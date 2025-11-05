Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Jono Gibbes names 10 newcomers in first Chiefs squad

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 17: Kyren Taumoefolau of Moana Pasifika celebrates his try during the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and Blues at North Harbour Stadium, on May 17, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

New Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes has named his 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squad, welcoming in some intriguing new faces for the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The marquee recruitments of Wallaby Lalakai Foketi and Moana Pasifika star Kyren Taumoefolau have made headlines already, but there are more than a handful of other signings that should excite Chiefs fans.

Maori All Blacks and All Blacks XV prop Benet Kumeroa is set for his first minutes of Super Rugby Pacific action, having been lured away from the Hurricanes after a couple of seasons in their wider training group. His arrival in Hamilton comes as All Black-turned Wallaby Aidan Ross departs.

Tyrone Thompson is back after a short stint in the NRL, joined in the hookers by fellow newcomer Taine Kolose. The pair replace Bradley Slater, who has moved to the Blues.

In the locks, a couple of imposing figures have graduated from the U20 program in Aisake Vakasiuola and Jayden Sa, each having impressed for Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, respectively, in the recent NPC season. Super Rugby journeyman Jimmy Tupou will not be with the Chiefs in 2026.

Tepaea Cook-Savage has made his first Super Rugby squad after a handful of seasons with Waikato, helping fill the void of Kaleb Trask, who has returned to Japan.

Kyle Brown joins Lalakai Foketi as midfield additions, bringing much-needed depth in place of Anton Lienert-Brown, who has exercised the sabbatical clause in his contract and will spend the coming club season in Japan. Rameka Poihipi and Gideon Wrampling have also left the club.

In the outside backs, Shaun Stevenson and Manasa Mataele have departed, with Taumoefalou joined by rising Canterbury talent Isaac Hutchinson as the new recruits.

“It’s an exciting time for the club,” coach Gibbes said. “This group combines experience, energy and skill to create a cohesive team. We’ve kept a strong core group of players who know what it means to wear the jersey and added players who complement that stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our PUs do a great job of building talent with a lot of young players ready to take that step up to the Super level. Many of the players have already been part of the Chiefs environment one way or the other, so we have a real togetherness to the squad.”

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Blues
00:05
14 Feb 26
Chiefs
All Stats and Data

Props

  • *Benet Kumeroa (0)
  • George Dyer (53)
  • Jared Proffit (22)
  • Ollie Norris (68)
  • Reuben O’Neill (44)
  • Sione Ahio (7)

Hookers

  • Brodie McAlister (12)
  • Samisoni Taukei’aho (107)
  • *Taine Kolose (0)
  • *Tyrone Thompson (22)

Locks

  • *Aisake Vakasiuola (0)
  • Fiti Sa (0)
  • *Jayden Sa (0)
  • Josh Lord (31)
  • Naitoa Ah Kuoi (78)
  • Tupou Vaa’i (74)

Loosies

  • Jahrome Brown (6)
  • Kaylum Boshier (40)
  • Luke Jacobson (92)
  • Samipeni Finau (62)
  • Simon Parker (35)
  • Wallace Sititi (21)

Halfbacks

  • Cortez Ratima (59)
  • Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (55)
  • Xavier Roe (47)

Inside Backs

  • Damian McKenzie (140)
  • Josh Jacomb (21)
  • *Tepaea Cook-Savage (0)

Midfield

  • Daniel Rona (39)
  • *Kyle Brown (0)
  • *Lalakai Foketi (0)
  • Quinn Tupaea (64)

Outside Backs

  • Emoni Narawa (49)
  • Etene Nanai-Seturo (64)
  • *Isaac Hutchinson (0)
  • *Kyren Taumoefolau (0)
  • Leroy Carter (15)
  • Liam Coombes-Fabling (9)

Recommended

Springbok Jasper Wiese responds to comments from 'hurt' French camp

‘This is Welsh rugby. Never expect too much’ – Uncertainty rules as Tandy tenure takes flight

FEATURED

Five Women’s Rugby World Cup stars set to light up SVNS this season

The day Scotland DID beat New Zealand at rugby


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

6 Comments
M
MT 10 days ago

Brilliant squad, world club cup be nice in their trophy cabinet, not so important, but nice.

A
Andrew Nichols 11 days ago

Midfield gutted of serious talent and its understudies by Japan. Could be a weakness with one or two injuries…with one injured before he even arrives.


Ditto locks.

B
B A 11 days ago

Reckon Carter and Emoni might get some time?

J
JW 11 days ago

What an awesome squad. Maybe not the best but definitely the coolest. Was it also Dyer that had planned to follow MacMillan? Glad they have stayed too anyway.


Hutchinson is an interesting talent. I thought the u20 best option even though they didn’t use him, and was exciting in last years NPC, unfortunately he was injured for this years. His running stats seem very good, he makes a break every 5 carries, 10meters per carry, beats someone more than half the time, and also kicks/passes as often as he runs (a great fullbacks distribution basis). For a little guy more than half of his meters are made after contact as well.


If you compare those to new Tongan star, Kyren, Issac is slightly, like %20, better in every stat. They should be quite some pair to partner ENS who has also made a wise choice to stay for one more year. Along with All Blacks Narawa and Carter on the wing of course.


Also delighted for Tepaea, he just seems to have a great heart, is into everything. Also will look forward to the other new boys which should creat even greater squad battles and some quality B campaign, I hope that is aired for TV as well.

K
Koro Teeps 11 days ago

Benet Kumeroa was with the Chiefs in WTG for all of 2025 season. He was on field packing scrums in the warm up before most home games. Great signing. Old school tighthead and an absolute powerhouse.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 11 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 24 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 38 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 39 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 48 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.