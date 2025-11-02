Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
Autumn Nations Series

Harry Wilson pinpoints what ‘hurt’ Wallabies in England loss

Harry Wilson of Australia leads the team off the pitch during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Harry Wilson believes inaccuracies in the A-zone hurt the Wallabies most against England, as the visitors failed to turn attacking pressure into points during the 25-7 Autumn Nations Series defeat at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

12 months on from a 79-point thriller between the rival sides at the same venue, the Wallabies managed just one try, with winger Harry Potter picking off a pass before racing the full length to score in the 33rd minute.

Tane Edmed added the extras but the Australians didn’t score any more points during the next 45 minutes. England ran away with a confidence-building 18-point triumph, crossing for three tries to none during the second term.

The Wallabies had 55 per cent of possession throughout the 80 minutes, spending almost one quarter of their time with the ball in the attacking 22, but the men in gold weren’t able to reward their own efforts with points.

“We’re very disappointed with that,” the Wallabies captain said post-game on Stan Sport.

“Credit to England, they played really well, played the conditions well and we had a few chances there in the A-zone and we weren’t accurate enough. It hurt us there in the end.

“We just didn’t get it right on the day. There was a lot of good today but you’ve got to score points, you’ve got to convert in A-zone and we definitely weren’t good enough in that part of the game.”

British & Irish Lions backrower Henry Pollock starred as England piled on the points during the second term, scoring a crucial try in the 58th minute. Alex Mitchell and replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie also made their mark on the scoreboard with a try each inside the final 10 minutes.

Related

‘Not be afraid’: Schmidt’s take on rankings before 2027 World Cup Draw

Joe Schmidt insists that while it would be “ideal” for the Wallabies to secure a top-six world ranking, missing out wouldn’t dampen their World Cup hopes.

Read Now

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt highlighted England’s impact players as “a difference” after the Test. Pollock and Cowan-Dickie made their mark on the scoreboard, while fellow replacement Tom Curry also stood out during this famous victory.

“I think the starters did really well for themselves. They played a really good game, put a lot of pressure on us, and the bench had it pretty good from there,” Wilson added.

“Credit to them, they picked a strong squad and they got the result today.

“Onwards for us to verse Italy next week.”

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw just one month away, the seventh-placed Wallabies are still looking to rise up the world rankings. If they want to avoid the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and England in pool play, the Aussies will need to finish the year with a top-six ranking.

Exeter Chiefs duo Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper have been called into the squad for next weekend’s clash with Italy, having missed the England match as the Test fell outside of World Rugby’s three-week international window.

“The likes of Len Ikitau’s, the Tom Hooper’s, the Will Skelton’s. I think that strength and depth, while we’re trying to build it at the moment, it’s a work in progress,” Schmidt explained after the England defeat.

“Maybe they could have been useful today but I love the way the guys who are here, the effort they put in and the way they kept fighting till the end.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t get something at the end, just probably to balance the scoreboard a little bit.”

Recommended

‘Not be afraid’: Schmidt’s take on rankings before 2027 World Cup Draw

'Frustrating': Pundit weighs in on where the All Blacks struggled in Chicago

Schmidt reacts after ‘super’ winger and star flanker shine for Wallabies

Australia Women dominate SVNS Series warm-ups at Ignite7

ADVERTISEMENT


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
2

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

3

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

4

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
5

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
6

Ardie Savea concedes All Blacks camp 'on edge'

1
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

1 Comment
E
ED 5 days ago

The stats provided on the match page here, show England did just enough. The wallabies lead in 90% of the areas reported. The departing coach has effected positive change,,confidence through testing rookies/new faces. The returning tier 1 bods can’t have a negative effect this autumn. And what will Nawawawow! YKW bring next season? (check his season highlights…stunning).

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 9 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 13 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 14 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 25 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 31 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 32 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 43 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 52 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 56 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 59 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.