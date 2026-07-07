New Zealand U20 player ratings vs Italy | World Rugby Junior Championship 2026

New Zealand U20 player ratings: The Baby Blacks have finished their World Rugby Junior Championship group stage unbeaten, overcoming a physical Italy side, 45-15, at AIA Arena in Kutaisi, Georgia.

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Kane Jury’s U20s, like the All Blacks against France in Christchurch last weekend, had the worst possible start, as fullback Logan Williams gifted Italy the first try of the Pool B contest.

But, from there, it was all the Kiwis during the first half, running in four tries as Jury’s forwards started to dominate the Italian pack.

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The second half was much of the same, with the Baby Blacks adding three tries in a ten-minute period in the second half.

The Baby Blacks have booked their place in Tuesday’s World Rugby Junior Championship semi-final, but their opponent is yet to be confirmed, with three pools still to complete their round-robin matchups.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 7 Tries 3 5 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 103 Carries 79 9 Line Breaks 7 13 Turnovers Lost 20 2 Turnovers Won 4

Here’s how the New Zealand U20s rated against Italy.

15. Logan Williams – 5

Gifted Italy their opening try in the second minute with a poor pass that fell into the hands of Falchetto. Two more mistakes shortly after, as he struggled to work his way into the last pool play game of the tournament. Nice clearing kick that nearly eventuated in a 50/22, but overall, a poor outing from the Scottish-born fullback.

14. Oliver Guerin – 6

With the Kiwis dominating up front, Guerin didn’t have many opportunities. Tried to get his arms free during an early carry, but his offload couldn’t be reeled in by Williams. Like the first, it was a quiet second half for Guerin, but it wasn’t the game for the two wingers.

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13. David Lewai – 7.5

Pounced on an unusual Italy mistake, scoring an absolute gift in the 17th minute. With no one in front of him, Lewai backed his pace, dotting down under the posts. Lewai carried powerfully for the rest of the contest, finishing with six carries.

12. Siale Pahulu – 7.5

The versatile Blues midfielder carried effectively in the opening stages, creating a game-high two line breaks in the first half. Part of a confrontational and barnstorming midfield duo, the two showcased themselves as two well-rounded athletes.

Pahulu finally got the reward he deserved, finishing off a beautiful skip pass from Woodley in the 63rd minute.

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11. Lautasi Etuale – 6.5

Extremely quiet first half, but Etuale tried to get involved with his carries. Was taken out early in the second half down the left-hand touchline, before making a nice tackle on Luca de Novellis. Finished off a nice backline move in the 54th minute on debut.

10. Cohen Norrie – 7.5

Strong shift after a slow start. Some poor playmaking early on at the back of New Zealand’s attacking shape, with passes going astray. Didn’t take long to have a positive impact of the game, though, providing Charlie Sinton with one of the easier tries of his career.

Norrie got his hands on the ball in broken play, stepped off his left foot to beat two covering Italian defenders, before shifting it to his captain, who went in under the posts. The Auckland NPC fullback showcased more dazzling skills in the second half, this time, going over himself, as he sprinted through the Italian defensive line to score a superb solo try. Off with just over ten minutes to go.

9. Charlie Sinton (c) – 7

Brilliant touch-finder off the deck when the Kiwis were under huge amounts of pressure, and his first-half service was effective from the base. Got his troops around the paddock efficiently, providing the calming influence after conceding an early try.

1. Henry Stuart – 6

Solid in the engine room from the get-go, providing New Zealand with a solid platform at set piece time. Struggled to impose himself physically, with the strong Italian pack carrying directly at him. Off at 56 after an efficient outing.

2. Josh Findlay – 8

Exceptional first half in Kutaisi. 100 per cent from the lineout, and crossed for New Zealand’s third try of the afternoon from a well-worked lineout drive. Constantly threatened over the ball when Italy’s cleaners hesitated, and was rewarded with one steal during the first 40 minutes.

3. Ethan Webber – 6

Another forward that impressed during the first half, mostly with the non-flashy work in the engine room. Key part of the solid Baby Blacks scrum, that had its troubles in the opening two games of the World Rugby Junior Championship. Off at 46 minutes.

4. Max Fale – 6

Lineout work was evident, and Fale was powerful in the collision area. Lineout maul struggled to go forward early in the first half, but started to get rewarded as the contest progressed. Off at 54 minutes with six carries and four tackles.

Player Carries 1 Siale Pahulu 12 2 Caleb Woodley 11 3 Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi 10

5. Jake Frost – 6

The Crusaders lock was crucial in the engine room, and looked comfortable carrying throughout. Silky skills with ball in hand at the front of New Zealand’s pod system, and continuously threw himself into contact throughout his 57-minute shift.

6. Bradley Tocker – 7.5

The All Blacks Sevens star kick-started the comeback in the eleventh minute, getting his body low and driving his way over the line for the Baby Blacks’ first try. The wide-ranging loose-forward didn’t shy away from the tough stuff and was a solid target at lineout time, taking six during the first half.

7. Caleb Woodley (vc) – 7

Pinged at Italy’s driving maul try during the first half, but was otherwise influential in the comfortable victory. Not his finest 80-minute performance, conceding a couple of penalties, but his soft hands, passing skillset, and ability to impact the game in multiple ways was pivotal in the Baby Blacks’ victory. Finished with a game-high eleven carries.

8. Patrick Mauga – 8

Powerful as ever off the back of the scrum, he was unlucky not to have scored in the opening ten minutes. Used predominantly as a battering ram off the second receiver, and often provided the Kiwis with quick and powerful gain-line carries.

Off at 58 minutes for what can only be rest for the semi-final, as he was among the best for Jury’s side on the night. Made five carries and a team-high eight tackles when he was on the field.

Substitutes

16. Xavier Leota – 6

Helped continue the solid work at scrum time, and completed his one lineout throw.

17. James Moore – 6

Forced one error from Italy in his short stint on the field.

18. Dane Johnston – 5.5

In his 33-minute shift, Johnston was a mixed bag. Looked to be going backwards in the first scrum, before being pinged for an early engage in the second. Nice response with a strong, low leg-drive carry, before winning back-to-back penalties on his side of the scrum.

19. Finn McLeod – 6

Arguably one of New Zealand’s most promising young forwards, who travelled over as injury cover, entered the frame midway through the second half. Jury will be pleased to get the Crusaders loose-forward on the park, ahead of a semi-final on Tuesday NZT.

20. Micah Fale – 6

Physical as ever in his short stint, and will be pivotal if the Kiwis are to win their first World Rugby Junior Championship since 2017.

21. Boston Krone – 5

Came on late in the second half, without having much impact.

22. Jimmy Taylor – N/A

23. Kobe Brownlee – 5