Record-breaking Wallaroo calls time on international career

Record-breaking Wallaroo Alapeta Ngauamo has retired from international rugby at 36, as the national team prepares to start a new Women’s Rugby World Cup cycle in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngauamo became the oldest debutant in Wallaroos history as a 35-year-old, entering the Test arena for the first time against Ireland in Belfast in September 2024.

The front-rower made another appearance against Wales before travelling to South Africa as a member of Australia’s squad for WXV 2. The Wallaroos claimed their first major trophy in team history at that event with wins over Wales, South Africa and Scotland.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Ngauamo has called time on her Wallaroos career, but the former Queensland Reds prop intends to play a third season with the Western Force during the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s campaign.

“My dream of becoming a Wallaroo took longer than most but with the love and support of everyone who believed in me, I finally achieved it,” Ngauamo said in a statement.

“I started my first club jersey playing alongside three of my sisters and I leave my international one with countless more.

“For the brief time that I’ve served I hope I’ve done enough to leave my thread in the legacy of the jersey and wish all the best for our next generation of Wallaroos.

“Being a Wallaroo is the highest honour I can achieve in rugby and for that I say thank you.”

Ngauamo’s last international match was three months ago, with the Wallaroos running away with a convincing 36-5 win over Wales at North Sydney Oval.

The 36-year-old was used off the pine in all five appearances for the Wallaroos, having initially been called into the national squad after a series of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alapeta is a perfect example of persistence to reach the top, and never giving up on a dream,” interim Wallaroos head coach Sam Needs added.

“Seeing her debut for the Wallaroos in Ireland last year was a special moment for her and everyone who’s had the opportunity to be part of her journey.

“Her team-first attitude was on show again this year when she answered a last-minute call for us in August against Wales and her commitment to playing at short notice typified her as a teammate and person.

“On behalf of the Wallaroos we thank Alapeta for her contribution to the squad and wish her well in all she does in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT