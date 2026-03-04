Women's Rugby World Cup star to make Canada return at Vancouver SVNS
Four players will be making their season debuts on the HSBC SVNS Series for Canada this weekend in Vancouver.
Florence Symonds, Keyara Wardley, Piper Logan and Chloe Daniels will all return to international action.
Symonds makes her first appearance since the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup final, Logan has missed the start of the season with injury, while both Daniels and Wardley have recently recovered from long-term injury.
Trailfinders Women’s Claire Gallagher is in line to make her Canada Sevens debut. There is also a return for Charity Williams, who missed the last two legs of the HSBC SVNS Series with injury.
“Everyone on the team is excited to play at home,” Jocelyn Barrieau, Canada Women’s Sevens head coach, said. “It’s been a great week of preparation so far, and on the heels of the Winter Olympics, we’re working hard to make Canada proud next weekend on home soil.
“This event is always special, so our heads are down and our hearts are up as we focus in on Vancouver to deliver a performance that Canadian rugby fans will be proud of.”
Pamphinette Buisa, Olivia Apps, Fancy Bermudez, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Alysha Corrigan, Gabby Senft and Sabrina Poulin are all unavailable and will represent their Premiership Women’s Rugby clubs this weekend.
Both Taylor Perry and Krissy Scurfield both sustained injuries in Perth and were unavailable for selection.
Canada Women’s Sevens Vancouver SVNS squad
4. Breanne Nicholas
5. Savannah Bauder
6. Charity Williams
7. Florence Symonds
8. Carmen Izyk
11. Piper Logan
12. Keyara Wardley
14. Eden Kilgour
19. Carissa Norsten
25. Shoshanah Seumanutafa
38. Kennedi Stevenson
47. Larah Wright
65. Claire Gallagher
77. Chloe Daniels
