Jono Gibbes names 10 newcomers in first Chiefs squad

New Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes has named his 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squad, welcoming in some intriguing new faces for the campaign.

The marquee recruitments of Wallaby Lalakai Foketi and Moana Pasifika star Kyren Taumoefolau have made headlines already, but there are more than a handful of other signings that should excite Chiefs fans.

Maori All Blacks and All Blacks XV prop Benet Kumeroa is set for his first minutes of Super Rugby Pacific action, having been lured away from the Hurricanes after a couple of seasons in their wider training group. His arrival in Hamilton comes as All Black-turned Wallaby Aidan Ross departs.

Tyrone Thompson is back after a short stint in the NRL, joined in the hookers by fellow newcomer Taine Kolose. The pair replace Bradley Slater, who has moved to the Blues.

In the locks, a couple of imposing figures have graduated from the U20 program in Aisake Vakasiuola and Jayden Sa, each having impressed for Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, respectively, in the recent NPC season. Super Rugby journeyman Jimmy Tupou will not be with the Chiefs in 2026.

Tepaea Cook-Savage has made his first Super Rugby squad after a handful of seasons with Waikato, helping fill the void of Kaleb Trask, who has returned to Japan.

Kyle Brown joins Lalakai Foketi as midfield additions, bringing much-needed depth in place of Anton Lienert-Brown, who has exercised the sabbatical clause in his contract and will spend the coming club season in Japan. Rameka Poihipi and Gideon Wrampling have also left the club.

In the outside backs, Shaun Stevenson and Manasa Mataele have departed, with Taumoefalou joined by rising Canterbury talent Isaac Hutchinson as the new recruits.

“It’s an exciting time for the club,” coach Gibbes said. “This group combines experience, energy and skill to create a cohesive team. We’ve kept a strong core group of players who know what it means to wear the jersey and added players who complement that stability.

“Our PUs do a great job of building talent with a lot of young players ready to take that step up to the Super level. Many of the players have already been part of the Chiefs environment one way or the other, so we have a real togetherness to the squad.”

Props

*Benet Kumeroa (0)

George Dyer (53)

Jared Proffit (22)

Ollie Norris (68)

Reuben O’Neill (44)

Sione Ahio (7)

Hookers

Brodie McAlister (12)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (107)

*Taine Kolose (0)

*Tyrone Thompson (22)

Locks

*Aisake Vakasiuola (0)

Fiti Sa (0)

*Jayden Sa (0)

Josh Lord (31)

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (78)

Tupou Vaa’i (74)

Loosies

Jahrome Brown (6)

Kaylum Boshier (40)

Luke Jacobson (92)

Samipeni Finau (62)

Simon Parker (35)

Wallace Sititi (21)

Halfbacks

Cortez Ratima (59)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (55)

Xavier Roe (47)

Inside Backs

Damian McKenzie (140)

Josh Jacomb (21)

*Tepaea Cook-Savage (0)

Midfield

Daniel Rona (39)

*Kyle Brown (0)

*Lalakai Foketi (0)

Quinn Tupaea (64)

Outside Backs

Emoni Narawa (49)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (64)

*Isaac Hutchinson (0)

*Kyren Taumoefolau (0)

Leroy Carter (15)

Liam Coombes-Fabling (9)