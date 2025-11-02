Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
Autumn Nations Series

Schmidt reacts after ‘super’ winger and star flanker shine for Wallabies

Harry Potter, left, and Fraser McReight of Australia during the Australia Wallabies Captain's Run at The Lensbury on October 31, 2025 in Teddington, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt commended star flanker Fraser McReight and “super” winger Harry Potter for their performances against England, despite the men in gold falling to a 25-7 Autumn Nations Series defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

McReight was a shining light for the Wallabies, winning five turnovers and making a team-high 13 stops on the defensive side of the ball.  While Hunter Paisami topped the charts, McReight was also top-six for carries, equal with the team’s try-scoring wing.

Potter raced away for the Wallabies’ sole try of the Test in the 33rd minute, picking off a pass before racing practically the full length of the field to the house – finishing the match with more than 125 running metres from 11 carries.

England were clinical in the second term, with Henry Pollock starring off the bench, as inaccuracies hurt the Wallabies. Australia finished with a slight majority of possession and had five players in the top seven for carries, but they failed to turn that pressure into enough points.

“Those two guys played really well. I thought Fraser got on the ball really well for some positive turnovers and earned some penalties,” Schmidt said post-game on Stan Sport.

“Harry was super. Even catching above his head to get a free kick inside the 22 and obviously his length-of-the-field try.

“There were other guys who were working away quite hard and probably some who lost their way a little bit. We’ll have a good debrief and we’re going to have to massively improve in order to get our game right for Italy.”

Potter’s try deep into the first half brought the Wallabies back into the contest, making it a one-score game and reducing England’s 10-point advantage. George Ford had opened the scoring with a penalty midway through the half before Ben Earl crossed for a try.

While the scoreboard read 10-7 at the break, and stayed that way for a decent period in the second term, England’s bench “was part of the difference.” Pollocked scored in the 58th minute, before Alex Mitchell and replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie registered tries of their own.

Related

John Eales Medallist returns as Wallabies confirm squad update

Exeter Chiefs duo Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper will travel with the Wallabies to Udine, Italy, for next weekend’s clash with the Azzurri.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

England scored 15 unanswered points as they began their November Internationals with a statement win against one of their great rivals. As for the Wallabies, they’ll look to bounce back next weekend away to Italy.

“I felt we hung in the first half and we’re pretty competitive, maybe had a couple of chances that we didn’t take, but probably got lucky with the one we did when Harry Potter got away and scored,” Schmidt reflected.

“It was a real seesaw affair but I felt they got the better of us in the second half. They’re a really good team. Particularly that last quarter when  thought some of the guys coming off the bench, with the experience and power they had off the bench, I felt we struggled in that last quarter.

“That was part of the difference… we had a couple of chances inside the 22, probably lost momentum just being loose with the ball and conditions that were a little bit slippery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies confirmed a squad update after the Test, with Exeter Chiefs duo Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper travelling with the group to Udine. Both men missed the England match as it fell outside World Rugby’s three-week international window.

There’s been no official word yet on the availability of La Rochelle lock Will Skelton or Leicester Tigers fly-half James O’Connor, but Schmidt name-dropped both men when speaking about the changes the team may make for their last three Tests of 2025.

“The likes of Len Ikitau’s, the Tom Hooper’s, the Will Skelton’s. I think that strength and depth, while we’re trying to build it at the moment, it’s a work in progress,” he added.

“Maybe they could have been useful today but I love the way the guys who are here, the effort they put in and the way they kept fighting till the end.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t get something at the end, just probably to balance the scoreboard a little bit.”


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 14 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 18 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 25 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 35 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 36 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 47 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 57 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.