Australia Women dominate SVNS Series warm-ups at Ignite7

Australia can take plenty of confidence into the HSBC SVNS Series opener in Dubai on November 29-30 after defeating a new-look Black Ferns Sevens squad twice during the Ignite7 tournament in Tauranga last weekend.

New Zealand Rugby held the fourth edition of the prestigious pathway event at Blake Park, which saw the next generation of sevens stars showcase their talent on a national stage. They represented either the women’s or men’s Inferno, Bolt, Surge or Power.

Power beat Bolt 29-15 to win the women’s competition, before Bolt brought their weekend to an end with a comprehensive 40-5 triumph over Inferno. That was Bolt Men’s first win over the tournament, having gone 0-3 on the opening day of play.

Fans were treated to international rugby as well, with some of the world’s best teams taking to the field ahead of the new SVNS season. Australia and Fiji played the All Blacks Sevens, while the Black Ferns Sevens faced Australia, Fiji and Japan.

Women’s Rugby World Cup stars Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt headlined the Black Ferns Sevens squad, which didn’t include SVNS Series phenomenon Jorja Miller or team captain Sarah Hirini.

Hirini took to social media on Sunday to announce her pregnancy.

It was a fairly different New Zealand Women’s squad selected, which included some established SVNS regulars with a mix of rising stars. The Black Ferns Sevens lost to Australia 38-5 early on day one, before bouncing back 29-5 against Japan and falling to Fijiana 19-10.

On day two, they defeated Japan convincingly before getting the better of Fijiana by five points, but their final match of the weekend was a 40-5 loss to Australia. That was also the final fixture of the entire Ignite7 event.

Australia Women went undefeated in their six matches.



The All Blacks Sevens went 2-0 on Saturday with a 14-point victory against Fiji, and later a 21-7 win against Australia. New Zealand drew with Australia on the second day before recording a tight win over Fiji.

These are just warm-up matches, with the SVNS Series kicking off in a matter of weeks. Cape Town, Singapore, Australia, Vancouver and the USA will also host regular season stops, before the World Championships in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

“The HSBC SVNS is back! Dubai is the perfect kick-off for the new-look series, featuring the world’s top teams, the biggest stars and more best v best matches over two competition days,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement.

“With a runway through to the LA 2028 Olympic Games, some of the biggest stars who shone brightly at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be in action, bringing fans even closer to the personalities who inspired a new fanbase for the sport.”

Dubai Sevens Festival Director Mathew Tait added: “With so many Women’s Rugby World Cup stars returning to the HSBC SVNS stage, this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s will be a showcase of world-class talent. Dubai sets the tone for the global series, and fans can expect thrilling matches, incredible music, and an electric atmosphere.”

Ignite7 results

Day one

10:00am All Blacks Sevens 28 def Fiji Men 14

10:22am Fijiana 22 lost to Japan Women 28

10:44am Black Ferns Sevens 5 lost to Australia Women 38

11:06am Power Women 27 def Inferno Women 5

11:28am Bolt Women 10 lost to Surge Women 32

11:50am Inferno Men 12 lost to Power Men 17

12:12pm Surge Men 31 def Bolt Men 28

12:34pm Break

1:04pm Australia Men 5 lost to Fiji Men 19

1:26pm Fijiana 12 lost to Australia Women 38

1:48pm Black Ferns Sevens 29 def Japan Women 5

2:10pm Inferno Women 17 lost to Surge Women 24

2:32pm Power Women 22 def Bolt Women 9

2:54pm Surge Men 27 def Inferno Men 15

3:16pm Bolt Men 7 lost to Power Men 28

3:38pm All Blacks Sevens 21 def Australia Men 7

4:00pm Power Women 29 def Surge Women 14

4:22pm Break

4:30pm Inferno Women 10 lost to Bolt Women 17

4:52pm Surge Men 27 lost to Power Men 24

5:14pm Bolt Men 21 lost to Inferno Men 24

5:36pm Australia Women 33 def Japan Women 17

5:58pm Black Ferns Sevens 10 lost to Fijiana 19

6:20pm Fiji Men 19 def Australia Men 17

Day Two

9:30am Black Ferns Sevens 35 def Japan Women 7

9:52am Australia Women 35 def Fijiana 7

10:14am All Blacks Sevens 19 lost to Australia Men 19 (draw)

10:36am Power Women 27 def Inferno Women 17

10:58am Bolt Women 22 lost to Surge Women 29

11:20am Bolt Men 19 lost to Power Men 26

11:42am Surge Men 10 lost to Inferno Men 19

12:04pm Break

12:14pm Japan Women 7 lost to Australia Women 38

12:36pm Black Ferns Sevens 34 def Fijiana 29

12:58pm All Blacks Sevens 12 def Fiji Men 7

1:20pm Break

1:30pm Inferno Women 14 lost to Surge Women 29

1:52pm Power Women 29 def Bolt Women 15

2:14pm Surge Men 0 lost to Power Men 26

2:36pm Bolt Men 40 def Inferno Men 5

2:58pm Break

3:20pm Australia Men 29 def Fiji Men 10

3:42pm Fijiana 26 lost to Japan Women 17

4:04pm Black Ferns Sevens 5 lost to Australia Women 40