Rugby World Cup

‘Everything to play for’ before next month’s Rugby World Cup Draw

Harry Wilson of Australia reacts to teammate Taniela Tupou during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and Argentina Pumas at Allianz Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

There’s “everything to play for” during the Autumn Nations Series, with teams such as the Wallabies fighting for a late rise up the world rankings, while others look to hold their place ahead of next month’s 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup Draw.

As things stand, the Wallabies are on track for a spot in the second band of pool seedings. If the Australians fail to surge up the world rankings before December 3, they will take on an international rugby heavyweight during the group stage.

Australia could face arch-rivals New Zealand, two-time defending Rugby World Cup winners South Africa, or their most recent opponent England in pool play. Ireland, France and Argentina are also placed in the top six on the world rankings at the moment.

That makes Australia’s next three Test matches incredibly important. If they can rise up one place on the rankings, they will be placed in the top band for the pool draw, which would see them miss the likes of the All Blacks and Springboks at that stage of the tournament.

“That team in seventh, we want to see that movement up,” former Wallabies lock Justin Harrison said on Stan Sport after Australia’s defeat to England last weekend.

“There’s everything to play for. These end-of-year tours are exactly where they need to be right now.

“There are players on the field today that will want to be able to get their hands on that jersey to put something that they can be happy with against Italy next week. It’s a great opportunity to develop some competition inside this squad and turn things around very quickly.”

The Wallabies will look to bounce back against Italy this weekend after falling to England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. Harry Potter scored Australia’s only try of the Test, as they fell to a 25-7 defeat – with the English running away with the result in the second term.

‘Not be afraid’: Schmidt’s take on rankings before 2027 World Cup Draw

Joe Schmidt insists that while it would be “ideal” for the Wallabies to secure a top-six world ranking, missing out wouldn’t dampen their World Cup hopes.

Coach Joe Schmidt was asked about the world rankings after the England match, with the New Zealand-born rugby guru calling on the Wallabies “to build over the next two years and not be afraid of playing one of the big guns.”

For now, their focus is Italy.

Australia haven’t faced the Italians in three years, when they suffered a shock one-point defeat. Ben Donaldson had a chance to be the hero on debut, but the playmaker missed an attempted conversion which would’ve seen the Wallabies take the win.

“If we don’t get to six in the world, all we’ve got to do is just keep building, because you can still be a great chance and not be six in the world,” Schmidt told reporters on Saturday.

“That would be ideal for us.

“Having had some big wins this season so far, I think we’ve demonstrated ability with a full squad that we can knock teams over, and we’ve got to build depth in behind that squad. This tour is really part of that.

Italy will be very tough. They were one score away from England at half-time last time they played them. They’re a good side and they’re coached by a good friend of mine in ‘Gonzo’ Quesada. I know that Gonzo’s a very good coach and he’ll have them primed.

“You look through their team and they’ve got some great attacking players… so many players that play at the very top level and that’s going to be a massive challenge for us. We’re gonna have to dust ourselves off very quickly.”

Comments

7 Comments
D
Dave Didley 4 days ago

Even if Scotland, Australia and Argentina are gunning for 6th spot, the gulf in class between 6-8th place isn’t two tiers. They’ll still be tight groups so it won’t make much difference.


The reduction to 3 pool games means less wriggle room and teams will have to adopt to 10-man rugby from the first match. I’m expecting an ultra conservative festival of rugby in 2 years time.


Lots of lovey red cards and TMO interference.

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

Is it mathematically possible for the wallabies to climb to no. 6 by the draw? Where are the guys with the calculators when we need one?


I think the boks dropping one against the French and moving down 1 or 2 spots for a little while seems like a lekker idea actually.


Discuss.

W
W R 4 days ago

You are going to have to play the best at some point. If that is in a group stage or knock out does it really matter?

L
LE 4 days ago

In short yes

Any of the top teams are capable of beating each other so an easier draw means you have to play less of the top teams and run less of a risk of having a bad day at the office and losing to a team you would beat 8 times out of 10

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

You’re opening a can of worms here. Some people get really upset about the draw.

P
Perthstayer 4 days ago

I agree but the extra pounding will really stretch WBs lack of depth.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 11 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 12 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 23 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 29 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 30 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 41 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 50 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 55 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 57 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
