Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders secure the signing of highly-rated youngster Oli Mathis

Mathis

The Crusaders have today announced the signing of highly-rated 20-year-old star Oli Mathis, for the 2027 and 2028 Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

This means that Mathis will be involved in the Crusaders’ wider training squad for this upcoming season, starting in February, before making the step up to a full-time professional contract at the start of the 2027 season.

Mathis, who has played for the All Blacks Sevens team, New Zealand U20’s and Waikato so far in his short career, burst onto the scene for the New Zealand Schools team in 2023, captaining the side against Australia.

The 20-year old has showed he can play in the loose-forwards and on the wing, showcasing this versatility throughout the last two Bunnings NPC campaigns.

Mathis won the Men’s Young Player of the Year award at the 2024 NZ Rugby Players Association Awards, before making his debut for the All Blacks Sevens team in Dubai on the HSBC World SVNS Series tour.

Former All Black impressed with young locking combination

Lord, who has now played nine Tests for the All Blacks, was tasked with calling the lineouts alongside 23-year-old Highlanders lock Fabian Holland for the rest of the Ireland encounter.

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney is full of praise for his new signing, saying that this is the next step on his journey.

“Oli is a player with huge potential and a great attitude. He’s already shown he can perform at a high level, and we’re excited to bring him into our environment to provide him an opportunity to take the next steps in his career,” Penney said.

“Having him in the wider training group in 2026 will enable familiarity with the environment to enable him to establish himself as he heads into the future with the Crusaders.”

Mathis explains that he’s excited to be able to learn off experienced campaigners like Ethan Blackadder and Christian Lio-Willie in the environment.

“I love rugby, and I love what I’m doing.  I’m pretty excited to be part of this franchise after the year they’ve just had.

“I got a taste of the Crusaders environment and culture this year, and I’m really looking forward to being there full time in the wider training group for next season and leading into 2027 and 2028.

“To be able to take the opportunity to learn off some exciting & established talent – Lio-Willie & Blackadder, just to name a couple, is what is motivating me.”

The full 2026 Crusaders Wider Training Group will be announced on Friday, 7 November.

ADVERTISEMENT


P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 5 days ago

BOOOOO-URNS

S
SC 5 days ago

Mathis will look great in red and black.


And no more of this playing wing stuff. To openside flanker you go, Ollie.

J
JW 5 days ago

Ennor will also be a great teacher, being a very similar player who has also gone from wing to center.


Normally I wouldn't encourage such a small player to bulk up like examples EB and CLW (if he really wants to turn himself into a tackling machine) but I don't see Ollie losing any threat in the open from it, he is so gifted.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 10 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 11 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 22 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 28 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 28 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 40 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 49 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 53 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 56 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 59 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
