‘Not be afraid’: Schmidt’s take on rankings before 2027 World Cup Draw

Joe Schmidt insists that while it would be “ideal” for the Wallabies to secure a top-six spot in the world rankings, missing out doesn’t have to dampen their hopes of winning the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup on Australian soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup Draw in Sydney, the Wallabies are currently on track for a spot in the second band of pool seedings, which would see them take on one “of the big guns” before the new-look finals structure.

Australia could be drawn in a pool with two-time defending World Cup winners South Africa, arch-rivals New Zealand, or any of the other sides in the top six. If the Wallabies want to avoid that fate, they’ll need to improve on their seventh-place world ranking.

Following last weekend’s 25-7 Autumn Nations Series defeat to England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, the Wallabies have lost some ground on sixth-placed Los Pumas. They’ve got three matches left this season before the World Cup Draw on December 3.

Schmidt has explained that while the Wallabies would prefer to be in the top band for the pool draw, it’s more important for the team to focus on improving and playing without fear, having shown clear signs of growth already in 2025.

“If we don’t get to six in the world, all we’ve got to do is just keep building, because you can still be a great chance and not be six in the world,” Schmidt told reporters on Saturday.

“That would be ideal for us, but we’ve got to be able to build over the next two years and not be afraid of playing one of the big guns.

“Having had some big wins this season so far, I think we’ve demonstrated ability with a full squad that we can knock teams over, and we’ve got to build depth in behind that squad. This tour is really part of that.



“Italy will be very tough. They were one score away from England at half-time last time they played them. They’re a good side and they’re coached by a good friend of mine in ‘Gonzo’ Quesada. I know that Gonzo’s a very good coach and he’ll have them primed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look through their team and they’ve got some great attacking players… so many players that play at the very top level and that’s going to be a massive challenge for us. We’re gonna have to dust ourselves off very quickly.”

Almost 12 months ago to the day, the Wallabies shocked England 42-37 at Allianz Stadium, with Max Jorgensen flying down the left edge to score the last-gasp winner. That was the first in a series of famous Wallabies wins, which included a triumph over the British & Irish Lions.

Australia also secured a thrilling win over the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, a famous comeback against South Africa at Emirates Airline Park during this year’s Rugby Championship, before triumphing over Los Pumas and the Brave Blossoms in Tests.

Two years out from the World Cup, the Wallabies are building. Up next is a match away to Italy, who defeated the Australians in their last meeting, with debutant Ben Donaldson failing to hit the mark with what would’ve been a match-winning conversion in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think we speak about anything that preceded the last 18 months. All we’ve said is we are where we are, we have the depth that we have, and we have the challenge in front of us that we face,” Schmidt said.

“We’ve tried to just face that challenge and try to incrementally improve and unfortunately that’s not linear, and particularly when you get a team at home, highly motivated.

“We are mindful of what happened last time we went to Italy, well I am because I’ve looked back at that game and I caught up with Dave Rennie in Japan and we discussed it briefly.

“But all we can affect now is how well we prepare to go into that game and be as competitive and get the performance that’s more accurate than what we feel we put out tonight.”