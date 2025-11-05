Crusaders name squad for 2026 title defence
The Crusaders will launch yet another title defence with some key squad additions and departures in 2026, with a much-anticipated season ahead in a brand new stadium.
Leicester Fainga’anuku headlines the additions, with a handful of recent New Zealand U20 talent joining the All Blacks bruiser to give Rob Penney’s squad a new flavour.
Those youngsters include hooker Manumaua Letiu, lock Liam Jack, playmaker James White, midfielder Toby Bell, and outside back Maloni Kunawave.
“We’ve got a group of men here who understand what it means to be a Crusader,” Penney said of his selected squad.
“They’re hungry and ready to work. There’s a great balance of experience and youth, and we’re excited about what this group can achieve together.”
The departing players include flanker Tom Christie (Newcastle Red Bulls), hooker Ioane Moananu (Waratahs), Quinten Strange (Urayasu D-Rocks), Fletcher Anderson (Scarlets), Levi Aumua (Yokohama Canon Eagles), James O’Connor (Leicester Tigers), and Mitch Drummond.
Crusaders squad for 2026
Props
- George Bower
- Finlay Brewis
- Seb Calder
- Fletcher Newell
- Kershawl Sykes-Martin
- Tamaiti Williams
Hookers
- George Bell
- Manumaua Letiu
- Codie Taylor
Locks
- Scott Barrett
- Tahlor Cahill
- Liam Jack
- Jamie Hannah
- Antonio Shalfoon
Loose Forwards
- Ethan Blackadder
- Dominic Gardiner
- Cullen Grace
- Corey Kellow
- Christian Lio-Willie
- Xavier Saifoloi
Halfbacks
- Louie Chapman
- Noah Hotham
- Kyle Preston
First-fives
- Taha Kemara
- Rivez Reihana
- James White
Midfielders
- Braydon Ennor
- Leicester Fainga?anuku
- David Havili (C)
- Dallas McLeod
- Aki Tuivailala
- Toby Bell
Outside Backs
- Chay Fihaki
- Will Jordan
- Maloni Kunawave
- Johnny McNicholl
- Sevu Reece
- Macca Springer
Unbelievable that they let Isacc Hutchinson go, he is electric.
No stick with the old guys Reece & McNichol.
Not saying they didn’t go well last year, but you need to shed and replenish
Macca Springer and Chay Fihaki will be the starting wings (both under 25) along with Will Jordan.
Crusaders look very strong again. Will Tucker Otago lock forward is an excellent choice also look forward to checking out the 12 wider squad members including Oli Mathis.
Yeah kinda bummed the WTG signings having been included in these releases.
How are those loosies doing for fitness, is Mathis a chance of being used for cover?
Are you saying Tucker was only able to get a WTG contract?