundit weighs in on where the All Blacks struggled in Chicago

Illinois , United States - 1 November 2025; Players from both side's tussle during the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

For long periods of the All Blacks‘ Test victory over Ireland in Chicago, Scott Robertson’s side struggled to wrestle momentum in their favour, and couldn’t build phases to hurt Andy Farrell’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then suddenly, with about 20 minutes to go, like the All Blacks of old, they clicked into gear with the bench making a real impact to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

This was the turning point of the encounter, after Ireland had frustrated the Kiwis in the opening half by trying to slow the game down.

Current Sky Sport commentator and former Bay of Plenty prop Ben Castle says that Farrell’s side found a way to try and slow the All Blacks down, which worked well in the first half.

Related

142-Test All Black veteran explains the 'courage' behind Ireland victory

Beauden Barrett, who lost both of his brothers in the game to nasty injuries, explains that the All Blacks were at their best in the last quarter of the game when they played to their strengths.

Read Now

“Though, when you look at this performance for Scott Robertson and this coaching team, they might be thinking to themselves, they’ll like what they’ve seen in parts, but they won’t like how teams have found out a way to slow them down,” Castle said on The Breakdown on Sky Sport.

“Kick the ball out, slow down that line out, get it into the crowd so they can’t go quickly. Slow down the defensive play. Slow down the ruck, get the ball away, make them chase back.

“So I think from an All Black point of view, we’d love to attack and love to counter attack but it’s often taken away.

“It frustrates them, and we saw in the first half, but what they will see on the other side is how good it was in that second half. There’s still stuff to work on, but how good it was in that second half, how they controlled possession, and that got the width and tempo into the game.”

Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina believes that the bench players are starting to understand their bench roles, as well as applying the game plan effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi came on and affected the Test match in a positive way, scoring a try each to close out the game for the All Blacks.

Fixture
Internationals
Scotland
17 - 25
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“I think they’re starting to understand, those lessons that they’ve sort of had from that not being able to finish with guys understanding their roles.

“We’re starting to build really good depth, in some cases right now, when your captain and vice captain go down, but the guys that sort of step in are beginning to become comfortable, being uncomfortable now.

“From not being able to finish guys understanding their roles, and possibly the coaches are also starting to understand what game plan they want to sort of implement around these guys, so the game was was messy, but they won in a fashion that sort of showed, hey, we have a plan and we’re going to stick to it, and everyone is aligned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

Schmidt reacts after ‘super’ winger and star flanker shine for Wallabies

Australia Women dominate SVNS Series warm-ups at Ignite7

Chiefs announce the signing of Wallabies and Waratahs midfielder

Boks: Ox Nche's replacement returns after 70 days in Test wilderness


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

7 Comments
j
johnz 5 days ago

Kicking the ball out with more focus on set piece is a huge part of test rugby, this is not Super rugby where all teams play similarly. Test rugby has always been that way. It’s a game of chess, where one team tries to nullify the strengths of the other.


If they were to look more objectively, Ireland were excellent in phase play for 60 minutes of that match. Well drilled, sharp and with super quick ruck ball, while the ABs looked slow and predictable in the same facet of the game.


The difference was the ABs found a way to break the game open for short periods and capitalise on those moments by playing what’s in front of them. Faiung’anuku and Sititi were big factors in allowing the ABs to play that way.

J
JW 4 days ago

Sadly Ireland have chosen to play checkers rather than Chess.


Their strategy could be made null and void with a sensible ref and one or two free kicks.

P
Poorfour 5 days ago

Although Ireland came out of the 20 minute red card period ahead, I think it took a big toll on them in terms of the level of effort they’d had to expend, and that combined with the age of their squad and the ABs fitness made the difference late on.


But Scotland and England will be looking at the game and seeing areas where they can pressure this NZ side. They’ll still be vulnerable to moments of magic, but I think they’ll see where they might be able to build a defensible lead.

J
John H 5 days ago

I think those 2 x pundits are away with the fairies.

Yes Ireland slowed it down a bit, but the ABs were horrendous, get into good position make a mistake, drop the ball, lineout stuff up. Stupid behind dummy runner passes. They never took it straight up th middle to the Irish, always trying for miracle balls.

Last 20 or so they became a bit more direct

B
Budhachief 5 days ago

Isn't it amazing when we start being direct we look like a different team? The whole reason Quin Tupaea looks good is he plays direct. It's basic rugby. Earn the right to go wide.

R
Ron Burgundy 5 days ago

Yes we had ball but the basic skills in that first 50 were some of the worst I’ve seen

Not helped by a ridiculous 55min first half too for both sides

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 13 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 16 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 28 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 34 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 35 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 46 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 55 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.