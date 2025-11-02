Chiefs announce the signing of Wallabies and Waratahs midfielder

International season is in full swing, but there’s no stopping the Super Rugby Pacific franchises from strengthening their squads for the 2026 season that starts in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs, under new head coach Jono Gibbes, have today announced the signing of capped Wallabies midfielder Lalakai Foketi, who will return to Hamilton after being born in the New Zealand city back in 1994.

The nine-Test Wallaby has made 85 appearances for the Waratahs over a seven-year stint at the Sydney-based franchise, after playing for Bay of Plenty in the Bunnings NPC and the Chiefs development team in the Dave Rennie era.

Foketi joins Tyrone Thompson as the second off-season signing for the Chiefs, who will be looking to go one better in next year’s competition.

The 30-year-old midfielder is excited to be back in New Zealand, where it all started, saying he can’t wait to be part of the Chiefs family again.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to where it all began and be a part of the Chiefs family,” Foketi says.

“A massive thank you to everyone in the organisation for allowing me to come back and test myself to be a better player and person in 2026. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Gibbes, who will take charge of his first season as head coach of the Chiefs in their 30th year as a franchise, says that bringing Foketi back into the environment was crucial because of his International experience.

“Lalakai is a quality player who brings international experience and an understanding of what Chiefs Rugby is all about.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited to welcome him back into our environment and look forward to seeing his maturity play out both on and off the field.”

The Chiefs get their 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season underway against the Blues on February 14.