Fiji playmaker Volavola signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

Fijian international Ben Volavola has signed with the Queensland Reds for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with the Australia-born playmaker set to regain Wallabies eligibility in nine months’ time.

Volavola has played more than 200 games of professional rugby, including stints with three other Super Rugby clubs. After debuting for the NSW Waratahs in 2013, Volavola went on to play seven matches for the Crusaders and 11 for the Melbourne Rebels.

In 38 appearances for the Flying Fijians, Volavola went to the 2015 and 2019 Men’s Rugby World Cups, and remains eligible to play for the team – for now. The 34-year-old could potentially suit up for the Wallabies if the Flying Fijians don’t select the fly-half in the next year

Volavola last represented Fiji on August 5, 2023, when they defeated Japan 35-12. The utility back has since spent time in France’s Pro D2 with Agen in England’s Premiership with Leicester Tigers, playing 10 games last season under former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika.

“The biggest reason I found the Reds so appealing is believing that they have a squad that can challenge for some silverware,” Volavola said in a statement.

“With a two-year-old son, the attraction of getting back to Australia and being surrounded by family is appealing as well.

“To play international rugby again and get myself to a Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027 is definitely an ambition. That is a long-term goal that I’m very inspired and driven to do.

“Even being in Europe, I tried to stay up to date with Super Rugby via YouTube highlights. Seeing how the Reds play the game is one of the things that excites me,” Volavola added.

“There’s a run-the-ball mentality but a smart kicking game and impressive work by the forwards mixed into that attacking identity.



“Playing under ‘Cheik’ at Leicester reinvigorated my game. It was a blessing,” he added.

“I’ve played fly-half, fullback and centre in Europe. You get chucked into the centres and it helps you become a better 10 or playmaker because you better understand how your outside men like the ball delivered.”

Volavola has proven himself a reliable option for teams around the world as a fly-half, inside centre or fullback. The Reds recruit was often used as an impact player off the bench by the Tigers last season, but started three matches at No. 10 in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

With code-hopping Wallaby Carter Gordon recently putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Reds, the competition for the starting fly-half role next season will be fierce, with Tom Lynagh and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips also vying for that spot.

“The ability to play multiple positions is a really strong attribute within our Reds squad,” Kiss said.

“Ben has experience at the top level in multiple positions, he’s a proven kicker and his previous seasons in Super Rugby will hold him in good stead. He will be a useful and experienced voice around our younger backs.”