Women's Internationals

Record-breaking Wallaroo calls time on international career

Alapeta Ngauamo of the Reds looks on prior to the Super W match between NSW Waratahs Women and Queensland Reds at Concord Oval, on April 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

Record-breaking Wallaroo Alapeta Ngauamo has retired from international rugby at 36, as the national team prepares to start a new Women’s Rugby World Cup cycle in 2026.

Ngauamo became the oldest debutant in Wallaroos history as a 35-year-old, entering the Test arena for the first time against Ireland in Belfast in September 2024.

The front-rower made another appearance against Wales before travelling to South Africa as a member of Australia’s squad for WXV 2. The Wallaroos claimed their first major trophy in team history at that event with wins over Wales, South Africa and Scotland.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Ngauamo has called time on her Wallaroos career, but the former Queensland Reds prop intends to play a third season with the Western Force during the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s campaign.

“My dream of becoming a Wallaroo took longer than most but with the love and support of everyone who believed in me, I finally achieved it,” Ngauamo said in a statement.

“I started my first club jersey playing alongside three of my sisters and I leave my international one with countless more.

“For the brief time that I’ve served I hope I’ve done enough to leave my thread in the legacy of the jersey and wish all the best for our next generation of Wallaroos.

“Being a Wallaroo is the highest honour I can achieve in rugby and for that I say thank you.”

Ngauamo’s last international match was three months ago, with the Wallaroos running away with a convincing 36-5 win over Wales at North Sydney Oval.

The 36-year-old was used off the pine in all five appearances for the Wallaroos, having initially been called into the national squad after a series of injuries.

“Alapeta is a perfect example of persistence to reach the top, and never giving up on a dream,” interim Wallaroos head coach Sam Needs added.

“Seeing her debut for the Wallaroos in Ireland last year was a special moment for her and everyone who’s had the opportunity to be part of her journey.

“Her team-first attitude was on show again this year when she answered a last-minute call for us in August against Wales and her commitment to playing at short notice typified her as a teammate and person.

“On behalf of the Wallaroos we thank Alapeta for her contribution to the squad and wish her well in all she does in the future.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 7 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 29 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 42 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 43 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 52 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
