Crusaders secure the signing of highly-rated youngster Oli Mathis

The Crusaders have today announced the signing of highly-rated 20-year-old star Oli Mathis, for the 2027 and 2028 Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

This means that Mathis will be involved in the Crusaders’ wider training squad for this upcoming season, starting in February, before making the step up to a full-time professional contract at the start of the 2027 season.

Mathis, who has played for the All Blacks Sevens team, New Zealand U20’s and Waikato so far in his short career, burst onto the scene for the New Zealand Schools team in 2023, captaining the side against Australia.

The 20-year old has showed he can play in the loose-forwards and on the wing, showcasing this versatility throughout the last two Bunnings NPC campaigns.

Mathis won the Men’s Young Player of the Year award at the 2024 NZ Rugby Players Association Awards, before making his debut for the All Blacks Sevens team in Dubai on the HSBC World SVNS Series tour.

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney is full of praise for his new signing, saying that this is the next step on his journey.

“Oli is a player with huge potential and a great attitude. He’s already shown he can perform at a high level, and we’re excited to bring him into our environment to provide him an opportunity to take the next steps in his career,” Penney said.

“Having him in the wider training group in 2026 will enable familiarity with the environment to enable him to establish himself as he heads into the future with the Crusaders.”

Mathis explains that he’s excited to be able to learn off experienced campaigners like Ethan Blackadder and Christian Lio-Willie in the environment.

“I love rugby, and I love what I’m doing. I’m pretty excited to be part of this franchise after the year they’ve just had.

“I got a taste of the Crusaders environment and culture this year, and I’m really looking forward to being there full time in the wider training group for next season and leading into 2027 and 2028.

“To be able to take the opportunity to learn off some exciting & established talent – Lio-Willie & Blackadder, just to name a couple, is what is motivating me.”

The full 2026 Crusaders Wider Training Group will be announced on Friday, 7 November.

