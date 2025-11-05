Crusaders name squad for 2026 title defence

The Crusaders will launch yet another title defence with some key squad additions and departures in 2026, with a much-anticipated season ahead in a brand new stadium.

Leicester Fainga’anuku headlines the additions, with a handful of recent New Zealand U20 talent joining the All Blacks bruiser to give Rob Penney’s squad a new flavour.

Those youngsters include hooker Manumaua Letiu, lock Liam Jack, playmaker James White, midfielder Toby Bell, and outside back Maloni Kunawave.

“We’ve got a group of men here who understand what it means to be a Crusader,” Penney said of his selected squad.

“They’re hungry and ready to work. There’s a great balance of experience and youth, and we’re excited about what this group can achieve together.”

The departing players include flanker Tom Christie (Newcastle Red Bulls), hooker Ioane Moananu (Waratahs), Quinten Strange (Urayasu D-Rocks), Fletcher Anderson (Scarlets), Levi Aumua (Yokohama Canon Eagles), James O’Connor (Leicester Tigers), and Mitch Drummond.

Crusaders squad for 2026

Props

George Bower

Finlay Brewis

Seb Calder

Fletcher Newell

Kershawl Sykes-Martin

Tamaiti Williams

Hookers

George Bell

Manumaua Letiu

Codie Taylor

Locks

Scott Barrett

Tahlor Cahill

Liam Jack

Jamie Hannah

Antonio Shalfoon

Loose Forwards

Ethan Blackadder

Dominic Gardiner

Cullen Grace

Corey Kellow

Christian Lio-Willie

Xavier Saifoloi

Halfbacks

Louie Chapman

Noah Hotham

Kyle Preston

First-fives

Taha Kemara

Rivez Reihana

James White

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor

Leicester Fainga?anuku

David Havili (C)

Dallas McLeod

Aki Tuivailala

Toby Bell

Outside Backs

Chay Fihaki

Will Jordan

Maloni Kunawave

Johnny McNicholl

Sevu Reece

Macca Springer