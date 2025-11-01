Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

Young pair of locks step up as All Blacks sweat on captain Barrett

Josh Lord and Fabian Holland of the All Blacks battle for a lineout with Jack Conan of Ireland during the The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch at Soldier Field on November 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Returning All Black lock Josh Lord got more than he bargained for in Chicago on his international return, entering the game in just third minute.

Captain Scott Barrett suffered a laceration on his leg which required an early substitution, with Lord partnering 2025 rookie Fabian Holland for the duration of the contest from the third minute.

The pair of young locks held firm against the experience of Ireland’s pack, disrupting their lineout multiple times. For his efforts, Dutchman Holland was named man-of-the-match after nine carries and eight tackles.

“Lordy, he went straight into calling lineouts,” Robertson said.

“He backed himself, he got picked off for a couple, but kept trusting himself and picked off a few off them. Cleaned rucks, 6 foot 9 and learning quickly, so pleased for them both.

“Both great engines, and getting better at their craft. I’m pleased for them.”

Holland pulled in five takes while Lord finished with two takes as the All Blacks completed at 75 per cent which wasn’t spectacular, but it bettered Ireland’s mark of 69 per cent as the pressure went both ways. Ireland also struggled from restarts, securing just 67 per cent of them.

The All Blacks will assess the status of captain Scott Barrett over the coming days but Robertson said his leg cut is a “decent one”.

“He’s got a laceration,” Robertson said of his captain.

“He’s got to cut his leg, so we’ll see how long that’s going to take. But it’s a decent one, a little sprig above his knee there.

Having already lost Patrick Tuipulotu before the tour, the All Blacks lock stocks are thin.

Blues lock Sam Darry is the only other second rower in the squad, while All Blacks XV locks Josh Beehre, Caleb Delany and Jamie Hannah are in the UK.

Naitoa Ah Koui and Isaia Walker-Leawere were withdrawn from the All Blacks XV squad last week.

The All Blacks play Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT
