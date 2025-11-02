Northern Edition
International

Henry Pollock: I told him - ‘second half, buddy, set your alarm for that’

By PA
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Henry Pollock of England celebrates scoring his team's second during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock primed his Hong Kong-based brother to set his alarm in time to watch his influential second-half cameo as England overcame Australia 25-7 at Allianz Stadium.

Pollock confirmed his status as one of the game’s most exciting talents by conjuring the brilliant 59th minute try that placed England in control of the autumn opener, also registering his third Test try in two replacement appearances.

Sporting the peroxide blonde hair style that he says was inspired by Chelsea winger Garnacho, the 20-year-old back row grabbed the headlines as part of Steve Borthwick’s bomb squad that turned the tide against the Wallabies.

And he backed himself to deliver at Twickenham by urging his brother Angus to tune in for his pivotal touch down.

“My brother’s abroad in Hong Kong right now. I told him – ‘second half, buddy, set your alarm for that’,” Pollock said.

“I messaged him to see if he had woken up for the game or if he was still in bed. Hearing from him and my family is massively important to me.”

When asked about the excitement that greeted his involvement at Twickenham, Pollock said: “I guess it comes with playing and comes with what I bring.

“I don’t think too much into it, but we’re always playing to get the fans on our side and we definitely did that against Australia.

“There’s definitely more to come from us. We’re not just a team that can kick the ball and get it back. We want to be a team that can do everything and we’re constantly working on that.

“You saw the leadership brought by George Ford and how composed he was and Tom Roebuck was just outstanding in the air.”

The autumn continues with Fiji’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday and England appear to avoided any injury complications ahead of the second of their four fixtures this autumn.

Freddie Steward picked up a hand injury against Australia but while Leicester full-back will miss training on Monday, he is expected to be ready to face the Islanders.

England posted their eighth successive victory by dispatching the Wallabies and are unbeaten since falling to Ireland in Dublin at the start of the Six Nations, but fly-half Ford cautions against getting carried away.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground. It’s only one win, there’s loads we can get better at today and we know how dangerous Fiji are going to be next week,” the Test centurion said.

“If you look back to last autumn we did lose a few games, but for me I’m still feeling the same now.

“This was a good win, a solid win, but it’s just a start, we can’t look any further than what we’ve got next weekend.

“When you come off the field you’re obviously happy you won, but you’re a little bit unsatisfied with aspects.”

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 10 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 13 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 14 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 25 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 31 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 32 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 43 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 52 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 57 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 59 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
