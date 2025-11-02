Schmidt reacts after ‘super’ winger and star flanker shine for Wallabies

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt commended star flanker Fraser McReight and “super” winger Harry Potter for their performances against England, despite the men in gold falling to a 25-7 Autumn Nations Series defeat.

McReight was a shining light for the Wallabies, winning five turnovers and making a team-high 13 stops on the defensive side of the ball. While Hunter Paisami topped the charts, McReight was also top-six for carries, equal with the team’s try-scoring wing.

Potter raced away for the Wallabies’ sole try of the Test in the 33rd minute, picking off a pass before racing practically the full length of the field to the house – finishing the match with more than 125 running metres from 11 carries.

England were clinical in the second term, with Henry Pollock starring off the bench, as inaccuracies hurt the Wallabies. Australia finished with a slight majority of possession and had five players in the top seven for carries, but they failed to turn that pressure into enough points.

“Those two guys played really well. I thought Fraser got on the ball really well for some positive turnovers and earned some penalties,” Schmidt said post-game on Stan Sport.

“Harry was super. Even catching above his head to get a free kick inside the 22 and obviously his length-of-the-field try.

“There were other guys who were working away quite hard and probably some who lost their way a little bit. We’ll have a good debrief and we’re going to have to massively improve in order to get our game right for Italy.”

Potter’s try deep into the first half brought the Wallabies back into the contest, making it a one-score game and reducing England’s 10-point advantage. George Ford had opened the scoring with a penalty midway through the half before Ben Earl crossed for a try.

While the scoreboard read 10-7 at the break, and stayed that way for a decent period in the second term, England’s bench “was part of the difference.” Pollocked scored in the 58th minute, before Alex Mitchell and replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie registered tries of their own.



England scored 15 unanswered points as they began their November Internationals with a statement win against one of their great rivals. As for the Wallabies, they’ll look to bounce back next weekend away to Italy.

“I felt we hung in the first half and we’re pretty competitive, maybe had a couple of chances that we didn’t take, but probably got lucky with the one we did when Harry Potter got away and scored,” Schmidt reflected.

“It was a real seesaw affair but I felt they got the better of us in the second half. They’re a really good team. Particularly that last quarter when thought some of the guys coming off the bench, with the experience and power they had off the bench, I felt we struggled in that last quarter.

“That was part of the difference… we had a couple of chances inside the 22, probably lost momentum just being loose with the ball and conditions that were a little bit slippery.”

The Wallabies confirmed a squad update after the Test, with Exeter Chiefs duo Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper travelling with the group to Udine. Both men missed the England match as it fell outside World Rugby’s three-week international window.

There’s been no official word yet on the availability of La Rochelle lock Will Skelton or Leicester Tigers fly-half James O’Connor, but Schmidt name-dropped both men when speaking about the changes the team may make for their last three Tests of 2025.

“The likes of Len Ikitau’s, the Tom Hooper’s, the Will Skelton’s. I think that strength and depth, while we’re trying to build it at the moment, it’s a work in progress,” he added.

“Maybe they could have been useful today but I love the way the guys who are here, the effort they put in and the way they kept fighting till the end.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t get something at the end, just probably to balance the scoreboard a little bit.”