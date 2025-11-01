John Eales Medallist returns as Wallabies confirm squad update

Exeter Chiefs duo Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper will travel with the Wallabies to Udine, Italy, for next weekend’s clash with the Azzurri. The Wallabies confirmed the squad update after Saturday’s 25-7 Autumn Nations Series defeat to England.

Australia’s PREM Rugby trio of Ikitau, Hooper and Leicester Tigers fly-half James O’Connor were among those who weren’t available to suit up for the Wallabies at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, as the Test fell outside World Rugby’s international window.

Ikitau was awarded the John Eales Medal at the Rugby Australia Awards in Sydney last month, which goes to the best and most consistent Wallaby from the last 12 months, having made 13 consecutive starts in the midfield.

Hooper has made nine appearances in Wallaby gold this year, which included a Player of the Match performance against the British & Irish Lions in Sydney. Both Ikitau and Hooper will be available to face Italy in the team’s third Spring Tour fixture.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt teased post-game that both Exeter Chiefs recruits weren’t “far away” from returning to the international arena. Their inclusion in the squad for Italy was officially confirmed on Sunday morning (AEDT), although James O’Connor has not been recalled.

“Post this evening, we’ll make some firmer decisions on those players,” Schmidt told reporters at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

“Len and Tom Hooper were both at the game today, in with the team so they’re not far away.

“I think James is on holiday but he is coming back from holiday. He played a lot during the Lions, TRC, straight into Leicester so for him to get a break was the best thing.”



Harry Potter scored Australia’s try in the loss to England, with the winger picking off a pass late in the first half, before racing the length-of-the-field to the house. Tane Edmed added the extras, making it a one score game.

But the second term was dominated by the English, with Henry Pollock scoring the first of the team’s three tries in the half. Alex Mitchell and Luke Cowan-Dickie also crossed for tries, as the hosts ran away with a comprehensive 18-point triumph.

“A few lessons out there for sure,” Schmidt reflected.

“I think we’re right in the game at 10-7, at half-time, and even leading into half-time, we had a little bit of momentum, and after half-time had a couple of 22 entries, one where we got really good momentum.

“I felt that we’re right in it but I did think that the bench made a difference from England. They really did step up the level of intensity and the physical combat that they brought. Until that time, I thought the game was really well balanced.

“From a couple of kicks there were a couple of tries but the likes of Harry Potter, Andrew Kellaway, there was some really good work from our players in the air. I think it’s something that everyone has to just keep working on because they were the two entry points for England into the game.

“We had an early one where when Harry Potter tried to throw a ball over to Andrew Kellaway on an overlap and it got intercepted, but then Harry certainly made up for that from his length of the field effort.

“We’ve obviously got to have a bit of a look at some of our maul defence, but we got some really good pressure on their lineout. We stole a few of their lineouts, got good pressure on their lineout, but once they started to get a flow of possession from touch, it did make it very tough.”