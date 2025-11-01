Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
Autumn Nations Series

Andy Farrell on why this Ireland loss 'hurts a little more'

Stuart McCloskey of Ireland reacts after the Gallagher Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Andy Farrell has identified a “sharpness” issue in his Ireland side’s loss to the All Blacks at Chicago’s Soldier Field after being run off the park in the final quarter of the Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach was sure to split his time in the postgame press conference between the positives and negatives of a performance that saw his side lead for the majority of proceedings, before conceding three unanswered tries and another on fulltime that was scrubbed due to a forward pass.

But in a Test billed as ‘The Rematch’ after Ireland’s famous 2016 upset, where they downed the All Blacks for the first time in their rugby history, the loss had left the coach with an extra dash of disappointment.

Ireland were guilty of conceding 15 turnovers in the match, winning less than 70 per cent of their lineout ball, and managed just half of New Zealand’s post-contact metres.

“Well, obviously, it’s disappointing to lose any game,” Farrell started, post-match. “When you play a top-tier side, and a world-class side like New Zealand, you always want to judge yourself against that type of opposition. And then you put the occasion and all of that together, and it hurts a little bit more.

“Understanding why that happened is obviously key for us now and addressing all of that and making sure that we move forward pretty quickly for what is a pretty important Autumn.”

Points Flow Chart

New Zealand win +13
Time in lead
56
Mins in lead
20
69%
% Of Game In Lead
25%
12%
Possession Last 10 min
88%
0
Points Last 10 min
5

Indeed, with the Rugby World Cup draw set to take place following the current Test window, world ranking points are as sought after as ever, and Ireland’s schedule doesn’t offer much reprieve with Japan, Australia and South Africa all on the hit list.

When assessing the issues that need to be resolved before next week’s date with the Brave Blossoms, Farrell pinpointed some shortcomings related to the mental side of the game.

“You subconsciously suppress yourself a little bit when things don’t start going your way, and I’m talking two tries, and the game goes away from us a little bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One hundred per cent, we were slower off the floor, and that’s not right. I thought our fitness was pretty good.

“It’s what we talked about before the game, it’s mental switch off, mental sharpness, lapses in concentration for two or three seconds, and you get hurt.

“I thought we managed the red card, and the subs who were coming on with fresh legs; I didn’t think it was a fitness problem, it was a sharpness to our game that was the issue.”

Related

Scott Robertson reacts to All Blacks second half blitz to beat Ireland

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson was happy with the way his team fought through a scrappy first half to lift during the back end to a 26-13 win over Ireland. 

Read Now

Turning his attention to the positives, Farrell appeared impressed by Jack Crowley‘s showing as Ireland’s game-driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought we managed the game tactically pretty well. I thought our kicking game struck territory, getting us in the right parts of the field. Although some of our kicks were off, the manner of them was the right thing to do. I thought we’d given ourselves a bit of territory, but it’s all about converting. It’s all about putting points on the board.

“I thought the start of the second half was pretty good, but when you drop a good line, drop a ball, and all of a sudden the ball’s in behind you and you get a turnover and a kick to the corner, that’s the game. That’s how quickly the game can turn on you.

“You can defend really well at times in your own 22, but if you get an infringement in the lineout and you go again, then you need to back that up, but we missed the tackle. All of a sudden, you’re two tries down, and it’s not going to be good enough against a side like that.”

Recommended

Joe Schmidt teases return of overseas-based Wallabies after England loss

Dan Sheehan says All Blacks loss 'a bitter pill to swallow'

Joe Schmidt pinpoints key ‘difference’ in England’s win over Wallabies

Gregor Townsend's four word response to Scotland facing All Blacks


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

10 Comments
P
PMcD 6 days ago

That was the best IRE performance I has seen since ENG last year and the points difference really shows the issue, they were competitive for 60 mins but the bench wasn’t good enough and lost it’s cohesion.


I hate to say it but IRE are moving to where ENG were in 2024 - can compete with the best for 60 mins and then falls off in the end quarter. They need another 5 or 6 players to strengthen the pack and bring a bit of creativity off the bench.


You can see the difference Farrell Snr made for the 1st 60 but he’s got more work to do in building out the bench this season.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Yeah, they haven’t got them, not at the level to keep them top 2 or 3. And 5 or 6 to strengthen the pack will very soon be 5 or 6 to strengthen the backs too!!

D
Dave Didley 6 days ago

Almighty learning opportunity for Farrell if he's prepared to get a bit bolder with selections.


Bundi looks done and there must be at least 3 better options than Casey.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

We weren’t rusty, we are not rusty, we won’t be rusty.


“We have a sharpness issue”.


I wonder what the issue will be when the Boks come to town…???

j
johnz 6 days ago

Blunt, not rusty.

P
PMcD 6 days ago

To be honest Ed, they were far better than I was expecting given most have only had 1 or 2 games since the Lions. That was not an easy game to have 1st up but sadly you also have tougher games ahead that will expose the bench weakness even further.


I doubt anyone will beat SA this tour. They look exceptional.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 9 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 21 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 26 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 27 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 39 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 48 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 52 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 55 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 58 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 59 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.