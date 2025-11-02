Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Fiji playmaker Volavola signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

Ben Volavola of Fiji in action against Craig Casey of Ireland during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Fijian international Ben Volavola has signed with the Queensland Reds for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with the Australia-born playmaker set to regain Wallabies eligibility in nine months’ time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volavola has played more than 200 games of professional rugby, including stints with three other Super Rugby clubs. After debuting for the NSW Waratahs in 2013, Volavola went on to play seven matches for the Crusaders and 11 for the Melbourne Rebels.

In 38 appearances for the Flying Fijians, Volavola went to the 2015 and 2019 Men’s Rugby World Cups, and remains eligible to play for the team – for now. The 34-year-old could potentially suit up for the Wallabies if the Flying Fijians don’t select the fly-half in the next year

Volavola last represented Fiji on August 5, 2023, when they defeated Japan 35-12. The utility back has since spent time in France’s Pro D2 with Agen in England’s Premiership with Leicester Tigers, playing 10 games last season under former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika.

“The biggest reason I found the Reds so appealing is believing that they have a squad that can challenge for some silverware,” Volavola said in a statement.

“With a two-year-old son, the attraction of getting back to Australia and being surrounded by family is appealing as well.

“To play international rugby again and get myself to a Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027 is definitely an ambition. That is a long-term goal that I’m very inspired and driven to do.

“Even being in Europe, I tried to stay up to date with Super Rugby via YouTube highlights. Seeing how the Reds play the game is one of the things that excites me,” Volavola added.

“There’s a run-the-ball mentality but a smart kicking game and impressive work by the forwards mixed into that attacking identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Playing under ‘Cheik’ at Leicester reinvigorated my game. It was a blessing,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve played fly-half, fullback and centre in Europe. You get chucked into the centres and it helps you become a better 10 or playmaker because you better understand how your outside men like the ball delivered.”

Volavola has proven himself a reliable option for teams around the world as a fly-half, inside centre or fullback. The Reds recruit was often used as an impact player off the bench by the Tigers last season, but started three matches at No. 10 in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

With code-hopping Wallaby Carter Gordon recently putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Reds, the competition for the starting fly-half role next season will be fierce, with Tom Lynagh and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips also vying for that spot.

“The ability to play multiple positions is a really strong attribute within our Reds squad,” Kiss said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ben has experience at the top level in multiple positions, he’s a proven kicker and his previous seasons in Super Rugby will hold him in good stead. He will be a useful and experienced voice around our younger backs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 8 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 12 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 24 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 30 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 42 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 51 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 55 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 58 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
